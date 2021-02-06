Predicted Manchester United starting line-up vs Everton

Manchester United host Everton in the Premier League later today and the Red Devils will be hoping to build on their spectacular win over Southampton last time out.

The home side picked up a 9-0 win over the Saints and they will be full of confidence and momentum heading into this game.





With Manchester City taking on Liverpool this week, this is a glorious opportunity for Manchester United to close the gap with their cross-town rivals at the top of the table.

The Red Devils will be firm favourites heading into this game. They are unbeaten in 13 of the last 14 matches against the Toffees and they have lost just once in their last 16 Premier League games.

That said, Everton have been quite impressive on their travels recently and they have won their last four away games in the Premier League. Carlo Ancelotti’s men will certainly fancy their chances of an upset here.

Manchester United will be without Phil Jones due to an injury issue.

Meanwhile, Eric Bailly is an injury doubt and he could miss out here.

Predicted Manchester United starting line-up: De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Fred, McTominay, Greenwood, Fernandes, Rashford, Cavani.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is likely to field an unchanged lineup after his sides thumping win over Southampton in the last game.