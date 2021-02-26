Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up vs Leeds United

Aston Villa travel to Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend and they will be hoping to get back to winning ways.

They were beaten by Leicester City in their last outing and Dean Smith will demand a strong reaction from his players.





Villa are currently going through an injury crisis and will be without key players Matty Cash and Jack Grealish.

Kortney Hause is also sidelined with an injury, while Wesley is still working his way up to match fitness.

Smith: “Matty Cash is back on the training pitches running, we’ll be guided by the medical department on when he joins in with us. “Kortney Hause is due to be back on the grass next week, and Wesley should be back in full contact training in the next week or two.”#LEEAVL pic.twitter.com/r1nKACnfZV — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 26, 2021

Leeds have an impressive head-to-head record against Villa and are unbeaten in their last six home matches against the Midlands club.

Both teams have done reasonably well this season and are perfectly capable of picking up the three points this weekend.

Smith is likely to make a couple of changes to the side that was beaten by Leicester.

Marvelous Nakamba is expected to come into the side to add more protection to the midfield in place of Ross Barkley.

Trezeguet, 26, is expected to replace the underperforming Anwar El Ghazi.

Predicted Aston Villa starting line-up: Martinez, Elmohamady, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Nakamba, Trezeguet, Watkins, Traore.

