France and Spain meet at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on July 14, 2026, in a World Cup 2026 semi-final that pits the tournament’s leading scorer against Europe’s deepest midfield. France are the market favorites at +150 to win the World Cup outright, with Spain available at +320. The World Cup 2026 semi-final France vs. Spain predictions market has France as a narrow match favorite at +135, reflecting five straight wins in this tournament against five for Spain.

France have scored 13 goals across their five matches at this tournament, with Kylian Mbappé accounting for eight of them. Spain have conceded just twice in five games, posting three clean sheets and surrendering only a single goal across their three knockout rounds. Those contrasting profiles, an elite individual attacker against the tournament’s most disciplined defensive unit, set up the central tension in this World Cup 2026 knockout stage encounter.

Why This Game Matters

A place in the World Cup 2026 final is the only prize on offer. France, two-time world champions (1998, 2018), are chasing a third title that would place them alongside Brazil and Germany at the pinnacle of the sport. Spain, who won their only World Cup in 2010, have reached just the Round of 16 at each of the last two tournaments. For Luis de la Fuente’s side, reaching the final would represent a generational reset under a new coaching staff built around the young core that won Euro 2024. The World Cup 2026 bracket does not offer a softer route from here.

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Our Pick

France to win, best price +135, available at BetOnline and Lucky Rebel. France’s attacking output, 13 goals in five games driven by an in-form Mbappé, gives them the margin to edge Spain’s more controlled, lower-scoring approach at a price that still represents a reasonable return on the tournament favorite.

France vs. Spain: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

France have been the most clinical side in this tournament. Didier Deschamps, who has managed France at four consecutive World Cups, has found a system that channels Mbappé’s threat without sacrificing structural integrity. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals at this tournament alone, and his presence in behind Spain’s defensive line will be the primary attacking question for De la Fuente to solve. France’s route to the semi-final included a 2-0 win over Morocco in the quarter-final, a 1-0 knockout of Paraguay in the last 16, and a 3-0 group-stage demolition of Sweden. The World Cup 2026 semi-final France vs. Spain odds reflect a team that has not conceded in three of their last four matches.

Spain’s approach under Luis de la Fuente is built on possession control through a midfield that includes Rodri, Pedri, and Fabián Ruiz, with Martín Zubimendi and Mikel Merino offering additional depth. Their quarter-final 2-1 win over Belgium, sealed by a late Merino goal, demonstrated the squad’s ability to find solutions when results are tight. Spain’s attack has relied heavily on Mikel Oyarzabal, who leads their scoring at this tournament with four goals, while Lamine Yamal at 19 provides unpredictability on the right side. Spain’s qualification record of 21 goals scored and only two conceded in six games underlines how deeply the defensive habit runs through this squad.

The World Cup 2026 semi-final France vs. Spain picks market is effectively a question of whether Spain’s midfield control can neutralize Mbappé or whether France’s individual quality at the top of the pitch proves decisive. France’s +135 match price implies roughly a 43% probability of a 90-minute win, which looks defensible given their tournament output. Spain at +238 offers value only if a bettor believes their possession game can genuinely limit France’s transition threat, a task that has beaten every other side at this tournament.

Recent Form & Trends

France – Last 5 (World Cup 2026):

Morocco (H): Won 2-0

Paraguay (A): Won 1-0

Sweden (H): Won 3-0

Norway (A): Won 4-1

Iraq (H): Won 3-0

France have won all five of their World Cup 2026 matches, scoring 13 and conceding just one. The 4-1 win over Norway is their only game in which they conceded, and four of the five opponents were eliminated from the tournament before this stage. The caliber of opposition rises sharply against Spain, who are the strongest defensive unit France have faced in this competition.

Spain – Last 5 (World Cup 2026):

Belgium (H): Won 2-1

Portugal (A): Won 1-0

Austria (H): Won 3-0

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0

Spain have also won all five matches, keeping three clean sheets and conceding only twice across the entire tournament. Their wins over Portugal (1-0) and Belgium (2-1) in the knockout rounds came against sides ranked in Europe’s top tier. Spain’s margins have been tighter than France’s goal difference suggests, with two of their knockout wins by a single goal, pointing toward a low-scoring encounter on July 14.

France vs. Spain History & H2H Trends

France and Spain have met 38 times in total. The most recent competitive encounter came in June 2025, when Spain beat France 5-4 in a UEFA Nations League match, a result that sits as an outlier given both sides’ defensive records at this tournament. Before that, Spain eliminated France 2-1 at UEFA Euro 2024 in the semi-finals. Spain also won the Euro 2012 quarter-final 2-0, while France won the 2021 Nations League final 2-1 against Spain. The head-to-head in competitive fixtures tilts toward Spain in recent major tournaments.

Across the last five head-to-head meetings in the data, Spain have won three and France two. Both of Spain’s recent competitive victories came by a single goal in the knockout phase (Euro 2024 semi-final, 2-1) or by a broader margin in a high-scoring Nations League fixture. France’s wins have come in similarly tight encounters. The pattern across recent meetings between these sides suggests goals are possible in both directions, which is relevant context for the World Cup 2026 semi-final France vs. Spain score prediction markets.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

France carry a 26-man squad built around a Paris Saint-Germain core of five players, with additional depth from Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace. Mbappé (Real Madrid) is fit and in the form of his international career at this tournament, and no injury or suspension concerns have been flagged for France’s key personnel. Mike Maignan is expected to continue in goal, with William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano forming the central defensive partnership that has been breached just once across five games.

