Report: Harry Kane has been ‘privately considering his future’ for months

According to reports from the Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been ‘privately considering his future’ for months now.
The England skipper has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, but the Red Devils are unwilling to pay £200 million on him.
United are looking to bolster their strike department in the summer and have earmarked Kane as a possible option. The 26-year-old is arguably one of the best strikers in the world and he would be a great signing for the club.
However, the Red Devils have been forced to rethink their transfer plans in the summer due to concerns over the financial impact of the Coronavirus crisis. They are now unlikely to meet his asking price and will probably look for options elsewhere.
Kane admitted recently that he would not stay at Spurs ‘for the sake of it’. However, the economic landscape has dramatically changed due to the Coronavirus impact and it is highly unlikely that any potential club would be willing to meet Kane’s asking price.
Kane, who has failed to lift a single trophy at Tottenham, is under contract in north London till 2024 but he has been considering his future for months now.
United’s change of strategy will come as a blow for Kane. However, Spurs fans will be pleased, no doubt.