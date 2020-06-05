Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp called Timo Werner to explain why summer move would not happen

According to The Athletic, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp called RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner to explain why a summer move to Anfield would not happen following consultation with Fenway Sports Group. The Reds boss insisted that the decision was purely a financial one as he had no negative reflection on the player or his proposed role in his squad. Both Germans remain on good terms after Werner came to terms with the explanation, but it wasn’t enough to convince him to go ahead with plan B – which was to wait until next season – hence, his decision to agree to a move to Chelsea.

The Blues were ready to meet his £54 million release clause in full and will finalise the deal next week. Klopp had successfully convinced Werner about three weeks ago following two meetings and several WhatsApp chats that Liverpool would be perfect for him, but things quickly changed after the striker grew worried ahead of the June 15 deadline in his contract.