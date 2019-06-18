Blog Teams West Ham Report: Manchester United have contacted West Ham United about a possible deal for Declan Rice

18 June, 2019

According to The Sun, Manchester United have contacted West Ham United over the availability of midfielder Declan Rice this summer.

The 20-year-old caught the eyes of United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate last term, playing his way into the latter’s star-studded national team.

The Hammers have told the Red Devils Rice isn’t for sale, but it is believed they would be open to doing business if £80 million is brought to the table.

However, United aren’t keen on meeting their asking price, but could consider paying £50 million for the England international.

The West Ham academy graduate has established himself as one of the best in his position in the English top-flight, with Manchester City also keen on him.

With Ander Herrera gone and Paul Pogba also likely to leave the Theatre of Dreams this summer, Solskjaer believes Rice will be a great addition to his squad.

The midfielder has established himself as a starter under Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini, and losing such a player during such a time where the club is building a squad capable of challenging for top six would be a huge blow.

It remains to be seen if United will be ready to meet West Ham’s demands, but the desire to play Champions League football – currently unavailable at Old Trafford – will eventually see Rice leave the London Stadium sooner or later.

