Reaction: Chelsea fans praise Mason Mount’s display vs Sheffield United

Some Chelsea fans have heaped praise on Mason Mount following his impressive display against Sheffield United in the Premier League last night.

The England international has played more minutes than any Blues player this term and has received some criticism from supporters for struggling to convert his chances.





Following the recent 1-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, Mount admitted that he should have scored and would work on his finishing on the training pitch.

Mount showed an instant improvement at Bramall Lane yesterday as he opened the scoring with a brilliant finish with his weaker left foot, just minutes before the interval.

The Blues eventually won the game by a 2-1 scoreline and a section of the Blues supporters praised Mount, who scored his second league goal in as many months.

Twitter reactions:

Mason Mount said he wanted to score more goals and was challenged to do so by Lampard, and now he shows up getting a goal when it looked like Chelsea wouldn't score. Elite mentality… — FutbolChelsea (@FutbolCheIsea) February 7, 2021

Mason Mount playing as an attacking midfielder, ghosting into the box completely unmarked, striking it first-time and placing it right into the bottom corner. Now, where have we seen that before?🤔 That's right!😏@masonmount_10 | #CFC | #SHUCHE pic.twitter.com/ffnAd3uLfW — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) February 7, 2021

Mason Mount said after Spurs he would work on his finishing and he did, full credit to the lad, been class for us recently 👏 pic.twitter.com/EDLufKfAaE — Pys (@CFCPys) February 7, 2021

We know that you're one of the best player in premier league @masonmount_10 🔥 — SARA (@sarajbz) February 7, 2021

What a player he is for us pic.twitter.com/KTRJajBMOJ — Alex Goldberg (@AlexGoldberg_) February 7, 2021

Full time opinions: •Rudiger looked class takeaway the mistake we all saw he was class

•Mount had a great game

•Timo looked a lot more involved

•Jorginho brilliant second half

•Kovacic was class

•Chilwell is shakey

•Reece looked better second half Top 4? UTC🔵 — 𝑮𝒆𝒐𝒓𝒈𝒆 𝑪𝑱 🥶🇬🇧(𝑩𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒚𝑮𝑺𝒁𝑵) (@_CFC_CJ_) February 7, 2021

The Blues have picked up momentum since the appointment of manager Thomas Tuchel, collecting 10 points from the last four league games.

With the poor form of Liverpool ahead of them, they are now just one point adrift of the Reds, who are occupying the final Champions League spot.

The west London outfit appear to have turned the corner and it remains to be seen whether they can carry the consistency and make the top four which should be a realistic aim now.

Stats from Transfermarkt.com