Argentina face Switzerland in the World Cup 2026 quarter-final at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on July 11 (8:00 PM local time), with the defending champions installed as clear favorites to reach the last four. The World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs. Switzerland odds make Lionel Scaloni’s side the heavy favorites, priced around -135 to win in 90 minutes, while Switzerland are available at +480 to produce one of the tournament’s biggest upsets. The World Cup 2026 bracket is narrowing fast, and this fixture carries enormous stakes for both nations.

Argentina have not lost to Switzerland in seven all-time meetings, and their current tournament form underlines that dominance. Lionel Messi has been the competition’s standout individual, scoring eight goals through the quarter-final stage, while the overall squad depth gives Scaloni significant tactical flexibility heading into this World Cup 2026 knockout stage clash.

Why This Game Matters

A place in the World Cup 2026 semi-finals is on the line, and the stakes carry historical weight for both sides. Argentina, the reigning world champions, are chasing a run deep into the knockout rounds on home soil in North America, with a potential semi-final appearance positioning them for a second consecutive title. For Switzerland, this is genuinely uncharted territory. The Swiss have not reached a World Cup quarter-final since 1954, making this the furthest the country has progressed in 72 years. Murat Yakin’s side earned their spot by eliminating Colombia on penalties in the round of 16, and a semi-final berth would represent the defining achievement in modern Swiss football history.

Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets 2-Up Early Payout, Acca Flex refunds, and daily football free-to-play prizes

Up to 5x odds boosts plus Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing

£5 million Lucky Rush leaderboards alongside weekly casino and sportsbook promos 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Our Pick

Argentina to win this World Cup 2026 quarter-final, with the -135 price at BetOnline reflecting a side that has scored in every game at this tournament and carries the world’s leading scorer in Messi, who has eight goals through five matches. Switzerland’s defensive resilience is real, but Argentina’s attacking firepower and head-to-head dominance over the Swiss make this price justifiable for a win in 90 minutes.

Argentina vs. Switzerland: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Argentina enter this fixture as Group J winners after an unbeaten group stage, collecting victories over Algeria, Austria and Jordan before defeating Egypt 3-2 in the round of 16. The tournament run has been far from clean, however. The draw against Cape Verde in the round of 32 and a nervy 3-2 result over Egypt showed vulnerability at the back, with three goals conceded in their last two knockout-stage outings. Switzerland will view those defensive lapses as a genuine route into the contest.

Switzerland qualified from Group B with a superior defensive record, conceding just twice across their group games, before navigating the knockouts with a narrow win over Algeria and a penalty shootout victory against Colombia. The Swiss have scored nine goals at this tournament, with Johan Manzambi (three goals) and Breel Embolo (two goals, one penalty) leading the attack. Their 4-2-3-1 shape under Yakin is compact and well-organized, and Granit Xhaka’s experience anchoring midfield gives the team a platform to stay structured and hit on the counter.

The key question for World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs. Switzerland picks is whether Switzerland can contain Messi long enough to make this a tight, low-scoring contest. Argentina’s build-up play, directed through Alexis Mac Allister and Enzo Fernandez in central midfield, is designed to find Messi in pockets where he can operate. If Switzerland press high and commit bodies forward, Argentina’s forward line, which also includes Lautaro Martinez and Julian Alvarez, has the quality to punish transitions. At -135, the Argentina win in normal time represents the most grounded bet in this match.

Recent Form & Trends

Argentina’s last five World Cup results:

Egypt (H): Won 3-2 (Round of 16, July 7)

Cape Verde (H): Drew 1-1 (Round of 32, July 3)

Jordan (A): Won 3-1 (Group stage, June 27)

Austria (H): Won 2-0 (Group stage, June 22)

Algeria (H): Won 3-0 (Group stage, June 16)

Argentina have scored in every game at this tournament, with Messi accounting for eight of their tournament goals. The 3-2 result against Egypt is the most relevant recent indicator: Argentina were pushed hard by an African side that pressed aggressively, suggesting Switzerland can cause problems if they are willing to commit to a high-energy approach. Argentina’s attacking output has been consistent, but four goals conceded in the knockout rounds is a note of caution for bettors considering the clean-sheet market.

