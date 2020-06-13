Report: Chelsea manager Frank Lampard bid fan of West Ham’s Declan Rice

According to Bleacher Report, Chelsea are interested in signing Declan Rice from West Ham United in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is a big fan of the England international’s personality, drive and commitment.





However, according to the report, the Blues are exploring other options before an offer is made by the Premier League giants.

Quality footballer

Rice is a very good footballer who can operate as a defensive midfielder or as a central defender.

The England international has grown and developed as a footballer over the past two seasons, and is now widely regarded as one of the best young players in the Premier League.

Leaving West Ham United

West Ham are an established club in the Premier League, but there is a strong chance that they could get relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Chelsea are going places, as under manager Lampard, they are wonderful to watch and could end up in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Leaving West Ham for London rivals Chelsea would be a step-up for Rice, and the Hammers could struggle to turn a big offer from the Blues.