Spain’s squad is led by a Barcelona-heavy contingent of eight players, including Pedri, Gavi, and Lamine Yamal. Rodri (Manchester City) is fit and available after returning from injury concerns earlier in the season, and his presence in holding midfield is central to Spain’s defensive shape. Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad) is Spain’s leading scorer at the tournament with four goals and is expected to start. No confirmed absentees have been reported for Spain ahead of the semi-final, making this a match between two sides at close to full strength.

Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) provides Deschamps with a midfield anchor comparable to Rodri’s role for Spain. The France midfield balance, with N’Golo Kanté (Fenerbahçe) and Adrien Rabiot (Milan) as options alongside Tchouaméni, gives Deschamps flexibility to either press higher or sit deeper depending on how Spain establish possession in the first half.

Expected Lineups

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Théo Hernandez; Tchouaméni, Kanté, Rabiot; Dembélé (c), Mbappé, Barcola.

Predicted XI: squad to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simón; Porro, Cubarsí, Laporte, Grimaldo; Zubimendi, Rodri, Pedri; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Predicted XI: squad to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Kylian Mbappé and Spain’s central defensive pairing of Pau Cubarsí and Aymeric Laporte defines this match. Mbappé has eight goals at this tournament and poses the primary transition threat that Spain must contain in behind their high defensive line. Cubarsí, 19 years old, is the youngest central defender in the competition and has been composed in previous knockout rounds, while Laporte (32) brings experience from the 2010 generation’s legacy. Spain’s defensive record of two goals conceded in five games is the best argument against Mbappé finding the net, but no other side at this tournament has matched his individual output. Laporte’s ability to read forward runs and Cubarsí’s recovery pace will be tested at a level they have not faced in this competition.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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These World Cup 2026 semi-final France vs. Spain best bets are built on the tournament evidence gathered across ten combined games between the two sides.

Pick 1: France to Win (90 mins) @ +135 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

France’s match-winning rate at this tournament is five from five, and their 13-goal haul is the best of any remaining side. At +135, the price reflects a genuine contest rather than a foregone conclusion, which is fair given Spain’s defensive record. The bet is grounded in France’s superior individual quality at the final third and Mbappé’s tournament form.

Pick 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ -108 (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel)

Three of Spain’s five games have finished with fewer than three goals, and France’s two knockout matches produced a combined total of three goals across 180 minutes of football. Both sides are structured to minimize risk in the final stages of the tournament. The Under 2.5 at -108 is the value line in the totals market, and is supported by the tight margins seen across recent Spain vs. France head-to-head meetings, where four of the last five competitive fixtures have produced two or fewer goals.

Pick 3: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer

Eight goals in five games at this World Cup establishes Mbappé as the standout scoring threat in any match he plays. No sportsbook-specific anytime scorer price is confirmed at time of publication; check BetNow and BetOnline for the best available price on Mbappé to score at any point during the match. His 56 international goals in 98 caps and his record at this tournament make him the single most likely player to score in any game involving France.

Pick 4: Both Teams to Score – No

Spain have kept three clean sheets in five games, and France’s only goal conceded at this tournament came against Norway in the group stage. Given both sides’ defensive structures and the knockout-round caution both managers will apply, the more probable outcome is a game decided by a single goal rather than an open exchange. Confirm the best available price with leading operators at time of betting.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current match odds for France vs. Spain at the World Cup 2026 semi-final, sourced from approved operators as of July 13, 2026.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow France Win +135 +135 +135 Draw +225 +220 +215 Spain Win +225 +225 +225 Over 2.5 Goals -108 -108 -110 Under 2.5 Goals -108 -108 -110

The best available draw price is +234 across the broader market. France’s best match-win price of +135 is available at both BetOnline and Lucky Rebel. Spain’s best price of +238 is available from other operators in the broader market beyond the three listed above.

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

France vs. Spain kicks off at 2:00 PM CT on July 14, 2026, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match is broadcast live in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers can follow on ITV or BBC. The match is also available in Spain on RTVE and TVE, and in France on TF1 and beIN Sports.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 semi-final France vs. Spain at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed, US-facing sportsbook from the approved options: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the sportsbook’s website and create an account if not already registered. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Make a deposit using a supported payment method, including crypto options at BetNow. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the France vs. Spain semi-final on July 14, 2026. Select the market, outcome, and stake that match the picks outlined in this article. Review the bet slip and confirm the wager before the July 14 kickoff at 2:00 PM CT.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk and should be approached as entertainment rather than a source of income. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, relationships, or wellbeing is encouraged to seek help. The National Council on Problem Gambling operates a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Gamblers Anonymous provides peer support at gamblersanonymous.org. Additional resources are available through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Bet within your means and only wager amounts you can afford to lose.