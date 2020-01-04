Predicted Tottenham Hotspur starting line-up vs Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur will face Middlesbrough in the FA Cup third round at Riverside on Sunday.
Jose Mourinho will be looking to make a lot of changes to the side that lost 1-0 against in the Premier League in their last match, with a number of young players likely to be given a chance to shine.
Harry Kane has suffered a tear in his left hamstring during the last match and the England striker is expected to remain on the sidelines for a while.
Son Heung-min is back after his suspension and his return to the side is a timely boost for Spurs.
The likes of Oliver Skipp, Japhet Tanganga and Troy Parrott should come in contention for the game, while Giovani Lo Celso, Harry Winks and Erik Lamela are expected to start.
Lamela, 27, has returned to full fitness recently, and like Son, his timely return should come as a huge relief for the Spurs boss.
Juan Foyth impressed in the Champions League against Bayern Munich and the young Argentine could get another chance to prove his talent.
Predicted Spurs starting line-up vs Boro: Vorm, Foyth, Sanchez, Tanganga, Sessegnon, Winks, Skipp, Lo Celso, Lamela, Son, Parrott.