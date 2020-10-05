Report: Southampton will not sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Southampton will not sign Ruben Loftus-Cheek from Premier League rivals Chelsea on summer transfer deadline day, according to The Sun (Transfer Live blog, 9:17am, October 5, 2020).

It has been reported that the Saints hope to sign one or two players on loan today, but Loftus-Cheek will not move to St. Mary’s Stadium.





That’s because the wages of the 24-year-old England international is too much for Southampton, who have also signed Ibrahima Diallo for £12.7 million, according to the report in the British tabloid.

Leaving Chelsea out on loan

Loftus-Cheek is a very good and dynamic box-to-box player who can only get better if he plays regularly.

It is hard to see the 24-year-old get much playing time at Chelsea this season, and it would make sense for him to find a new club.

The England international is now free of injuries and is available, and he would be able to make an immediate impact for any team in the Premier League.

While Southampton may not be able to afford the Englishman, there will be other clubs in the top flight of Englishman who would be willing to take on his salary.