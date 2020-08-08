Report: Leeds set to start the bidding for Said Benrahma

According to reports from the Express, newly-promoted Premier League side Leeds United are ‘set to start the bidding’ for Brentford attacker Said Benrahma in the summer transfer window.

The Algerian was one of the key performers for Brentford in the Championship last season. However, after losing to Fulham at Wembley in the play-off final, Benrahma is now expected to leave the club.

The 24-year-old was in sensational form for the Bees last season. He scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 43 appearances.

Brentford value him for around £25m, but Leeds are willing to pay £20m for the attacker.

Marcelo Bielsa is a ‘big fan’ of the winger and wants to make him one of Leeds’ first signings of the summer.

However, Leeds are likely to face competition from elsewhere. The likes of Crystal Palace, West Ham, Aston Villa and Tottenham are equally keen to land the Brentford attacker.

Phil Hay of the Athletic has also claimed that ‘Leeds would love to take’ Benrahma and are ‘very much in the fight’ for his signature.

West Ham, who narrowly escaped relegation last season, are interested in signing him. However, the Hammers are also linked with a move for Eberechi Eze, while David Moyes is more focussed on bolstering his defence.

Dean Smith, who took Benrahma to Brentford, is also interested in bringing the exciting young attacker to Villa Park this summer.