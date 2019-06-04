Report: Giovani Lo Celso trying to force a move to Tottenham

According to reports from The Mirror, Real Betis midfielder Giovani Lo Celso is trying to force a move to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.
The 23-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of Spurs’ top targets in the summer, and the north Londoners are ready to break the bank for his signature.
The Argentine international impressed last season for Betis in which he scored 16 goals and provided five assists in all competitions.
The report claims that Lo Celso is keen to link up with fellow compatriot Mauricio Pochettino at Spurs. The player’s representatives are confident they have reached an agreement that Real Betis will consider any deal worth £70m.
Tottenham have had a bid of £62m – made up of £50m plus add-ons – rejected by Real Betis who are demanding the player’s release clause which is worth more than £80m.
Lo Celso would be a terrific signing for Spurs. He could be an ideal replacement for Christian Eriksen who is likely to depart from the north London club.
It seems the Argentine is keen to make a move to the Premier League, and if Spurs can lure him on a big money record deal it will be a significant display of intent from them.