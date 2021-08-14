Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Watford

Aston Villa travel to Watford in their Premier League opener later today and they will be hoping to start the campaign with a win away from home.

Dean Smith’s side have had an impressive transfer window so far and they will be hoping to push for European qualification.

Meanwhile, Watford have secured promotion to the Premier League and they will be hoping to establish themselves as a top-flight club.

The Hornets will certainly fancy their chances against Villa at home today.

They have enjoyed an impressive head to head record against the West Midlands club. Watford are unbeaten in four of the last five meetings against Aston Villa.

However, the visitors have a better team at their disposal and they should be able to grind out a positive result here.

Smith has confirmed that all of his summer signings will be available for this game.

24-year-old playmaker Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings should start the game, but Bailey could be on the bench. Ashley Young is likely to be involved as well.

Star striker Ollie Watkins could miss out.

Smith on Leon Bailey: “Leon has had to isolate but he will be available for the squad on Saturday. “He’s a top player and we’re really pleased that he’s here.”#WATAVL pic.twitter.com/uJswXnQWm3 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 13, 2021

Smith: “Emi Buendía has had a slight injury but he’s available. He’ll bring the creativity and a spark.”#WATAVL pic.twitter.com/HAoIfTFl1d — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) August 13, 2021

Watford Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Bachmann; Danny Rose, William Troost-Ekong, Francisco Sierralta, Kiko Femenia; Tom Cleverley, Peter Etebo, Imran Louza; Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr, Cucho Hernandez

Aston Villa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Emiliano Martinez; Matt Targett, Ezri Konsa, Tyrone Mings, Matthew Cash; Marvelous Nakamba, John McGinn, Ashley Young, Jaden Philogene-Bidace, Emiliano Buendia; Danny Ings

