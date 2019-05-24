Report: Crystal Palace’s £70million valuation of Aaron Wan-Bissaka forcing Manchester United to consider Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier

According to Sportsmail, Manchester United have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, as the Eagles’ £70million valuation of the youngster has put them off.
United need another right-back following Antonio Valencia’s exit, but they aren’t ready to break the bank for the 21-year-old and will instead push a move for Paris Saint-Germain’s Thomas Meunier.
The 27-year-old has one year left on his deal at the Parc des Princes and can be snapped up for £25million this summer.
The Red Devils have held fresh talks over a move for the Belgian international this week, but it remains to be seen if a deal will be struck anytime soon, with the PSG star not short of suitors.
Champions League football could play a huge role, and Meunier, like most players in their prime, will prefer a club that compete regularly in the elite European competition.
Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to make quality additions to the squad over the summer transfer window, and the Belgian fits the bill perfectly given the huge quality and experience he brings to the table, but it could take a lot of efforts to convince the defensive powerhouse into making a summer move to Old Trafford.