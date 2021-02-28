Predicted Manchester United line-up (3-4-1-2) vs Chelsea

Manchester United travel to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League encounter against Chelsea on Sunday.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last five league games but only two of those matches ended up in victories.





As a result, they have fallen 13 points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand, and the focus may now lie on Champions League qualification.

The club are presently second with 49 points, six ahead of Chelsea, who are placed fifth in the standings.

Their league record against the ‘Big Six’ has been poor this term with only four points accumulated from six meetings.

They will be aiming to end the wretched run at Stamford Bridge where they have won in the last three visits in different competitions.

Formation: 3-4-1-2

Predicted Line-up

David de Gea will return in goal after being an unused substitute in the midweek Europa League tie.

Dean Henderson has been a consistent performer but De Gea remains the automatic choice for the league games.

Solskjaer has constantly swapped between Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly as the central defensive partner for Harry Maguire.

However, all three could start against Thomas Tuchel’s side. We fancy Solskjaer to match the Blues’ 3-4-1-2 formation.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw have shown an improvement in the attacking side of their game as the season has progressed.

The duo are pretty much guaranteed starters in the right and left wing-back positions respectively.

With Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba injured, Solskjaer may rely on the experience of Nemanja Matic alongside Fred in the midfield.

Donny van de Beek is available after recovering from a calf problem, but he may have to settle for a bench role which has been the case for most of the season.

Bruno Fernandes is an undisputed choice in the number 10 position and the Portuguese will be eager to prove a point, having struggled in the big games this term.

Fernandes has 15 goals and 10 assists in the league this season, but he has bagged just one goal against ‘Big Six’ opposition via the penalty spot.

Mason Greenwood should partner Marcus Rashford up front. Edinson Cavani is out with a calf issue while Anthony Martial may feature on the bench amid his poor form.

Like Martial, Greenwood has not had the best of campaigns and he needs to step up after managing just one goal in his last 20 appearances in all competitions.

Predicted Manchester United line-up (3-4-1-2): De Gea; Bailly, Lindelof, Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, Matic, Fred, Shaw; Fernandes; Greenwood, Rashford.

