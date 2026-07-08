Spain and Belgium meet in a World Cup 2026 quarter-final at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Friday, July 10, with kickoff set for 12:00 PM local time. Spain enter as favorites at -157 with leading operators, having won four of their five matches at this tournament. The central betting question for World Cup 2026 quarter-final Spain vs. Belgium is whether Belgium’s attacking firepower, demonstrated in a 4-1 win over the United States in the round of 16, can breach a Spanish defense that has conceded only once in five games.

Spain’s price reflects a tournament run built on defensive discipline and clinical finishing. Luis de la Fuente’s side has kept four clean sheets from five matches, conceding only in a 0-0 group-stage draw with Cape Verde, and Mikel Oyarzabal leads the tournament scoring charts for Spain with four goals. Belgium, managed by Rudi Garcia, arrive with a more inconsistent group-stage record, drawing three of their first five outings before finding form in the knockout rounds.

Why This Game Matters

A place in the World Cup 2026 bracket semi-finals is the prize for the winner. Spain, who lifted the trophy in 2010 but have not progressed beyond the Round of 16 at the two tournaments since, are chasing their deepest run in sixteen years. Belgium have reached at least the quarter-final stage for the second time since 2014 and are targeting a first-ever World Cup final. For both nations, this knockout stage fixture represents the clearest route to a genuinely historic result.

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Our Pick

Spain to win the match at -157 with BetOnline is the headline selection, grounded in a defensive record of one goal conceded in five World Cup 2026 matches and a depth of midfield control that Belgium have not faced at this tournament. At that price, Spain’s structural advantages in possession and at the back make them a justifiable favorite against a Belgium side that drew three of their opening five games.

Spain vs. Belgium: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

Spain have been the most consistent team in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage to this point. Back-to-back wins over Austria (3-0) and Portugal (1-0) confirmed that Luis de la Fuente has rebuilt the side that stumbled at the Round of 16 in both 2018 and 2022. Rodri anchors a midfield trio capable of controlling tempo, while Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams provide direct wide threats. Oyarzabal’s four tournament goals underline that Spain’s attack converts chances efficiently rather than relying on volume.

Belgium’s route here has been bumpier. Three draws in the group stage, including a goalless result against Iran, raised questions about their ability to break down compact defenses. However, the 4-1 dismissal of the United States showed a different side: Kevin De Bruyne orchestrating, Romelu Lukaku leading the line with three goals at this tournament, and Jérémy Doku stretching play on the wing. Garcia’s side is capable of explosive attacking output, but consistency over 90 minutes has been the concern throughout the group phase.

The World Cup 2026 quarter-final Spain vs. Belgium winner will likely be decided in midfield. If Rodri and Fabian Ruiz can limit De Bruyne’s influence on transitions, Spain’s superior defensive structure should control the match. Belgium’s best chance rests on quick vertical play that bypasses Spain’s midfield block and finds Lukaku in space behind the defensive line.

Recent Form and Trends

Spain – Last Five World Cup 2026 Matches

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 (Group Stage)

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 (Group Stage)

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0 (Group Stage)

Austria (H): Won 3-0 (Round of 32)

Portugal (A): Won 1-0 (Round of 16)

Spain’s form trend is straightforward: four wins from four after an opening draw, with clean sheets in each of those victories. The 1-0 result against Portugal in the Round of 16 was the most demanding test of the run and Spain managed it without conceding.

Belgium – Last Five World Cup 2026 Matches

Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 (Group Stage)

Iran (H): Drew 0-0 (Group Stage)

New Zealand (A): Won 5-1 (Group Stage)

Senegal (H): Drew 2-2 (Group Stage, advanced after extra time)

United States (A): Won 4-1 (Round of 16)

Belgium’s form is a split picture. The 5-1 win over New Zealand and 4-1 over the United States demonstrate serious attacking potential, but stalemates against Egypt and Iran, and a draw with Senegal before extra time, highlight an inconsistency that Spain’s structured approach will look to exploit.

Spain vs. Belgium History and H2H Trends

Spain and Belgium have met 22 times overall, with the head-to-head record decisively in Spain’s favor across competitive fixtures. The most recent meeting, a friendly in September 2016, ended 2-0 to Spain. In four World Cup qualification encounters between 2004 and 2009, Spain won three and drew none, including a 5-0 home victory in September 2009 and a 2-0 win in Belgium in 2005. The only World Cup finals meeting in this data set came in 1990, with Spain winning 2-1. Belgium have not beaten Spain in a competitive fixture in the available record, which is a relevant backdrop for World Cup 2026 quarter-final Spain vs. Belgium betting tips focused on the match result market.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Spain head into this quarter-final with no major injury concerns reported ahead of the match. The squad depth across the Barcelona-heavy core, supplemented by Arsenal players Martín Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, and David Raya, gives Luis de la Fuente flexibility in every line. Gavi and Pedri are both available in midfield, giving the manager the option to rotate without weakening the team’s structural shape.

