Argentina face Egypt in the World Cup 2026 Round of 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on July 7, with kickoff at 12:00 PM ET. The defending champions enter as heavy favorites at -250, while Egypt arrive having already made history by reaching the knockout stage for the first time since 1934.

The match odds reflect the gulf in class that most observers expect to define this contest. Argentina are priced at -250 with BetOnline, while Egypt are out at +750 with the same operator. The draw sits at +370. With Lionel Messi (39) having scored seven goals at this tournament already, and Egypt’s Mohamed Salah (34) carrying the weight of a nation’s expectations, this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture carries genuine star power on both sides.

Why This Game Matters

Argentina are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, a feat achieved only by Italy (1934, 1938) and Brazil (1958, 1962). Egypt, meanwhile, are competing in their first knockout match since 1934 and have a chance to reach a first-ever quarter-final, making this already the greatest World Cup campaign in the Pharaohs’ modern history. The World Cup 2026 bracket opens up considerably for the winner, and Argentina’s path toward a second consecutive championship runs directly through Atlanta.

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Our Pick

Argentina to win (-250, BetOnline) is the headline selection, backed by their seven-goal haul from the group stage, a world-class attacking unit led by Messi, and Egypt’s inability to post a clean sheet across their last four competitive matches. At -250 this is not a generous price, but the goal market offers sharper value: Over 2.5 goals is available at +108 with BetOnline, and Argentina’s group-stage output justifies it.

Argentina vs Egypt: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Argentina enter this Round of 16 fixture as the tournament’s second-ranked outright contenders at +425, having navigated a demanding group that included wins over Austria (2-0) and Jordan (3-1), as well as a 1-1 draw with Cape Verde. Lionel Scaloni’s side have scored ten goals in their last four competitive fixtures at this World Cup, with Messi responsible for seven of them. The 39-year-old’s form at this tournament is the central factor shaping Argentina’s World Cup 2026 round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt odds across every major sportsbook.

Egypt qualified from a group containing Belgium and Australia, drawing 1-1 with both before defeating New Zealand 3-1. Hossam Hassan’s side have shown they are not merely making up the numbers, but their squad composition tells a different story to Argentina’s when it comes to depth and individual quality. Eight players in their squad are based at Egyptian club Al Ahly, and while Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush (27) provide genuine Premier League and top-flight pedigree, the Pharaohs’ supporting cast will be tested severely at this level.

The central narrative of this World Cup 2026 round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt fixture is whether Egypt’s disciplined, compact structure can limit Argentina’s attacking output. Egypt drew 1-1 with Belgium, a result that demonstrates their ability to absorb pressure, but Argentina’s movement and the creativity of Alexis Mac Allister (27) and Enzo Fernandez (25) in central midfield present a different order of challenge. Argentina’s -250 moneyline price reflects both quality and expectation.

Recent Form & Trends

Argentina’s last five matches:

Cape Verde (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Jordan (A): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Austria (H): Won 2-0 – FIFA World Cup

Algeria (H): Won 3-0 – FIFA World Cup

Iceland (N): Won 3-0 – Friendly

Argentina’s group-stage results include a stumble against Cape Verde but three wins across their four other recent competitive fixtures, all with multiple goals scored. The Algeria and Austria victories were clean sheets, underlining that Scaloni’s side can shut opponents out as well as pile on goals. The Cape Verde draw is the lone blemish in an otherwise commanding recent run.

Egypt’s last five matches:

Australia (A): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Iran (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

New Zealand (A): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Belgium (A): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Brazil (N): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

Egypt’s group-stage form is defined by draws. Three 1-1 results from four competitive outings underline a team built around resilience rather than attacking ambition, with only the 3-1 win over New Zealand standing as evidence of genuine firepower. Emam Ashour (28) leads their tournament scoring with two goals, while Salah and four others have contributed one apiece. The pattern of single-goal draws will be tested severely against an Argentina attack averaging more than two goals per competitive game at this tournament.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Argentina carry one of the deepest squads in the tournament into Atlanta. Messi’s fitness entering the knockout rounds is the most closely watched question in world football, with the Inter Miami CF forward having played a full group stage. Lisandro Martinez (28, Manchester United) is available in central defense, having contributed a goal in the group stage, and Scaloni has options across every position. The midfield combination of Mac Allister, Fernandez, and Rodrigo De Paul (32) gives Argentina control in the center of the park.

