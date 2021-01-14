Manchester United travel to Anfield for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday and they will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table with a win here.

The Old Trafford outfit have been excellent on their travels this season and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Liverpool side this weekend.





Liverpool have picked up just two wins in their last six league games and they will be under pressure to deliver a good result against their bitter rivals.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have picked up seven wins and a draw in eight away games this term.

Liverpool have a formidable record at home as well and the Reds will be desperate to protect that. They are currently undefeated in 46 matches in the Premier League.

Solskjaer should be able to field a full-strength line-up on Sunday. Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo are the only injury issues for United right now and Anthony Martial is expected to be fit for the game despite picking up an injury scare against Burnley.

Liverpool are currently plagued with injuries at the back and Jurgen Klopp will be forced to field makeshift defenders against the likes of Bruno Fernandes. United will be confident that they can breach the Liverpool defence and end the Reds’ outstanding home run.

United have failed to beat Liverpool in their last five attempts and Solskjaer will demand a morale-boosting win from his players this time around.

Predicted Manchester United Line-up vs Liverpool: David de Gea; Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba; Bruno Fernandes, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Solskjaer is likely to make two changes to the side that beat Burnley last time out.

Nemanja Matic is expected to drop down to the bench with the side needing a more mobile midfielder in Scott McTominay against Liverpool’s pressing. Edinson Cavani could be sacrificed in order to accommodate an extra midfielder.