France and Morocco meet in the World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on July 9, with kickoff at 4:00 p.m. ET. France enter as heavy favorites at -166, while Morocco, who stunned European opposition en route to fourth place at Qatar 2022, arrive having won their round-of-16 tie 3-0 against Canada. The World Cup 2026 quarter-final France vs. Morocco odds and predictions point firmly toward Les Bleus, though Morocco have already proved once this tournament that they can contain elite attacking units.

France have scored 14 goals across five World Cup 2026 matches, with Kylian Mbappe leading all scorers at this tournament with seven goals. D. Deschamps’ side beat Paraguay 1-0 in the round of 16 on July 4 to reach the last eight, a performance that showed defensive solidity even when the attacking output was limited. Morocco have conceded only twice across their five matches, with Yassine Bounou marshaling a backline that held the Netherlands to a 1-1 draw in the group stage and shut out Canada in the round of 16.

Why This Game Matters

A place in the World Cup 2026 semi-final is at stake, and for Morocco, progression would surpass their already-historic fourth-place finish at Qatar 2022. France are chasing a third world title and are the outright betting favorites to lift the trophy at +180. For H. Regragui’s side, eliminating France for the first time in six meetings would rank as one of the defining results in Moroccan football history, carrying a weight that extends well beyond the World Cup 2026 bracket.

Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Supercharge accumulators with Acca Mega Boosts worth up to 100% extra winnings

Get paid early on football bets once your team goes two goals ahead

Best Odds Guaranteed and non-runner money-back offers add extra horse racing value 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Our Pick

France to win at -166 with BetOnline is the headline pick for this quarter-final, backed by five straight wins in this World Cup and a goal difference of +12 across qualifying. At that price, the value is modest but justifiable given France’s scoring depth and Morocco’s reliance on a low-block structure that has already been breached six times across five matches.

France vs. Morocco: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

France’s path through this World Cup 2026 bracket has been near-flawless. They topped their group with wins over Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0), and Norway (4-1), then eliminated Sweden 3-0 in the round of 32 before edging Paraguay 1-0 in the last 16. The squad carries elite depth across every line, from William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano at center back through N’Golo Kante and Aurelien Tchouameni in midfield to Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, and Michael Olise in attack. Deschamps has rotated effectively, meaning key contributors arrive at the quarter-final stage without heavy minutes on their legs.

Morocco’s route to the last eight has been less emphatic in scoreline but equally controlled. They drew 1-1 with Brazil, beat Haiti 4-2, drew 1-1 with the Netherlands, won 1-0 against Scotland, and then produced their most convincing result of the tournament with a 3-0 dismissal of Canada in the round of 16. Ismael Saibari leads Morocco’s scoring at this tournament with three goals, while Azzedine Ounahi and Soufiane Rahimi have each added two. The Atlas Lions have shown they can shift between defensive discipline and direct, incisive attacking play, which makes them a credible threat to any opponent in the knockout stage.

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final France vs. Morocco winner will face a semi-final opponent from the opposite side of the bracket. France’s superior squad depth, goal-scoring record, and head-to-head dominance over Morocco make them the rational selection, but Morocco’s defensive organization and the precedent of their 2022 run mean the match carries genuine uncertainty, particularly if France fail to break through early.

Recent Form & Trends

France’s last five World Cup 2026 matches:

Paraguay (A): Won 1-0

Sweden (H): Won 3-0

Norway (A): Won 4-1

Iraq (H): Won 3-0

Senegal (H): Won 3-1

France have won all five World Cup 2026 matches and have kept three clean sheets. The 4-1 win over Norway is the standout result for attacking output, while the 1-0 defeat of Paraguay confirmed that Deschamps’ side can grind out knockout results when necessary. Opposition quality has varied, but the scoring consistency across the group and knockout rounds is a reliable indicator of France’s threat level.

Morocco’s last five World Cup 2026 matches:

Canada (A): Won 3-0

Netherlands (A): Drew 1-1

Haiti (H): Won 4-2

Scotland (A): Won 1-0

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1

Morocco’s 3-0 win over Canada in the round of 16 was their most complete performance, but the draws against Brazil and the Netherlands show a team capable of absorbing pressure from top-tier opponents. The 4-2 win over Haiti was more open than H. Regragui would have preferred, with Bounou conceding an own goal before Morocco reasserted control. Three wins and two draws from five matches, with nine goals scored and four conceded, reflects a side that can be vulnerable when games open up.

France vs. Morocco History and H2H Trends

The two sides have met six times in total, with France holding a commanding record. France won 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup semi-final, a result that eliminated Morocco at the penultimate stage. Prior to that, France won 1-0 in a 1999 friendly and won 5-1 in the 2000 King Hassan II Tournament. A 2007 friendly and the 1998 King Hassan II Tournament both ended 2-2, and France won 2-1 in the 1988 Tournoi de France. France have not lost any of the six meetings across all competitions.

The 2022 World Cup semi-final is the most relevant precedent. Several of the same players will feature on both sides, including Mbappe, Dembele, and Hakimi. Morocco reached that 2022 semi-final as the first African team in World Cup history to do so and went on to finish fourth, which remains their best-ever finish. France have won or drawn every meeting, and Morocco have yet to score a victory against them in six attempts.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

France have no confirmed absentees ahead of the quarter-final. The squad carries significant depth across all positions, with Mbappe fit and available after scoring seven goals at this tournament. Deschamps has used his options wisely, rotating fringe players in the group stage to keep the first-choice XI fresh. Adrien Rabiot and Kante have been used in midfield rotation, and both are available for selection. Warren Zaire-Emery provides younger cover in the engine room should Deschamps opt for a more dynamic midfield unit.

