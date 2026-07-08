Norway and England meet at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on July 11 in a World Cup 2026 quarter-final that pits the tournament’s biggest surprise package against one of its established contenders. Norway have reached this stage for the first time in their history, while England arrive as the fourth-favourite to lift the trophy. World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England predictions are pointing toward an England win, but the price requires scrutiny given Norway’s form in this tournament.

England are priced at -110 across leading operators to advance, reflecting their status as the stronger side on paper. Norway’s run to the last eight, which included a 2-1 win over Brazil in the round of 16, has shifted the market perception of Stale Solbakken’s side. The goals markets are drawing particular interest, with the over 2.5 line sitting at -135, consistent with both teams having shown attacking intent throughout the group stage and knockouts.

Why This Game Matters

A place in the World Cup 2026 semi-final is the prize, and for Norway, advancing would represent the greatest achievement in their football history. England’s 1966 triumph remains their only World Cup title, and Thomas Tuchel’s side are bidding to reach the semi-finals for the third time across the last three tournaments. Norway, by contrast, are appearing in just their fourth World Cup and are already one win beyond their previous best finish. The World Cup 2026 bracket sets up a potential semi-final against either Spain or another heavyweight, making this quarter-final a genuine crossroads moment for both nations.

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Our Pick

England to win at -110, backed by their consistent scoring record across five World Cup matches and the superior depth of Thomas Tuchel’s squad. At -110, the price reflects a tight contest rather than a foregone conclusion, which is fair given Norway’s quality, but England’s tournament-tested spine gives them the edge in a high-stakes knockout game.

Norway vs. England: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Norway’s path to the quarter-finals has been built almost entirely around Erling Haaland, who has scored seven goals in this tournament. The Manchester City striker’s presence forces opponents into a defensive posture from the first whistle, and Solbakken’s side have demonstrated they can protect leads under pressure. Their 2-1 win over Brazil was their defining performance, with the team absorbing pressure for long stretches before holding on. The question for England’s defense is whether the Stones-Guehi pairing can contain a striker who has already matched the output of entire squads at this tournament.

England’s World Cup 2026 knockout stage performances have been functional rather than spectacular. Tuchel’s side beat Mexico 3-2 in the round of 16 after a tight contest, and their group-stage draw with Ghana showed vulnerability against organized opposition. The attacking returns are real, however. Harry Kane has six goals in five matches, and Jude Bellingham has added four more. The World Cup 2026 bracket has been relatively kind to England in terms of route, but Norway represent a genuine test of whether this squad can perform when the margin for error is zero.

The tactical shape of the game is likely to be defined by which defensive unit holds its nerve. Norway averaged more than two goals per game through the group stage and round of 16, while England kept a clean sheet only in their win over Panama. Both teams carry real attacking threat, and neither has the defensive record to confidently bet on a clean sheet here. The World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England odds reflect that dynamic, with the totals market pricing the over 2.5 firmly as the more likely outcome.

Recent Form & Trends

Norway’s last five World Cup matches:

Brazil (A): Won 2-1

Ivory Coast (A): Won 2-1

France (H): Lost 1-4

Senegal (H): Won 3-2

Iraq (A): Won 4-1

Norway have won four of their last five World Cup matches, with their only defeat a 4-1 loss to France in the group stage. The wins over Brazil and Ivory Coast in the knockout rounds came by a single goal each, underlining that Norway tend to grind rather than dominate against quality opposition. Their attacking numbers are driven heavily by Haaland, who has been the difference in multiple close contests.

England’s last five World Cup matches:

Mexico (A): Won 3-2

DR Congo (H): Won 2-1

Panama (A): Won 2-0

Ghana (H): Drew 0-0

Croatia (H): Won 4-2

England have won four and drawn one of their last five World Cup matches, with their most recent performance in a 3-2 win over Mexico demonstrating both attacking quality and defensive fragility. The 4-2 win over Croatia in the opening group game set a confident early tone under Tuchel. The 0-0 draw with Ghana remains an outlier, pointing to the occasional difficulty England have breaking down compact defensive setups, which Norway are well-equipped to replicate at stages of this match.

Norway vs. England History & H2H Trends

Norway and England have met 12 times in full internationals, with England holding a strong historical advantage. The most recent meeting was a friendly in September 2014, which England won 1-0. Norway’s most significant wins over England came in World Cup qualifying in 1993, when Norway won 2-0 in Oslo, and in 1981, when they won 2-1. England also drew 1-1 with Norway in a 1992 World Cup qualifier. The most recent five meetings from the full head-to-head record are as follows.

Date Fixture Competition Score 03 Sep 2014 England vs. Norway Friendly 1-0 26 May 2012 Norway vs. England Friendly 0-1 11 Oct 1995 Norway vs. England Friendly 0-0 22 May 1994 England vs. Norway Friendly 0-0 02 Jun 1993 Norway vs. England WC Qualifying 2-0

England have not lost to Norway since 1993 and have won both of the most recent meetings by a single goal without conceding. The historical record supports England’s status as the more experienced and successful side in this fixture, though none of these previous meetings carry the weight of a World Cup knockout stage encounter. Norway’s competitive wins over England both came in qualifying contexts, making this a new dynamic entirely for the 2026 quarter-final.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Norway head into the quarter-final in good shape across their key positions. Haaland has been available and in prolific form throughout the tournament, and there are no reported concerns over the Manchester City striker’s fitness ahead of the Miami clash. Martin Odegaard, the Arsenal midfielder who captains the side, has been influential in build-up play, while Sander Berge and Patrick Berg provide the defensive midfield cover that allows Norway’s attack to function without leaving the backline exposed. Kristoffer Ajer and Leo Ostigard have been reliable at the back, with Ostigard contributing a goal of his own in the tournament.

