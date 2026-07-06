United States and Belgium meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 6, with kickoff at 5:00 PM local time. The two sides have previous World Cup history, including a 2014 knockout meeting that went Belgium’s way. The World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium odds make this one of the more evenly contested fixtures in the bracket, with the hosts holding a slim edge on the moneyline.

The United States enters as the slight favorite at +163 with BetOnline, while Belgium is priced at +175 for the win in 90 minutes. The draw is offered at +250. That pricing reflects both the home-field advantage the United States carries throughout this tournament and Belgium’s inconsistent group stage, which featured three draws from four competitive matches. Folarin Balogun is the tournament’s top scorer for the United States with three goals in the group stage, and Belgium’s attack has leaned heavily on veterans Leandro Trossard, Romelu Lukaku, and Youri Tielemans, each scoring twice to this point.

Why This Game Matters

A spot in the World Cup 2026 quarterfinals is the prize, and for the United States, this match carries the weight of a nation hosting the tournament for the first time in three decades. Belgium, a side that reached third place in 2018 but crashed out at the group stage in 2022, needs a deep run to close out the career of veterans like Kevin De Bruyne and Lukaku on a high note. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage begins here, and the winner earns the right to advance in a bracket that remains open on both sides.

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Our Pick

The United States to win at +163 with BetOnline represents the pick for this fixture, backed by home advantage, a well-organized group stage, and Belgium’s habit of dropping points against compact defenses. At that price, the value is reasonable given that the United States avoided defeat in three of their four World Cup matches at home and Belgium drew three times across their group stage campaign.

United States vs. Belgium: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

The United States finished the group stage with two wins, one loss, and a goals-for tally of eight across three competitive matches, defeating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0 in their final group game after a 3-2 loss to Turkey in their second outing. The hosts are playing in front of what will be a partisan crowd at Lumen Field, and the pressure on Mauricio Pochettino’s side is significant. This is the fourth consecutive World Cup appearance in the Round of 16 for the United States, matching finishes at 2010 and 2014 and replicating the 2022 result before they were eliminated by the Netherlands.

Belgium, managed by Rudi Garcia, qualified for the tournament with a 5W-3D-0L record in UEFA qualifying, scoring 29 goals against 7. However, the group stage told a different story. Three draws in four competitive matches, including a goalless stalemate with Iran and a 1-1 against Egypt, raised questions about their attacking efficiency under pressure. The 5-1 win over New Zealand was the outlier and provided a flattering look at their goal difference heading into the knockout rounds. The World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium best bets will hinge significantly on whether Garcia can get De Bruyne and the forward line performing consistently for a full 90 minutes.

The central tension in this matchup sits between United States’ structured defensive setup, which held Bosnia and Herzegovina and Australia to zero in their home fixtures, and Belgium’s reliance on individual quality from aging veterans. Thibaut Courtois in goal for Belgium is one of the best in the world and could prove decisive in a tight game, but the United States’ attacking threat through Balogun and Christian Pulisic makes this far from a one-sided contest.

Recent Form and Trends

United States last five results:

Bosnia and Herzegovina (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup)

Turkey (A): Lost 2-3 (World Cup)

Australia (H): Won 2-0 (World Cup)

Paraguay (H): Won 4-1 (World Cup)

Germany (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly)

The United States’ record across their competitive World Cup fixtures shows a team capable of controlling home games and registering clean sheets. The 3-2 loss to Turkey was the only blemish in competitive play, and it came against a strong European opponent. The 4-1 win over Paraguay and the clean-sheet victories over Australia and Bosnia and Herzegovina all point to a side that can perform when the stakes are high at home.

Belgium last five results:

Senegal (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup)

New Zealand (A): Won 5-1 (World Cup)

Iran (H): Drew 0-0 (World Cup)

Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 (World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Belgium’s recent competitive form is a concern for backers. Three draws in four World Cup group matches, including a goalless game against Iran, suggest this is a team that struggles to unlock stubborn opposition. The 5-1 win over New Zealand came against limited opposition. De Bruyne, Trossard, and Lukaku are proven at the highest level, but the collective output in the group stage does not reflect individual pedigree. The World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium picks leaning toward the hosts rest firmly on Belgium’s inconsistent group stage results.

United States vs. Belgium History and H2H Trends

The two sides have met eight times in total, with Belgium holding a clear historical advantage. The most significant prior meeting came at the 2014 World Cup Round of 16, when Belgium edged a 2-1 victory after extra time in a match that became famous for United States goalkeeper Tim Howard’s record-breaking performance. In a March 2026 friendly, Belgium won 5-2, suggesting they carry a genuine attacking threat against this United States setup when the pressure is reduced. From the five most recent meetings with a result on record, Belgium have won four and drawn none, with the 1930 World Cup the only occasion the United States came away with a victory in this fixture, winning 3-0 in Montevideo.

