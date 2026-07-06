Portugal and Spain meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington) on July 6, with kickoff scheduled for 2:00 PM CT. Spain enter as the betting favorites at -110, while Portugal are priced at +326, setting up the most anticipated knockout fixture on the bracket so far.

The World Cup 2026 round of 16 Portugal vs. Spain odds reflect Spain’s superior group-stage form: three clean sheets in four matches, a 3-0 win over Austria in the round of 32, and an unbeaten qualifying campaign that produced 21 goals and just two conceded across six matches. Portugal, runners-up in Group K, showed cutting edge with a 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan and a late group-stage win over Croatia, but dropped points against DR Congo and Colombia suggest a vulnerability Spain will target.

Why This Game Matters

This fixture carries the full weight of the Iberian derby into a knockout setting for the first time since the 2018 World Cup group stage. The winner advances to the quarterfinals with a plausible run at the title; the loser exits a tournament both nations arrived in as genuine contenders. For Portugal’s Roberto Martinez, this is the defining test of a three-year rebuild. For Spain’s Luis de la Fuente, it is the moment to prove his side can convert group-stage dominance into deep knockout runs after back-to-back round-of-16 exits at the 2018 and 2022 editions.

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Our Pick

Spain to win in 90 minutes, best price -110 at BetNow, backed by three clean sheets in four World Cup 2026 matches and an attacking depth Portugal’s midfield will struggle to contain. At -110 on a side that has outscored opponents 8-0 across their last three competitive fixtures, the price carries genuine merit against a Portugal team that drew 0-0 with Colombia just days ago.

Portugal vs. Spain: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

This World Cup 2026 knockout stage clash pits two sides with contrasting tournament profiles. Spain have been relentless going forward: Mikel Oyarzabal leads the tournament with four goals, Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams provide pace and creativity on the flanks, and the midfield axis of Rodri, Pedri, and Martín Zubimendi offers a balance of control and pressing that few sides in the bracket can match. Luis de la Fuente’s system is built on positional dominance, and Spain’s 21-goal qualifying haul across six matches with zero losses underlines a squad operating at peak efficiency.

Portugal’s route to Dallas has been less convincing. Roberto Martinez’s side recovered from a 1-1 draw with DR Congo and a goalless stalemate with Colombia by beating Croatia 2-1 in their final group game. Cristiano Ronaldo leads Portugal’s scoring at this tournament with three goals and remains the focal point of the attack, but his supporting cast will need to perform in transition if Portugal are to threaten Spain’s disciplined defensive structure. Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva provide the creative platform, and Joao Neves has the energy and technical quality to compete with Spain’s midfield, but the overall squad depth tilts toward Spain.

The World Cup 2026 round of 16 Portugal vs. Spain best bets center on Spain’s defensive record and attacking output. Three clean sheets in four tournament matches, combined with Portugal’s two goalless draws in the group stage, creates a real case for backing Spain to win to nil. The totals market at 2.5 goals sits at -122 for the over, which reflects Spain’s scoring rate but also the historical tendency for this fixture to produce close, low-scoring contests.

Recent Form & Trends

Portugal – Last 5 Matches

Croatia (H): Won 2-1 – FIFA World Cup

Colombia (A): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan (H): Won 5-0 – FIFA World Cup

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Portugal’s World Cup 2026 form shows a side capable of heavy wins against modest opposition but prone to losing concentration against compact, organized defenses. The 0-0 against Colombia, a South American qualifier who themselves shipped goals across the group stage, is the data point that will concern Martinez most heading into this fixture. The 5-0 win over Uzbekistan flatters the five-match sequence; Croatia and Colombia are the more meaningful benchmarks.

Spain – Last 5 Matches

Austria (H): Won 3-0 – FIFA World Cup

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 – FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Peru (N): Won 3-1 – Friendly

Spain’s only dropped points at this World Cup came in a goalless draw with Cape Verde in their opening group game, a result that now reads as an early-tournament aberration. Since then, De la Fuente’s side have conceded zero goals in three consecutive World Cup 2026 fixtures, scoring eight in the process. Uruguay and Austria are credible opponents; the manner of both wins, a tight 1-0 and a dominant 3-0, demonstrates Spain can grind results and dominate when the game opens up.

Portugal vs. Spain History & H2H Trends

Portugal and Spain have met 42 times, with the record tilting toward Spain across the full historical series. The most recent five meetings tell a more balanced story. A 2-2 draw in the 2025 UEFA Nations League showed Portugal can match Spain over 90 minutes, while Spain’s 1-0 win in September 2022 demonstrated they can find a winning margin in tightly contested games. The 2022 and 2021 Nations League results, along with a 0-0 friendly in October 2020, point to a fixture that produces few goals and is settled by fine margins.

