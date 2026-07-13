England and Argentina meet in the World Cup 2026 semi-final at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 15, with kickoff at 3:00 PM ET. The two nations renew one of international football’s most charged rivalries, with England priced at +165 and the defending world champions Argentina available at +214 at best available prices. This is the central match of the World Cup 2026 bracket at the final-four stage, and the winner advances to the final.

England enter this contest as slight favorites across most operators, driven by a run of four wins from five World Cup 2026 matches. Thomas Tuchel’s side have scored in every knockout game and carry genuine attacking firepower through Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, each with six goals at this tournament. Argentina, meanwhile, arrive as reigning champions under Lionel Scaloni, with Lionel Messi having scored eight goals in the competition so far. The World Cup 2026 semi-final England vs. Argentina odds reflect a genuinely open contest.

Why This World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Between England and Argentina Matters

This is not simply another knockout fixture. England’s only World Cup title came in 1966, and reaching a final on North American soil would represent the program’s deepest run in 60 years. Argentina arrive as defending champions seeking back-to-back titles, something no nation has achieved since Brazil in 1962. The two countries have met three times at the World Cup in prior editions, with each match carrying its own lasting significance. A place in the 2026 final is at stake, making this the defining game of the knockout stage for both nations.

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Our Pick

England to win at +165, with both teams to score as a supporting angle. Kane and Bellingham have each reached six goals at this tournament, giving England a two-man attacking threat that Argentina’s defense, tested by Switzerland in the quarter-final, may struggle to contain for 90 minutes.

England vs. Argentina: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

England’s route to the semi-final was built on consistency rather than dominance. Tuchel’s side drew 0-0 with Ghana in the group stage before winning three of their remaining four matches, including a 3-2 win over Mexico and a 1-1 draw with Norway in the quarter-final that advanced them on further play. Kane has been the tournament’s outstanding center-forward alongside Bellingham, and the pair’s combined 12 goals from open play give England a finishing efficiency that few remaining sides can match.

Argentina’s path has been more turbulent. Scaloni’s squad drew against Cape Verde and again against Switzerland in the last eight before advancing. Messi, at 39, has been the driving force, scoring eight goals across the competition including decisive contributions against Austria and Egypt. The concern for Argentina is that their defense has conceded in every knockout match, suggesting Pickford and England’s attackers will have genuine opportunities if the game opens up.

The World Cup 2026 semi-final England vs. Argentina winner will be determined in part by which midfield controls the tempo. England’s Declan Rice has been one of the tournament’s best defensive midfielders, while Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez offer technical quality in central areas. Whichever side can control possession in the middle third is likely to dictate the match’s shape and the World Cup 2026 semi-final score prediction points toward a narrow, contested result.

Recent Form and Trends

England – Last 5 World Cup 2026 Matches

Norway (N): Drew 1-1 – Quarter-final

Mexico (N): Won 3-2 – Round of 16

DR Congo (H): Won 2-1 – Round of 32

Panama (A): Won 2-0 – Group stage

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0 – Group stage

England’s form includes four wins from five World Cup 2026 matches, though consecutive draws against Panama-caliber and Ghana opposition in the group stage showed defensive fragility at times. The step up in class to Norway and then Mexico in the knockouts was handled well, with Kane and Bellingham accounting for 12 of England’s 13 tournament goals between them.

Argentina – Last 5 World Cup 2026 Matches

Switzerland (H): Drew 1-1 (advanced on further play) – Quarter-final

Egypt (H): Won 3-2 – Round of 16

Cape Verde (H): Drew 1-1 – Group stage

Jordan (A): Won 3-1 – Group stage

Austria (H): Won 2-0 – Group stage

Argentina’s record shows four wins and two draws, but the quality of opposition has been mixed, and conceding to both Egypt and Switzerland in the knockout rounds is a concern. Messi’s eight tournament goals remain the headline figure, though Lautaro Martinez’s two goals and Julian Alvarez’s availability off the bench give Scaloni depth in attack.

England vs. Argentina History and Head-to-Head Trends

The two nations have met 15 times in total. The most consequential World Cup meetings on record include Argentina’s 2-1 win in the 1986 quarter-final, featuring Diego Maradona’s two goals. At the 1998 World Cup, the sides drew 2-2 before Argentina advanced on penalties. England’s most recent competitive win over Argentina at a World Cup came in 2002, when a Michael Owen-inspired display produced a 1-0 group-stage victory. Across the five most recent meetings listed, England won the 2002 World Cup fixture and the 2005 friendly 3-2, while the sides drew in 2000 and 1991. Argentina won the 1986 World Cup match. The head-to-head at World Cups reflects an even, closely contested rivalry.

