Report: Adam Lallana keen to return to Southampton

According to reports from The Express, Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana is open to leaving the club in the summer. The 34-cap England international would love to return to his former club, Southampton.
The 31-year-old joined the Reds in 2014 and enjoyed some brilliant moments with the Anfield club. He has scored 21 goals in over 150 appearances for the Merseyside club.
However, recurrent injuries have held him back, and the 2018-19 campaign has been largely frustrating for him with Jurgen Klopp finding difficulty to include him in the side even when he was fully fit.
As a result, Lallana has only managed five Premier League starts this season, and only 16 games in all competitions. He has a lot of football left in him, and that is why he wants to return to his former club Southampton where he is certain to get regular games.
Lallana came through the ranks with the Saints and scored 60 goals in 265 games for Southampton. The Saints are preparing a bid in the region of £13m to bring Lallana back to the south coast.