Switzerland’s last five World Cup results:

Colombia (H): Drew 0-0 after extra time, won on penalties (Round of 16, July 7)

Algeria (H): Won 2-0 (Round of 32, July 2)

Canada (H): Won 2-1 (Group stage, June 24)

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Won 4-1 (Group stage, June 18)

Qatar (A): Drew 1-1 (Group stage, June 13)

Switzerland’s 0-0 draw with Colombia in normal time in the round of 16 is the defining recent form evidence for this fixture. Yakin’s side were prepared to absorb pressure, stay disciplined, and take the game to a shootout. Against Argentina, a similar approach is the most realistic path to an upset. The Swiss have shown they can score goals when the opportunity presents, but their most impressive displays at this tournament have been built on defensive structure rather than open play.

Argentina vs. Switzerland History & H2H Trends

Argentina are unbeaten in all seven recorded meetings against Switzerland, with five wins and two draws. The most significant head-to-head reference point is the 2014 World Cup round of 16, when Argentina won 1-0 in extra time in Sao Paulo. That match followed a similar pattern to what is expected on July 11: Switzerland organized defensively, frustrated Argentina for 90 minutes, and ultimately conceded in the 118th minute. The head-to-head record spans seven decades, with Argentina’s other competitive win coming in a 2-0 group-stage victory at the 1966 World Cup.

The only non-draw, non-Argentina-win on the record is a 3-1 Argentina victory in a 2012 friendly, where Switzerland hosted but were beaten comfortably. Both of the drawn fixtures (a 1-1 in 2007 and a 1-1 in 1990) came in friendlies, where competitive context was absent. The World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs. Switzerland history therefore points clearly in one direction: Argentina have never lost to Switzerland, and both of their previous World Cup meetings have ended in Argentine victories.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Argentina head into this quarter-final with their core group intact. Lionel Messi, at 39, has shown no signs of fatigue despite a demanding schedule and remains the central figure in Scaloni’s attack. Lautaro Martinez, Julian Alvarez, and Alexis Mac Allister all featured against Egypt and are expected to continue. Emiliano Martinez in goal has been tested in the knockout rounds but remains Argentina’s first-choice keeper. Cristian Romero, who scored against Egypt, is expected to continue alongside Lisandro Martinez in the center of defense.

Switzerland have no confirmed significant injuries ahead of the quarter-final. Granit Xhaka (33), who captains the side and provides the midfield anchor, is expected to start. Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, the primary attacking threats, both came through the Colombia match without issue. The penalty shootout against Colombia adds an element of fatigue and psychological pressure, but Yakin’s squad appears physically intact for this fixture. Manuel Akanji of Inter Milan, the most experienced center-back at 30, is expected to lead the defensive line against Messi.

Expected Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, C. Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, E. Fernandez, De Paul; Messi (c), L. Martinez, J. Alvarez

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Kobel; Widmer, Akanji, Elvedi, Rodriguez (c); Zakaria, Xhaka; Ndoye, Freuler, Vargas; Embolo

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Granit Xhaka and Enzo Fernandez in central midfield is likely to shape the game’s tempo and determine whether Switzerland can limit Argentina’s creative output. Xhaka, 33, brings 146 caps and 17 international goals to the role, functioning as Switzerland’s primary ball-winner and press organizer. Fernandez, 25, with 41 caps and six international goals, is Argentina’s engine in transition and the player most responsible for linking defense to attack. If Xhaka can win second balls and disrupt Fernandez’s rhythm, Switzerland maintain the compact shape that frustrated Colombia for 120 minutes. If Fernandez operates freely, Argentina’s front line, led by Messi’s eight tournament goals, will receive service in dangerous positions consistently.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

All Best World Cup 2026 Welcome Bonus Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets 2-Up Early Payout, Acca Flex refunds, and daily football free-to-play prizes

