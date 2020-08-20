Report: Nottingham Forest and QPR to miss out on Izzy Brown

Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers will miss out on Chelsea attacker Izzy Brown to Sheffield Wednesday, according to YorkshireLive.

It has been reported that Wednesday have beaten Championship rivals Forest, QPR and Bournemouth to the signature of Brown, who can operate as an attacking midfielder, forward or winger.





The report has claimed that the 23-year-old travelled to Sheffield to undergo a medical last night, and that he will join the Owls on a loan deal from Premier League club Chelsea imminently.

Good move for Izzy Brown?

Brown has had injury problems in recent years, and his loan spell at Leeds during the 2018-19 campaign did not go according to plan.

However, the former England Under-20 international did well for Luton Town during a loan spell during the 2019-20 campaign.

According to WhoScored, the 23-year-old made 17 starts and eights substitute appearances in the Championship for Luton, scoring one goal and providing seven assists in the process.

Wednesday are a big and ambitious club, and given that Brown is not going to even get on the substitutes’ bench at Chelsea, a loan move to the Owls does make sense for the 23-year-old.