Rangers fans react to Alfredo Morelos display vs Royal Antwerp

Rangers booked their place in the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 5-2 win over Royal Antwerp last night.

There were several impressive displays for the Scottish outfit from across the pitch but Alfredo Morelos, in particular, seemed unplayable on the night.





The Colombian striker was at his best and the Belgian side struggled to cope with his intensity and sharpness.

Morelos scored the opening goal of the game after a superb bit of play from Ryan Kent. The Colombian went on to create the second and third goal for his side and then won the penalty for the fourth goal.

The Rangers striker received a lot of praise for his impressive act of sportsmanship as well when he stopped the game after an opposition player pulled up during the run of play.

Fair play to morelos from glasgow rangers. Through on goal and stopping for an injury of the opponent.. great sportsmanship 👏🏿👏🏿 — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) February 25, 2021

Rangers have been quite impressive in Europe so far and Morelos is clearly eager to play his part in their bid for glory this season.

The Colombian has scored nine goals since the start of last season in the Europa League (excluding qualifiers). Only Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has scored more during that time.

Some Rangers fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the 24-year-old’s performance and here is what they had to say.

Morelos is the best striker in Scotland by a country fukn mile The wee man is unplayable — ⓌⓈ (@W_S_40) February 25, 2021

We have won 4 penalties this last week and Alfredo Morelos has won three and set one up He has come back and been absolutely unplayable Absolutely brilliant tonight, MOTM by a mile 🔴⚪️🔵 — Four Lads Had a Dream (@4ladshadadream) February 25, 2021

Alfredo Morelos has been absolutely unplayable tonight. — Heart & Hand Podcast (@ibroxrocks) February 25, 2021

Rangers have scored 8 goals in the knockout of a European competition and Alfredo Morelos has been involved in all 8. Ridiculous 💙👏🏼 — Billy. 🃏🍾 (@TheQuietKid18) February 25, 2021

A stunning performance from Morelos tonight, absolutely stunning! 🐃🇨🇴 There’ll be a MotM, UEFA Fair Play & Nobel Peace Prize coming his way tonight! pic.twitter.com/ZaNh3zeSXC — Rangers History (@RangersFACTS) February 25, 2021

Rangers Thursdays 👏🏻What a team performance, front 3 were brilliant, played some unbelievable stuff. Morelos back to his best ragging defenders for fun and involved in everything. Dream stuff for young Patterson and didn’t look out of place, Bring on the draw tomorrow 🔴⚪️🔵 — Lewis Reeves (@LewisR2010) February 25, 2021

Kent, Hagi & Morelos were unstoppable tonight. pic.twitter.com/pWLDw8mZ59 — Huggy Bear (@Iainmackay8) February 25, 2021

Rangers are in outstanding form right now, but Steven Gerrard has recently warned the players not to get carried away.