Report: Chelsea want Ajax goalkeeper and Tottenham Hotspur target Andre Onana

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are keen on landing Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer, and the Cameroon international is attracted by the idea of joining Frank Lampard’s team.

There has been regular contact in recent months between the Stamford Bridge outfit and goalie’s representatives, and he could be available for £27 million.





Tottenham Hotspur have also been linked with Onana as they plan for the future, but it doesn’t appear that they have made any concrete moves yet.

Spurs skipper Hugo Lloris, 33, could do with quality competition and an eventual long-term replacement, and the Eredivisie star will be a perfect option.

Chelsea are considering getting a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga who hasn’t exactly covered himself in glory since his £72 million move to Stamford Bridge from Athletic Bilbao in July 2018.

The Spaniard remains prone to error, and Onana is without a doubt a major upgrade.

Barcelona have also been linked with the 24-year-old, but he isn’t looking to return to the Catalan giants at the moment with Andre Ter Stegen still the undisputed first-choice.

Ajax aren’t in a rush to sell Onana and he could still remain with the Dutch giants for one more season, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea can lure him to the Premier League.

Qualifying for next season’s Champions League could play a huge role in convincing the ball-playing goalkeeper, and winning the next three league games is a necessity.