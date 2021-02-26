Aston Villa manager Dean Smith heaps praise on Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa

Aston Villa take on Leeds United in the Premier League this weekend and manager Dean Smith has heaped praise on the Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa.

The Argentine manager has done an outstanding job at Elland Road since joining the club, helping them secure promotion to the Premier League.





Since returning to the top flight, Leeds have managed to impress with their free-flowing attacking football.

The Whites are currently 10th in the Premier League table just one point behind eighth-placed Villa and it will be interesting to see if they can overtake the Midlands club with a win this week.

Smith has claimed that Bielsa is probably the only manager who could have gone into Leeds and made this kind of impact.

He also praised Leeds for how well they have done this season.

Smith on Marcelo Bielsa: “I’m not sure that another manager could’ve gone into Leeds and made the impact that he’s had on them. “He’s respected throughout football; they have done fantastically well.”#LEEAVL pic.twitter.com/1RZ9Z7sug6 — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 26, 2021

Villa head into this game on the back of a defeat against Leicester City and a draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in their last two matches. They will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

The Whites are very impressive going forward but they have been quite vulnerable at the back this season.

The likes of Ollie Watkins will look to make the most of the opposition’s defensive weaknesses tomorrow. Leeds have conceded 43 goals in 25 league games this term.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish is set to be sidelined with an injury tomorrow.

In other news, a Sky Sports pundit believes that Villa have no chance of securing a top-four finish this season.