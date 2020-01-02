Report: Liverpool eye move for Norwich City’s Emiliano Buendia

Having sealed the signing of Takumi Minamino in January, Liverpool are not expected to remain as such busy in the transfer market.
The Reds squad is choc-a-bloc with some world-class players and any addition has to be based on forward-thinking. Well, given how Jurgen Klopp operates in the market, his proven track record of signing raw talents and nurturing them into superstars, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Liverpool have not boarded the transfer train chasing the likes of Jadon Sanchos and Kylian Mbappes.
Instead, the reigning European champions are doing what they do best – spotting the hidden gems who are likely to be overlooked by heavyweight Premier League clubs.
That brings us to Norwich winger Emiliano Buendia. According to reports from The Athletic, Liverpool are monitoring the winger’s progress ahead of a potential swoop, possibly in the summer. His fellow teammate Jamal Lewis is also on the Reds’ radar.
Attacking midfielder Buendia has impressed for the rock-bottom Canaries, with the 23-year-old providing seven assists in 21 league games, which led to roughly one-third of the goals scored by Norwich this campaign.
Buendia impressed in his first season at Carrow Road where he scored eight goals and provided 12 assists in 38 Championship appearances. A technically gifted player who is likely to take the place of Adam Lallana in the long-run has all the markings of a typical Klopp signing.