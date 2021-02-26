Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos display vs Royal Antwerp

Rangers booked their place in the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 5-2 win over Royal Antwerp last night.

There were several impressive displays for the Scottish outfit from across the pitch but Alfredo Morelos, in particular, seemed unplayable on the night.


The Colombian striker was at his best and the Belgian side struggled to cope with his intensity and sharpness.

Morelos scored the opening goal of the game after a  superb bit of play from Ryan Kent. The Colombian went on to create the second and third goal for his side and then won the penalty for the fourth goal.

The Rangers striker received a lot of praise for his impressive act of sportsmanship as well when he stopped the game after an opposition player pulled up during the run of play.

Rangers have been quite impressive in Europe so far and Morelos is clearly eager to play his part in their bid for glory this season.

The Colombian has scored nine goals since the start of last season in the Europa League (excluding qualifiers). Only Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has scored more during that time.

Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old’s performance and here is what they had to say.

Rangers are in outstanding form right now, but Steven Gerrard has recently warned the players not to get carried away.