Belgium also appear to have their key players available. Thibaut Courtois, the Real Madrid goalkeeper with 109 caps, has been central to their tournament run. Kevin De Bruyne, at 35 and now based at Napoli, remains the primary creative force alongside Romelu Lukaku, whose 126-cap experience makes him Belgium’s focal point in attack. Youri Tielemans and Amadou Onana provide energy and physicality in central midfield. No significant absences have been reported on the Belgian side ahead of this fixture.

The fitness of De Bruyne over a full 90 minutes at this stage of the tournament is worth monitoring given his age and the intensity of the knockout rounds. Belgium’s attack loses much of its creative depth if he is restricted, and Rudi Garcia will need him close to full capacity for a genuine upset chance against Spain.

Expected Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (c), Fabian Ruiz, Mikel Merino; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Belgium (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Timothy Castagne, Zeno Debast, Arthur Theate, Maxim De Cuyper; Youri Tielemans, Amadou Onana, Kevin De Bruyne (c); Jérémy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Leandro Trossard.

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed by both coaches ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

Rodri against Kevin De Bruyne is the duel that shapes this match. The Manchester City midfielder, with 62 caps for Spain, has been the pivot on which Spain’s World Cup 2026 run has turned, breaking up transitions and recycling possession with minimal fuss. De Bruyne, who has scored 37 goals in 119 caps for Belgium, is most dangerous when he receives the ball in the half-space with time to drive forward. If Rodri can reduce that space and force Belgium to build more slowly, Spain’s defensive structure, which has conceded just once in five matches, should hold. De Bruyne winning that battle represents Belgium’s clearest path to an upset at SoFi Stadium.

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Main Pick: Spain to Win (-157, BetOnline)

Spain’s defensive record of one goal conceded in five tournament matches, combined with a 4-1-0 run across the knockout rounds to date, makes them the value side at these prices. Belgium’s inconsistency in the group stage, particularly the goalless draw against Iran and a draw with Egypt, suggests they will find Spain’s disciplined shape difficult to break down over 90 minutes.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals (+104, Lucky Rebel)

Spain have kept four clean sheets from five matches at this tournament, and three of Belgium’s last four games produced two goals or fewer in regulation. The totals line sits at 2.5, with Under priced at +104 at Lucky Rebel. That represents genuine value given both teams’ defensive records across the knockout stage and Spain’s ability to manage game state once ahead.

Scorer Market: Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Scorer

Oyarzabal leads Spain’s scoring at this tournament with four goals in five appearances, including efforts in each of the last three matches. The Real Sociedad forward is Spain’s primary finishing threat and the most consistent goal-threat in Luis de la Fuente’s setup. Check leading operators for the best available price on him to score at any point against Belgium.

Optional Pick: Spain to Win to Nil

With Belgium having failed to score in two of their five matches at this World Cup, including the group-stage draw against Iran, a Spain clean-sheet win is a credible outcome. Spain have conceded only once all tournament, and that came in a 0-0 draw rather than in a game they were chasing. Check BetNow for the best available price on Spain to win without conceding.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current match odds for Spain vs. Belgium at SoFi Stadium on July 10 are shown below, drawn from three approved operators.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Spain -157 -159 -160 Draw +295 +285 +300 Belgium +440 +460 +488

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -120 -120 -120 Under 2.5 -102 +104 +100

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Spain vs. Belgium kicks off at 12:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on Friday, July 10 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. The game is available in other markets including ITV and BBC in the UK, RTVE and TVE in Spain, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, and Globo and SporTV in Brazil.

How to Bet

To place a wager on Spain vs. Belgium at any of the three approved operators, follow these steps.

Create an account at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Navigate to the deposits section and fund your account using your preferred payment method. Open the sportsbook section and search for FIFA World Cup 2026. Locate the Spain vs. Belgium quarter-final fixture listed under July 10. Select your preferred market, such as match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential payout before confirming. Submit the wager and retain your confirmation reference number.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and there is no certainty of a return on any wager. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, relationships, or mental health is encouraged to seek support. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 1-800-522-4700. Additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. All bets should be placed within personal financial limits, and no wager should be placed with money that cannot be afforded to lose.