Date Competition Result Nov 2005 Friendly England 3-2 Argentina Jun 2002 FIFA World Cup Argentina 0-1 England Feb 2000 Friendly England 0-0 Argentina Jun 1998 FIFA World Cup Argentina 2-2 England (ARG on pens) Jun 1986 FIFA World Cup Argentina 2-1 England

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

England’s squad is largely healthy heading into this fixture. Tuchel has been able to rotate through the tournament, keeping key players fresh for the knockout rounds. Kane has started every match and shown no signs of fatigue, while Bellingham’s energy in central areas has been a defining feature. Jordan Pickford, with 83 caps, has been the starting goalkeeper throughout. Marc Guehi and John Stones have formed a reliable central defensive partnership at this tournament, and Reece James adds width and technical quality from right back.

For Argentina, the squad depth across midfield is an asset. Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Mac Allister, and Fernandez give Scaloni a selection of options in central areas. Nicolas Otamendi, at 38 and with 131 caps, has continued to start in central defense alongside Lisandro Martinez. Emiliano Martinez in goal will be one of the match’s key individual battles, given England’s attacking output this tournament.

No suspensions have been confirmed for either side from available information ahead of this fixture. Both squads have their primary personnel available, and squad announcements will confirm any late changes closer to kickoff.

Expected Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Mainoo; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane (c).

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Otamendi, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Paredes, Mac Allister; Messi (c), L. Martinez, Alvarez.

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Declan Rice and Alexis Mac Allister is likely to define how this game flows. Rice has been England’s engine in central midfield, contributing three goals across recent competitive fixtures and providing the defensive cover that allows Bellingham to press higher. Mac Allister, with six international goals and a deep understanding of Scaloni’s pressing system developed at Liverpool, will look to exploit any space Rice vacates. If Rice can limit Mac Allister’s influence on the ball, England’s counter-attacking threat through Kane and Bellingham becomes significantly more dangerous. Should Mac Allister win that battle, Argentina’s ability to build through the lines and supply Messi in advanced positions increases sharply.

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Main Pick: England to Win at +165 (BetOnline / Lucky Rebel)

England’s attacking output is the strongest case for backing Tuchel’s side. Kane and Bellingham have scored six goals each at this tournament, and Argentina have conceded in both knockout matches so far. At +165, England’s price reflects their slight favoritism without overstating it, and the value is reasonable given their form through the World Cup 2026 bracket.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals at -130 (BetOnline)

Both teams have shown they can score and have shown defensive vulnerabilities in the knockout rounds. Argentina conceded twice to Egypt and drew 1-1 with Switzerland. England scored three against Mexico and have found the net in every knockout fixture. The Over 2 at -130 carries some risk but is supported by the attacking quality on both sides and the tournament context of a semi-final.

Scorer Market: Harry Kane Anytime Scorer

Kane leads England’s scoring charts at this World Cup with six goals in five matches. He has started every fixture and shown no sign of reduced sharpness. As England’s primary target man in a 4-2-3-1, he is the likeliest individual to score if Tuchel’s side find the net. Check leading operators for the best available price on Kane anytime scorer.

Supporting Angle: Both Teams to Score

Argentina have scored in all five of their World Cup 2026 matches, and England have conceded at this tournament. Messi’s eight tournament goals make him a persistent danger from any position. Both teams to score has landed in Argentina’s last three matches and in two of England’s last three. This angle complements the main pick as a realistic tournament-context outcome.

Betting Odds and Lines

The following odds are taken from the three approved operators as of July 13, 2026. England are listed as slight favorites across all three books for the World Cup 2026 semi-final England vs. Argentina match.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow England +165 +165 +165 Draw +195 +190 +175 Argentina +200 +200 +210

Totals (O/U 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 -130 -132 -132 Under 2 +110 +116 +116

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

The World Cup 2026 semi-final between England and Argentina kicks off at 3:00 PM ET on July 15 from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports and Telemundo. International broadcast coverage includes ITV and BBC in the UK, TyC Sports and TV Publica in Argentina, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, CTV and TSN in Canada, and beIN Sports in France among other markets.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to place a wager on this World Cup 2026 knockout stage semi-final can follow these steps across BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow.

Create or log into your account at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the Soccer or Football section of the sportsbook. Select FIFA World Cup 2026 from the competition menu. Find the England vs. Argentina semi-final fixture dated July 15. Choose your market: match result, totals, anytime scorer, or other available lines. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential return. Confirm the bet before kickoff at 3:00 PM ET. Track the match live on Fox Sports or Telemundo and manage any in-play bets where available.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and should only be undertaken with money set aside for entertainment purposes. Anyone experiencing difficulties with gambling behavior is encouraged to contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, Gamblers Anonymous, or the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Resources are also available at ncpgambling.org. Set deposit limits before placing any wager and gamble within your means.