Aston Villa interested in signing Mario Hermoso

Aston Villa are interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso.

According to Rudy Galetti, the Premier League club are prepared to offer around €30 million to the Spanish champions.

The 26-year-old was a key player for Atletico last season, helping them win the Spanish league.

The defender made 38 appearances across all competitions, scoring twice and registering an assist.

Villa have a solid defensive unit at their disposal, but there is no doubt that Dean Smith needs more depth.

Hermoso could be a quality addition alongside Ezri Konsa.

The talented 23-year-old partnered Tyrone Mings at the heart of Villa’s defence last season, and they did an impressive job throughout the season.

However, a club hoping to play European football in the future should look to improve on the likes of Mings.

The Villa ace has proven himself to be a reasonably good defender, but he can sometimes be error-prone.

Hermoso has a contract until 2024 with the Spanish club, and it is unclear whether Atletico will accept Villa’s reported €30m offer when it arrives.

He can also operate as a left-back, and his versatility would be a bonus for Villa if they pull off the transfer.