Morocco have no reported suspensions entering the quarter-final. Bounou is expected to continue in goal despite the own goal conceded against Haiti, which was an isolated error rather than a sign of form issues. Achraf Hakimi, who has one goal at this tournament from his right-back position, is a key outlet for Morocco’s attacking transitions and is fit to start. Sofyan Amrabat’s availability in defensive midfield will be central to Morocco’s ability to compress space and limit France’s ability to play through the lines.

The Atlas Lions are without some of the high-profile names associated with their 2022 run. Hakim Ziyech and Romain Saiss, who were central to that fourth-place campaign, are not part of this 2026 squad. Morocco have replaced experience with younger talent including Bilal El Khannouss (VfB Stuttgart) and 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi (Lille), though their absence from the first-choice lineup leaves Morocco with a slightly different attacking profile than the one that troubled Spain and Portugal four years ago.

Expected Lineups

France (4-3-3): Maignan; Koundé, Upamecano, Saliba, Théo Hernandez; Kante (c), Tchouameni, Rabiot; Dembele, Mbappe, Olise

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Morocco (4-3-3): Bounou; Hakimi, Aguerd, El Ouahdi, Mazraoui; Amrabat (c), Ounahi, Saibari; El Khannouss, Rahimi, Brahim Diaz

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Kylian Mbappe and Morocco’s defensive block, anchored by Nayef Aguerd and Sofyan Amrabat, is the defining tactical contest of this match. Mbappe has scored seven goals at this World Cup and has consistently forced defensive units into errors with direct running behind the backline. Amrabat’s role as a shield in front of Morocco’s center backs will be critical: if he can limit Mbappe’s freedom in transition and force play through Morocco’s organized defensive structure rather than in behind it, Morocco have a route into the game. If France win the midfield battle and create early space for Mbappe, Dembele, and Olise, Morocco’s defensive line will face a level of pressure it has not encountered since the Brazil draw on June 13.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

All Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets 2-Up Early Payout, Acca Flex refunds, and daily football free-to-play prizes

Up to 5x odds boosts plus Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing

£5 million Lucky Rush leaderboards alongside weekly casino and sportsbook promos 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 on cricket at 2.00+ odds and unlock £30 in cricket free bets

2 Up Early Payout settles football bets as winners once your team leads 2-0

Horse racing promos include boosted odds and refunds up to £500 on multiples 9.9 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Supercharge accumulators with Acca Mega Boosts worth up to 100% extra winnings

Get paid early on football bets once your team goes two goals ahead

Best Odds Guaranteed and non-runner money-back offers add extra horse racing value 9.8 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Main Pick: France to Win (-166, BetOnline)

France have won all five World Cup 2026 matches and have beaten Morocco in every competitive meeting between the sides, including 2-0 in the 2022 World Cup semi-final. With Mbappe at seven goals in this tournament and the squad depth to maintain intensity across 90 minutes, France are the clear selection. The -166 price is not generous, but it reflects a genuine gap in squad quality and tournament momentum.

World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final France vs. Morocco Best Bet: Under 2.5 Goals (-112, BetOnline)

Morocco have conceded only four goals across five World Cup 2026 matches and their defensive structure has consistently limited opponents. France held Paraguay to a single goal in the round of 16, showing Deschamps is content to be cautious in knockout rounds. The under 2.5 line at -112 with BetOnline is the strongest value on the totals market given both sides’ defensive records at this tournament.

World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final France vs. Morocco Picks: Mbappe Anytime Scorer

Mbappe has scored in multiple group-stage matches and leads all scorers at this World Cup with seven goals. His pace and directness create problems for any defensive setup, and Morocco’s backline, while organized, has been breached in four of five matches. Mbappe is the single most likely individual to find the net in this fixture regardless of the margin of victory.

World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final France vs. Morocco Score Prediction: France 2-0 Morocco

The 2022 World Cup semi-final between these sides ended 2-0 to France, and the dynamics of this matchup are broadly comparable. Morocco are likely to sit deep and look to threaten on the counter, but France’s defensive organization and Maignan’s form in goal make a second clean sheet in the knockout stage a plausible outcome. A 2-0 scoreline reflects France’s controlled winning style across this tournament.

Betting Odds and Lines

France are the clear favorite across all three sportsbooks for the World Cup 2026 quarter-final, with Morocco priced as significant underdogs. The draw is available at up to +300 and represents an outcome Morocco would likely accept going into extra time given the head-to-head history.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow France -166 -168 -170 Draw +285 +295 +294 Morocco +460 +500 +561

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +101 +100 -102 Under 2.5 -117 -120 -120

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

France vs. Morocco kicks off at 4:00 p.m. ET on July 9, 2026 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS, while UK audiences can access coverage on ITV or BBC.

How to Bet

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final France vs. Morocco is available across all three approved sportsbooks. Follow these steps to place a bet:

Choose a sportsbook: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account or log in if you already have one. Complete any identity verification steps required by the operator. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Find France vs. Morocco under quarter-finals, dated July 9, 2026. Select your market: match result, total goals, or player scorer. Enter your stake, review the bet slip, and confirm your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and losses are always a possibility regardless of how strong a selection appears. Anyone who feels their gambling may be causing harm can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bet only with money you can afford to lose, and set limits on deposits and wagers before placing any bet.