Rangers and Celtic plan to buy slots in the Scottish League lower tiers for their Under-21 sides

According to The Sun, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers and Celtic plan to buy slots in the Scottish League One and Two for their Under-21 sides in order to fasten the developments of their youngsters.

The Old Firm duo have offered to give £1.5 million each to both leagues for the membership in order to join an extended League Two, and the move has got some English clubs worried.





English Football League outfits, particularly those in the League One and League Two reckon EPL clubs could plan a similar venture in England, and it will be interesting to see how things go.

While Celtic and Rangers believe that the proposal would help bring cash to the SPFL, with clubs in the lower tiers expected to enjoy bigger crowds if it goes through due to interest from Old Firm fans, some clubs are set to stand against the idea and it could be settled through voting.

Most clubs in the League One and Two have suffered a hit financially as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, and they could be tempted with the cash the Light Blues and Hoops are offering.

There is no chance of seeing either Celtic under-21 or their Rangers counterparts play in the Premiership with promotion set to be capped at a certain level, and both teams will definitely benefit hugely from the move.

The Ibrox outfit are seven points away from sealing the title after blowing the Hoops completely out of the water this term, and manager Steven Gerrard will be hoping to successfully defend it next term.

Celtic are looking for a perfect replacement for Neil Lennon after he resigned on Monday, and his successor must hit the ground running next term.

