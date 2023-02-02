NBA

Zach LaVine attracting interest from multiple teams including Lakers, Heat

Joe Lyons
If the Chicago Bulls decide to trade All-Star Zach LaVine before the trade deadline, potential landing spots include the Lakers, Heat, Knicks and Mavericks according to a report.

Lakers, Heat, Knicks, Mavericks interested in trading for Zach LaVine

According to Yahoo Sports’ senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer, the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks have been consistently mentioned by league personnel as holding motivations to trade for Zach LaVine if made available by Chicago.

LaVine and Bulls coach Billy Donovan have a strained relationship after the 27-year-old was benched down the stretch of a 107-108 loss to the Orlando Magic, where he shot 1/14 from the field in 25 minutes.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 23.7 points on 46% shooting from the field and 38% from outside the arc this season – a decrease in output from previous seasons which included 27.4 points a night across the 2020/21 campaign.

What is next for Zach LaVine ahead of the February 9 trade deadline?

The signs are pointing to a trade and the end of a six-year career with the Chicago Bulls for shooting guard Zach LaVine, who likely needs a new home to get to grips with his true game again.

LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers have been touted as a potential landing spot with two first-round picks on offer, but a trade seems unlikely unless the Bulls wanted to take an expiring Russell Westbrook in return, get some salary off the books and start to rebuild.

Miami are always popping up in trade conversations around the league and could offer reigning Sixth Man of the Year Tyler Herro in a trade, as well as center Bam Adebayo.

LaVine could become New York’s franchise guy but one of Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and RJ Barrett would likely have to make way – a risky move for a team who are already in playoff contention?

Luka Doncic would probably love Zach LaVine as a co-star in Dallas, and a deal would work for Spencer Dinwiddie and Christian Wood in exchange.

According to NBA betting sites, the Bulls are -290 to miss the playoffs this season and +225 to qualify.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites Basketball Insiders, The Sports Daily and Business2Community. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest FC, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. His sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Basketball Insiders. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
