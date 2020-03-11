Report: Leeds United to hand Helder Costa four-year contract

According to Football Insider, Leeds United will hand Wolverhampton Wanderers-owned winger Helder Costa a four-year contract.
Costa joined Championship club Leeds on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Wolves in the summer transfer window.
As reported by The Daily Mail back in July 2019, the West Yorkshire outfit will make the loan deal permanent in the summer of 2020 and will have to pay £15 million as transfer fee.
Football Insider has now claimed that Leeds have decided to hand the 26-year-old Portugal international winger a four-year contract, and that all paperwork for the transfer has been approved.
Stats
Costa has made 27 and 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Leeds so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists in the process, according to WhoScored.
Automatic promotion race
Leeds are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.
The West Yorkshire club are a point clear of second-placed West Bromwich Albion and are as many as seven points ahead of third-placed Fulham.
It does seem very likely now that Leeds will clinch automatic promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.
The Whites will return to action on Sunday afternoon when they take on Cardiff City away from home at the Cardiff City Stadium in the Championship.