The historical head-to-head record favors Belgium, but context matters. The 2026 friendly result was a 5-2 win for Belgium in a non-competitive environment, and the tournament setting changes the dynamic significantly. World Cup knockout football tends to tighten results and reduce margins, and the United States’ home record in this tournament adds a layer that is absent from several of the historical comparisons. The World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium winner will likely be determined by which team handles the pressure of elimination football more effectively, rather than which team has historically dominated the rivalry.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

The United States squad announced for this tournament includes Christian Pulisic (86 caps, 33 goals at Milan), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth), and Weston McKennie (Juventus) as the core experienced players. Balogun leads the tournament scoring charts for the United States with three goals in the group stage, making him a key figure for the knockout round. Cristian Roldan, a Seattle Sounders FC product, is likely to receive strong local support at Lumen Field given the home venue’s ties to his club. No specific injury concerns have been confirmed for the United States ahead of this fixture.

Belgium’s squad retains De Bruyne (Napoli, 119 caps, 37 goals) and Lukaku (Napoli, 126 caps, 90 goals) as the headline names. Axel Witsel (Girona), 37, adds experience in midfield, while Amadou Onana (Aston Villa) and Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa) provide the engine room. Maxim De Cuyper has been one of Belgium’s more dynamic performers from left back and carries an attacking threat. No confirmed suspensions or serious injuries have been reported within the squad ahead of the match. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid, 109 caps) is expected to start in goal after an interrupted club career due to injury in prior seasons.

Jérémy Doku (Manchester City) offers Belgium pace and directness from wide positions and was among the recent scorers with five goals in the most recent scoring period. Garcia has options across the forward line, and the tactical question of whether to pair Lukaku and Doku or deploy a more withdrawn setup is one of the key team-news angles heading into the fixture.

Expected Lineups

United States (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, C. Richards, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; McKennie, T. Adams, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic (c)

Belgium (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, De Winter, De Cuyper; Onana, Tielemans; Doku, De Bruyne (c), Trossard; Lukaku

Predicted lineups — squads to be confirmed before kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Tyler Adams and Kevin De Bruyne is likely to shape this fixture. Adams, operating in a ball-winning role for Bournemouth, is the United States’ primary disruptor in midfield, and his ability to limit De Bruyne’s time on the ball will be central to the hosts’ game plan. De Bruyne has eight goals in the most recent scoring period for Belgium, including three penalties, and remains the primary creative force despite his age. If Adams can force De Bruyne wide and reduce his involvement in central areas, the United States’ backline is better equipped to manage Belgium’s final third threat. If De Bruyne finds space, Belgium’s combination with Lukaku and Doku becomes considerably harder to contain.

Best Bets and Expert Picks

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Main pick: United States to win (+163, BetOnline). The United States have gone unbeaten in three World Cup home fixtures, keeping two clean sheets. Belgium’s group stage form, with three draws from four competitive matches, points to a side that struggles to break down organized defenses. At +163, the United States offers solid value against a Belgium team that arrives inconsistent and aging in key positions.

Goals market: Over 2.5 goals (-148, BetOnline). The World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium odds on the over sit at -148, reflecting Belgium’s 5-1 win over New Zealand and the United States’ 4-1 win over Paraguay earlier in the tournament. Both teams have the individual quality to score in a knockout game, and the pressure of elimination historically drives open play. The over has landed in both sides’ highest-scoring group fixtures.

Scorer market: Folarin Balogun anytime scorer. Balogun leads the United States in World Cup 2026 scoring with three goals in the group stage. He has been the focal point of the United States’ attacking play through the group stage and is the most likely source of a goal for the hosts. Anytime scorer odds are not listed in the current price set, but Balogun is the strongest value candidate from the United States squad based on his tournament output.

Fourth pick: Both teams to score. Belgium have scored at least once in their last three competitive World Cup matches, including the 2-2 draw with Senegal and the 5-1 win over New Zealand. The United States scored in every group match. Both teams to score reflects the attacking output from each side across the group phase and the likelihood that neither defense goes through an entire knockout match without conceding.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium odds across the three approved operators are listed below. The best available price on the United States win is +163 with BetOnline.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow United States Win +163 +160 +160 Draw +250 +245 +240 Belgium Win +175 +175 +170

Total (2.5 Goals) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -148 -150 -150 Under 2.5 +112 +120 +132

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

United States vs. Belgium kicks off at 5:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on July 6, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can find coverage on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers have the option of ITV or BBC.

How to Bet

To place a bet on the World Cup 2026 round of 16 United States vs. Belgium, follow these steps:

Choose one of the approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s official website or mobile app. Create an account or log in to an existing account. Complete any required identity verification steps. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup section of the sportsbook. Locate the United States vs. Belgium Round of 16 fixture and select your market. Enter your stake, review the potential return, and confirm the bet.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and all wagering should be conducted within personal means. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, relationships, or mental health is encouraged to seek support. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Setting deposit limits, taking time-outs, or self-excluding are all options available through licensed operators and should be used whenever needed.