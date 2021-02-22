Steven Gerrard sends out an important message to Rangers players

Rangers picked up a 4-1 win over Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership yesterday, and Steven Gerrard’s men are closing in on the league title now.

Celtic were beaten by Ross County yesterday and the Ibrox outfit need just seven more points to secure the domestic crown.





Gerrard has now sent out an important message to his players that they cannot afford to get carried away too soon, and they will have to get the job done first.

The Rangers boss claimed that the players have won nothing yet, and they will have to finish the job through focus and determination.

He said to Daily Mail: “I think it is normal to think, I don’t think there is any harm to think. But the one thing I won’t do is get carried away too soon.

“We have just got to finish the job off. The games are there for us, the opportunity is there for us, but the big reminder to myself, staff, players, supporters and anyone else that is covering us is that we have won nothing yet.

“The main thing that has pleased me at the moment is that the players are really in the zone. I can see the focus – I can see the determination. The big reminder today is that it is another positive result, another big step, but we have still got work to do.”

Gerrard will know all about losing a title from a favourable position having gone through that situation himself as a player for Liverpool.

Rangers are now 18 points clear at the top of the table and they are yet to lose in the league this season. It is fair to assume that the title race is all but over for Celtic.

Defensive organisation has been the key to Rangers’ success this season, and the Ibrox outfit will fancy their chances of ending the season unbeaten in the league. It would be a tremendous achievement for the players and Gerrard.

The Scottish outfit have also been quite impressive in the Europa League and are on course to reach the last 16 of that competition.