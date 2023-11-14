Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s father, Nick, has suggested his son is not getting his fair share of chances, saying the Gunners never conveyed their intention of signing another top goalkeeper.

Ramsdale Has Become Arsenal’s Second Choice Goalkeeper

Mikel Arteta’s side signed David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford during the summer transfer window. The Spanish goalkeeper warmed the bench for the first few games before replacing Ramsdale in goal. Presently, Raya operates as Arsenal’s keeper of choice in the Premier League as well as the Champions League, while Ramsdale has been appointed the club’s designated goalkeeper in domestic cup competitions.

Raya has played 12 matches so far in the 2023-24 campaign, conceding nine times and keeping six clean sheets across competitions. Ramsdale, on the other hand, has conceded eight goals in seven games and maintained two clean sheets.

Nick Ramsdale Thinks Arsenal’s Treatment Of His Song Was “Wrong”

Speaking to The Highbury Squad, Nick said that his son had somewhat lost the joy of playing, adding he was not getting the opportunity to prove his worth.

Nick said (via GOAL):

“Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding onto that ball at this moment in time. And it is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying you need to keep smiling.

“When I spoke to Mr Arteta on the phone before he signed Aaron, he said he wanted Aaron. But now, you know, David Raya’s back on the market and he’s had David Raya. Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off.”

Nick was evidently unhappy with his son’s situation at the Emirates Stadium but did not miss the chance to show support for Raya.

He concluded by saying:

“Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody. You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it’s been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision.

“Really and truly we’ve got to get behind David Raya. He’s part of the family now. Whether it’s only until May or June of next year. It won’t be, it’ll be longer in my eyes, but that’s by the by.”

Ramsdale has been linked with a move away from Arsenal in January. However, given how hard Arteta has worked to create a formidable squad, it is unlikely that he will sanction a sale or loan just before the business end of the campaign.