Report: Everton open talks to sign Danny Welbeck

According to an Exclusive report from Football Insider, Everton have opened preliminary talks with Danny Welbeck to make him a free transfer signing this summer.
The 28-year-old, who won the Premier League title with Manchester United, is out of contract at Arsenal next month. Newcastle United are also interested in signing him, but it seems Everton have made the first move.
The Gunners tried their best to tie up a contract extension with the England international, but as it stands, he is all set to leave the club this summer.
Although his tenure at the north London club has been marred by injuries, he did manage 32 goals and 15 assists in 126 appearances for the club.
He has been sidelined since November and has managed just one Premier League start all season. However, he has returned to training and has travelled with the Arsenal squad ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League final against Chelsea in Baku.
The report claims that Everton have held preliminary discussions with the England international’s representatives about a potential deal.
The Merseyside club see him as a proven Premier League player who is available at a bargain price. Welbeck is a versatile forward who can play anywhere across the forward line or as a striker but his recurrent injuries remain a big headache.