Egypt’s squad lacks the depth of the top seeds but Hossam Hassan has a full complement of players available heading into this fixture. Salah’s partnership with Marmoush (Manchester City) in attack is the cornerstone of Egypt’s offensive threat. Goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy (37) brings significant experience with 76 caps, and the defense, anchored by a majority of Al Ahly-based players, has at least shown familiarity with each other’s movement across the group stage.

Neither side has reported significant injuries or suspensions ahead of this World Cup 2026 round of 16 fixture. Both squads are announced and appear to be at full strength for the knockout opener.

Expected Lineups

Argentina (4-3-3): E. Martinez; Montiel, Romero, L. Martinez, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernandez; (c) Messi, L. Martinez, J. Alvarez

Egypt (4-2-3-1): El Shenawy; M. Hany, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Ramy Rabia, Ahmed Fatouh; Emam Ashour, Hamdy Fathy; (c) Salah, Marwan Attia, Trézéguet; Marmoush

Predicted lineups based on squad availability and group-stage selection patterns. Official starting XIs to be confirmed closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Messi and Egypt’s defensive block shapes this game entirely. Messi has scored seven goals at this tournament, a figure that makes him the clear standout scorer in Atlanta regardless of context. Egypt’s defensive unit, built largely around Al Ahly-based players who compete in the Egyptian Premier League, has shipped goals in three of their four competitive group matches. The question is not whether Messi will find space, but how early and how often. Mac Allister and Fernandez will look to pull Egypt’s midfield into wide areas, creating the central lanes that Messi and Lautaro Martinez (28) exploit most effectively. Egypt’s best hope is absorbing early pressure and finding Salah in transition.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Argentina to Win @ -250 (BetOnline)

Argentina are the World Cup 2026 round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt picks leader on current form and squad quality. Messi’s seven tournament goals, combined with a supporting cast that includes Lautaro Martinez (37 international goals) and Julian Alvarez (26, 14 international goals), gives Scaloni a multi-threat attack that Egypt’s defense has no realistic precedent for in their recent fixtures. At -250, the price is short but the evidence base is strong.

Over 2.5 Goals @ +108 (BetOnline)

This is the sharpest value in the World Cup 2026 round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt best bets market. Argentina scored three goals in two of their last three competitive fixtures and averaged more than two per game across their four group matches. Egypt’s last five competitive outings include four matches where both teams scored, indicating defensive vulnerability. At plus-money, Over 2.5 goals is a well-supported call.

Lionel Messi Anytime Scorer

Seven goals in four group-stage matches is the most compelling statistic attached to any individual at this World Cup. Messi has scored in every competitive fixture Argentina have played at this tournament, and Egypt’s defense has conceded in three of four group games. Messi’s anytime scorer odds should be checked at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow for the best available price ahead of kickoff.

Argentina to Win and Over 2.5 Goals (Combination)

For bettors looking for a single ticket that captures the expected narrative, Argentina to win combined with over 2.5 goals reflects both the scoreline pattern from Argentina’s group stage and Egypt’s tendency to give up goals while still finding the net themselves. The World Cup 2026 round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt score prediction leans toward a 3-1 or 4-1 Argentina victory based on recent output.

Betting Odds & Lines

Match odds for Argentina vs. Egypt as of July 6, 2026, sourced from the three approved operators:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Argentina Win -250 -250 -253 Draw +370 +350 +380 Egypt Win +750 +700 +850

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +108 +107 +105 Under 2.5 -124 -127 -125

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Argentina vs. Egypt kicks off at 12:00 PM ET on July 7, 2026, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The match is broadcast on Fox Sports in the United States. International broadcast options include ITV and BBC in the UK, TyC Sports and TV Publica in Argentina, Globo and SporTV in Brazil, and CTV, TSN, and RDS in Canada.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to place a wager on the World Cup 2026 round of 16 Argentina vs. Egypt odds can follow these steps:

Choose a licensed sportsbook operating in your state, such as BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Create an account and complete identity verification as required by your operator. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including crypto options on BetNow. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Argentina vs. Egypt Round of 16 fixture scheduled for July 7. Review the available markets, including match result, totals, and player props. Select your pick and enter your stake on the bet slip. Confirm your wager and retain your bet receipt for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and outcomes are never certain. Anyone who feels their gambling may be causing harm should contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, visit the Gamblers Anonymous website at www.gamblersanonymous.org, or reach out to the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Bettors should only wager amounts they can afford to lose and should set clear limits before placing any stake.