Report: Liverpool ready to offload Simon Mignolet

Liverpool are ready to offload Belgium goalkeeper Simon Mignolet in the summer transfer window, according to reports from the Daily Mail.
The 31-year-old joined the Reds in 2013 from Sunderland and cemented his position as the club’s first choice goalkeeper till 2018. He dropped down the pecking order in the 2018-19 campaign after Liverpool signed Alisson for a reported fee of £66.8m.
The Brazilian has been outstanding this season for the Reds, and as a result, Mignolet struggled badly for regular game time. He has been restricted to two appearances in domestic cup competitions this season and will be allowed to leave the club in the summer transfer window.
Liverpool will want a transfer fee for him in the region of £15m. He is out of Jurgen Klopp’s first team plans, and a move away from Anfield in the summer looks highly likely.
The report adds that the likes of Bournemouth, Watford and newly promoted Norwich City would be interested in signing the Belgium international.
Mignolet is a good shot-stopper and he would be a fantastic signing for the aforementioned clubs.