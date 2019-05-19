Report: Real Madrid ready to offload Tottenham target Gareth Bale on a free transfer

This summer is massive for Tottenham Hotspur – a club that didn’t sign any player in their past two transfer windows (and yes, it needs reminding time to time) – and Spurs fans will be in absolute delirium if they can land Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.
Hang on…there’s more to it. If the latest reports from The Times are to be believed, Real Madrid are looking to offload him for free. Once Zinedine Zidane was re-appointed, it became very clear that Bale’s future at Madrid is as good as over, and after he was left as an unused substitute (goodness, didn’t give him a proper chance to say goodbye) in Madrid’s last game today, the signs are daylight evident.
A bit sad, really.
Four European Cups, winning goal in two of the finals, a penalty in a third.
Arguably the best European Cup final goal ever. Arguably the best Copa del rey final goal ever too.
And it ends like this.
Cold.
— Sid Lowe (@sidlowe) May 19, 2019
So, coming back to the story, somewhere in north London, Mr Daniel Levy might be making plans already to lure Bale. Although Madrid would let him go for free, matching Bale’s huge £13 million a year salary could be a stumbling block for Spurs.
Both Manchester United and Spurs are reportedly considering a move for the forward who won four Champions League trophies with Madrid.
Bale was a hero at Spurs, and an emotional return to north London cannot be completely ruled out. But the Welshman may have to take a significant pay-cut to revitalise his career in the Premier League.