England have navigated the tournament largely without major injury disruption. Jordan Pickford continues as the first-choice goalkeeper with 83 caps behind him, and the defensive unit of John Stones and Marc Guehi has been consistent. Declan Rice has been central to England’s midfield structure, and Jude Bellingham’s four goals in this tournament reinforce why he is central to Tuchel’s system. Harry Kane, the all-time England leading scorer with 79 international goals in 113 caps, has been in fine form with six goals already in the competition and shows no signs of physical concern heading into the last eight.

There are no confirmed suspensions on either side for this fixture. Both squads carry sufficient depth to manage rotational changes if required, though neither manager is expected to depart significantly from the starting lineups that won their respective round-of-16 ties.

Expected Lineups

Norway (4-3-3): Nyland; Holmgren Pedersen, Ajer, Ostigard, Bjorkan; Berge, Thorstvedt, Odegaard (c); Nusa, Haaland, Strand Larsen

England (4-3-3): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, Livramento; Rice, Bellingham, Eze; Saka, Kane (c), Rashford

Predicted lineups, squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Erling Haaland and England’s central defensive pairing of John Stones and Marc Guehi will define the shape of this quarter-final. Haaland has scored seven goals in five World Cup matches, and his ability to hold up play, time runs, and convert with both feet and his head makes him the most dangerous striker remaining in the tournament. Stones, 32, brings Champions League and domestic title experience from Manchester City, while Guehi, 25, has been one of England’s most composed performers in the tournament. If England can nullify Haaland’s direct threat, Norway’s attacking options through Antonio Nusa and Jorgen Strand Larsen are considerably more manageable. If Haaland finds space in behind or wins aerial duels in the box, England’s defensive discipline will be under genuine pressure throughout.

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The World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England best bets begin with England to win the match. At -110 with BetOnline, England’s price is tighter than it would be in a group-stage context, but the underlying numbers support the pick. Tuchel’s side have scored in every World Cup match, Kane and Bellingham are the two most in-form goalscorers in the squad, and England’s squad depth exceeds Norway’s across most positions. This is the headline World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England pick.

The over 2.5 goals line at -135 with BetOnline is the goals market selection. Norway have conceded in four of their five World Cup matches, and England have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of five as well. Both attacks are functional, both defenses have shown vulnerability, and the historical average across their head-to-head meetings leans toward open contests. The price is short, but the evidence points firmly in one direction here.

Harry Kane to score at any time is the scorer market selection. Kane has six goals in five matches at this tournament, a return that makes him one of the most consistent anytime scorer picks remaining in the World Cup 2026 bracket. Norway’s central defense will be focused on Haaland, which creates space for Kane to operate in his preferred channels. The best available price for Kane anytime scorer is worth checking at all three operators before kickoff.

As a fourth bet, Norway to score is worth considering as a value add. Norway have scored in all five World Cup matches, and even against England’s organized defensive structure, Haaland’s presence gives them a realistic route to goal from set pieces and transition moments. At the prices available for both teams to score, this market reflects both teams’ attacking consistency across the tournament.

World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Norway vs. England Picks Summary:

England to win @ -110 (BetOnline)

Over 2.5 goals @ -135 (BetOnline)

Harry Kane anytime scorer (best available price)

Both teams to score (best available price)

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England odds from the three approved operators are listed below. England are the narrow favorites across all books, with the draw and a Norway win available at plus-money prices.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Norway +330 +325 +325 Draw +270 +280 +277 England -120 -125 -115

The best available price on England is -110 across the market, with BetNow offering -115 and BetOnline at -120. Norway’s best moneyline price is +330 at BetOnline for those seeking World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England picks on the upset. The draw is best-priced at +280 with Lucky Rebel. For the totals market, the over 2.5 goals line is -135 at BetOnline, with Lucky Rebel and BetNow both at -137. The under 2.5 is best-priced at +121 with Lucky Rebel.

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -135 -137 -137 Under 2.5 +110 +121 +117

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Norway vs. England in the World Cup 2026 quarter-final kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on July 11, 2026, from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports and in Spanish on Telemundo. Streaming options are available through the Fox Sports app and Peacock for Spanish-language coverage.

How to Bet

Readers looking to place a bet on the World Cup 2026 quarter-final Norway vs. England winner can follow these steps to get on with one of the approved operators.

Choose an operator from BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website and create an account if not already registered. Complete the identity verification process as required by the operator. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method (card, bank transfer, or cryptocurrency where accepted). Navigate to the Soccer or FIFA World Cup section of the sportsbook. Locate the Norway vs. England quarter-final market, dated July 11, 2026. Select your preferred bet type, such as moneyline, totals, or anytime scorer, and enter your stake. Review your bet slip to confirm the odds and stake before submitting.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and all wagers should be placed within personal means. Anyone who feels their gambling is becoming problematic is encouraged to contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Set deposit limits and time limits before placing any bets, and never chase losses. If gambling is no longer enjoyable, take a break and seek support.