Report: Newcastle United winger and alleged Celtic target Jacob Murphy is keen to join Rangers

According to Herald and Times Sport, Newcastle United winger Jacob Murphy is interested in a move to Rangers this summer.

The Ibrox outfit are keen to secure the services of the Magpies forward on loan, but head coach Steve Bruce wants him to remain at St. James’ Park and fight for his playing chances having been impressed with him during pre-season.





Murphy also appears to be on the radar of Rangers Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic.

According to Yorkshire Live, the 25-year-old is being tracked by a number of Championship clubs and teams north of the border, and while any names weren’t mentioned, the Old Firm duo are clearly the only Scottish clubs able to attract a player of Murphy’s calibre and pay his wages.

He spent last season on loan at English Championship side Sheffield Wednesday, scoring nine goals and assisting four others, but the arrival of Ryan Fraser at Newcastle will further limit his playing opportunities.

Murphy has only played 41 times in three years for the Magpies since arriving in a £12 million deal from Norwich City in July 2017, and it’s understandable why he is keen on an exit.

While, Wednesday, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest are also keen, the boyhood Newcastle fan looks keen to join Rangers, and pipping Celtic to the signature of such a quality player will be huge for manager Steven Gerrard.

A permanent move could be on the cards at the end of a loan deal, and the Toons will hope to recoup a substantial amount of the transfer fee they paid for his signature.