Up to 5x odds boosts plus Best Odds Guaranteed on UK and Irish racing

£5 million Lucky Rush leaderboards alongside weekly casino and sportsbook promos 10 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 Get £20 in Free Bets Bet £10 on cricket at 2.00+ odds and unlock £30 in cricket free bets

2 Up Early Payout settles football bets as winners once your team leads 2-0

Horse racing promos include boosted odds and refunds up to £500 on multiples 9.9 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0 Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets Supercharge accumulators with Acca Mega Boosts worth up to 100% extra winnings

Get paid early on football bets once your team goes two goals ahead

Best Odds Guaranteed and non-runner money-back offers add extra horse racing value 9.8 NO CODE REQUIRED BET NOW Learn More Close Learn More 0 0

Main Pick: Argentina to Win (90 minutes) @ -135 (BetOnline)

Argentina are unbeaten against Switzerland across seven meetings, and Messi has eight goals at this tournament alone. The -135 price at BetOnline accounts for Switzerland’s ability to stay organized, but Argentina’s depth in attack and the historical head-to-head record make this a well-supported selection. The 2014 World Cup precedent, a 1-0 Argentina win over the same opponent in a knockout game, is the most relevant comparison available.

Goals Market: Over 2.0 Goals @ -145 (BetOnline)

Argentina have scored in every game at this tournament and have been involved in matches producing three or more goals in four of their five outings. The Over 2.0 line at -145, available at all three operators, reflects the weight of market opinion. Switzerland scored nine goals in the group stage and knockouts combined, and Embolo’s two tournament goals show attacking capability despite the defensive-first reputation. Both teams have shown vulnerability: Argentina conceded five goals across their last three matches, and Switzerland gave up a goal against Canada and another against Qatar.

Anytime Scorer: Lionel Messi @ Best Available Price

Messi has scored eight goals in five matches at World Cup 2026. No other player at this tournament comes close to that output. Any price on Messi to score at any point in 90 minutes or extra time represents a statistically grounded selection based purely on his scoring rate at this tournament. Switzerland’s Akanji and Xhaka will be tasked with limiting his influence, but seven all-time meetings without a Messi-less Argentina side keeping a clean sheet at a World Cup provides little comfort for Swiss bettors.

World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Argentina vs. Switzerland Score Prediction: Argentina 2-1 Switzerland

Switzerland have the discipline to stay in this match for long periods, as demonstrated against Colombia, but Argentina’s attacking quality through Messi, Lautaro Martinez, and Julian Alvarez is expected to eventually break the defensive structure. A 2-1 scoreline aligns with the tournament’s overall trend of both teams scoring in knockout fixtures and Argentina winning without producing a dominant, clinical performance.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs. Switzerland odds from the three approved operators, as of July 8, 2026.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Argentina -135 -136 -136 Draw +250 +261 +255 Switzerland +450 +450 +420

Total (2.0 Goals) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.0 -145 -145 -145 Under 2.0 +120 +128 +125

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs. Switzerland kicks off at 8:00 PM local time (UTC-5) on July 11, 2026, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo. The fixture is also available on Fox’s streaming platforms for viewers without a cable subscription. International coverage includes ITV and BBC in the UK, TyC Sports and TV Publica in Argentina, and ARD, ZDF and MagentaTV in Germany.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 quarter-final Argentina vs. Switzerland, follow these steps:

Choose a licensed operator such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete the identity verification process as required by the operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method (credit card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency where accepted). Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Argentina vs. Switzerland quarter-final fixture scheduled for July 11. Select your preferred market, for example Argentina to Win, Over 2.0 Goals, or Messi Anytime Scorer. Enter your stake, review the potential return, and confirm the bet.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome in sport is guaranteed. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, relationships, or mental health is encouraged to seek support. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline. Bettors should set a budget before placing any wager, bet only with money they can afford to lose, and never chase losses. Operators such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow offer deposit limits and self-exclusion tools for customers who wish to manage their activity.