The defining reference point for World Cup 2026 round of 16 Portugal vs. Spain picks is the 3-3 group-stage draw at the 2018 World Cup in Sochi. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick that day, including a late free-kick to deny Spain a victory they had seemed set to take. That result ended the sequence of four consecutive draws between the sides in competitive and friendly football. The H2H record across the last eight meetings shows four draws, one Spain win, and one Portugal win in competitive fixtures, underlining a rivalry defined by margins rather than dominance.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Portugal’s squad for this tournament includes four Paris Saint-Germain players, three from Manchester City, and three from Sporting CP, reflecting a broad club base. Diogo Costa continues in goal, with Rúben Dias anchoring the central defense. The key attacking decisions for Martinez surround how he deploys Rafael Leao and Pedro Neto alongside Ronaldo, and whether Francisco Conceicao or Joao Felix offers more against Spain’s compact shape. No significant injury absences have been confirmed in the Portugal camp ahead of this fixture.

Spain’s 26-man squad is anchored by eight Barcelona players, three each from Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao. Rodri’s fitness and availability is the most consequential squad factor for De la Fuente; the Manchester City midfielder brings a level of positional intelligence that reshapes how Spain press and retain possession. Gavi returned from a long injury absence earlier in the season and has built minutes through the group stage, giving Spain genuine midfield depth. David Raya, who holds the starting goalkeeper role ahead of Unai Simón, has benefited from Spain’s defensive solidity and has had limited high-pressure moments to navigate.

Aymeric Laporte and Pau Cubarsí form Spain’s first-choice central defensive partnership, combining experience and youth. Marc Cucurella’s role at left back remains confirmed, while Pedro Porro, who scored in the group stage, gives Spain an attacking outlet from right back. Portugal’s Nuno Mendes, also a tournament scorer, provides a comparable attacking threat on the left flank and represents one of Portugal’s primary routes to creating overloads against Spain’s organized defensive shape.

Expected Lineups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Goncalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; Bernardo Silva, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes (c); Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leao.

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed by Roberto Martinez ahead of kickoff.

Spain (4-3-3): David Raya; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsí, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Fabián Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.

Predicted XI – squad to be confirmed by Luis de la Fuente ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Joao Neves and Rodri in the central midfield zone will shape how this game flows. Neves, 21, has three goals in 21 caps and has grown into one of Europe’s most complete holding midfielders despite his age. Rodri, 30, brings 62 caps of experience and the positional discipline that makes Spain so difficult to break down in transition. If Neves can win the ball in the middle third and release Bernardo Silva and Bruno Fernandes quickly, Portugal’s chances of creating the kind of open-play threat that unlocks Spain’s defense increase significantly. If Rodri controls the tempo, Spain’s wide forwards will operate in space and the finishing record of Mikel Oyarzabal, four goals in this World Cup alone, becomes a decisive factor.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Spain to Win (90 Minutes) @ -110 (BetNow)

Spain’s World Cup 2026 form is the clearest basis for this pick. Three clean sheets in four tournament matches, eight goals scored since their opening draw, and a qualifying campaign that produced five wins, one draw, and zero losses with 21 goals for and just two against. Portugal drew 0-0 with Colombia in their most recent group game, which is the form reference point that most directly undermines confidence in a Portugal win at the price available.

Over 2.5 Goals @ -122 (BetOnline)

Spain have scored three or more goals in three of their last four World Cup 2026 fixtures. Portugal’s tournament tally includes a 5-0 and a 2-1, and the Iberian derby in June 2025 ended 2-2. The head-to-head record includes the 3-3 at the 2018 World Cup and a 4-0 Portugal win in a 2010 friendly. The -122 price on over 2.5 goals reflects the balance of evidence from both sides’ attacking output and the historical volatility of this fixture.

Mikel Oyarzabal Anytime Scorer

Oyarzabal leads World Cup 2026 scoring with four goals across four matches and has been Spain’s most consistent finishing threat throughout the tournament. With 25 career international goals across 53 caps and a record at this tournament of scoring in multiple match types, he represents the clearest individual scoring threat in this fixture. Consult your preferred operator for the best available price on this market.

Spain to Win to Nil

Portugal were held scoreless in two of their four group-stage fixtures, against Colombia and in the 0-0 draw that preceded their Uzbekistan thrashing. Spain have conceded zero goals in three straight World Cup 2026 matches. The combination of Spain’s defensive structure, anchored by the Laporte-Cubarsí partnership, and Portugal’s inconsistency in the final third makes the clean sheet market worth considering at the best available price from leading operators.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 round of 16 Portugal vs. Spain odds across approved operators, accurate as of the morning of July 6.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Portugal +326 +320 +310 Draw +274 +260 +265 Spain -112 -115 -110

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -122 -125 -125 Under 2.5 +100 +105 +105

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Portugal vs. Spain kicks off at 2:00 PM CT on July 6 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas (Arlington), Texas. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. The game is also available across international markets including ITV and BBC in the UK, RTE in Ireland, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, and TyC Sports in Argentina.

How to Bet

To place a wager on the World Cup 2026 round of 16 Portugal vs. Spain at any of the three operators listed above, follow these steps.

Choose a licensed operator from the table above: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website or download their mobile app. Create an account or log in if you are an existing customer. Verify your identity and deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Soccer or FIFA World Cup 2026 section. Locate Portugal vs. Spain in the Round of 16 market listings. Select your market, enter your stake, and review the potential return before confirming. Confirm the bet slip and retain your reference number for the wager.

Responsible Gambling

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