Yulia Putintseva vs Andrea Petkovic Preview

Yulia Putintseva enjoyed an impressive run at the recent Astana Open. She didn’t lose a set in her first two matches before facing a relatively difficult contest against Russia’s Anastasia Gasanova, who took a set but ultimately lost by 6-3, 4-6, 6-0.

After a routine victory over Rebecca Peterson, the 26-year-old fell in the final to Alison Van Uytvanck. The Kazakh took the first set but her opponent rallied to win the match by 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Putintseva, who achieved a career-high singles ranking of world No. 27 in 2017, has the distinction of reaching three Grand Slam quarterfinals. She has also lifted two singles titles on the WTA Tour.

Andrea Petkovic, meanwhile, has been enjoying an impressive year. She won her first WTA Tour title since 2015, beating Mayar Sherif in straight sets at the Winners Open earlier this season.

The 34-year-old defeated Irina-Camelia Begu at the US Open but her campaign in New York was ended in the second round by Garbine Muguruza Blanco who emerged victorious by 6-4, 6-2.

Petkovic’s most recent outing was at the 2021 Chicago Classic where she defeated Govortsova before falling to American tennis star Jessica Pegula in the round of 32. She has won seven WTA tours and nine ITF singles titles in her career so far.

Putintseva and Petkovic have met each other six times in the past, with the Russian-born tennis star leading the head-to-head by 3-2.

Yulia Putintseva vs Andrea Petkovic Odds

Below are the latest odds on this match from bet365:

To Win Match

Putintseva: 4/9

Petkovic: 7/4

Match Handicap

Putintseva: -3.5 (4/5)

Petkovic: +3.5 (10/11)

Total Games

Putintseva: O20.5 (15/8); U20.5 (8/5)

Petkovic: O22.5 (9/2); U22.5 (4/1)

Yulia Putintseva vs Andrea Petkovic Prediction

Yulia Putinseva is the favorite to win the match on Wednesday and, given current form, it’s hard to back against the oddsmakers in this one.

We think Putinseva wins in straight sets, covering the handicap in the process (4/5).

