The United States and Bosnia and Herzegovina meet at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on July 1, 2026, in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout tie that gives the host nation a first home World Cup knockout match in the tournament’s modern era. The Americans finished Group D with six points and carry heavy favorites’ odds into a game Bosnia and Herzegovina are contesting as their first-ever World Cup knockout fixture. The World Cup 2026 bracket now demands a single result — there is no second chance for either side.

The match odds reflect the gulf in resources and recent tournament experience. The United States open at -270 with BetOnline, with Bosnia and Herzegovina as long as +900 to cause an upset. Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified via UEFA playoff and exited their group in third place, a respectable achievement for a nation making only its second World Cup finals appearance. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage begins here for both, but the stakes sit very differently on each bench.

Why This Game Matters

This is Bosnia and Herzegovina’s first World Cup knockout match in their history, and the United States’ chance to reach the Round of 16 on home soil in front of a crowd that will be overwhelmingly behind the hosts. For the Americans, this is the moment a home tournament is supposed to deliver — a deep run, starting at one of the showpiece venues. For Bosnia and Herzegovina, simply being here represents a landmark: their group-stage exits in qualifying cycles since 2014 mean this fixture is uncharted territory, and Sergej Barbarez’s squad now has the chance to write a new chapter in the country’s short but passionate football history.

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Our Pick

The United States to win and over 2.5 goals, backed at the best available price with BetOnline, represents a reasonable combined read given the hosts’ attacking output in the group stage and Bosnia and Herzegovina’s willingness to commit forward. At -270 on the straight result, the value sits in the goals market, where the over 2.5 line at -118 with BetOnline reflects a game that has the ingredients to produce multiple scores.

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina: Preview, Picks and Betting Odds

The United States enter the World Cup 2026 knockout stage as group winners after a six-point haul from Group D. A 4-1 victory over Paraguay and a 2-0 win over Australia demonstrated a functional attack, while a 3-2 loss to Turkey in the final group match was managed without consequence to qualification. Christian Pulisic, with 86 caps and 33 international goals, anchors the attacking unit alongside Folarin Balogun, who scored twice at this tournament, and Weston McKennie from midfield. The United States are managed by Mauricio Pochettino, who has constructed a side capable of controlling possession in the center of the park and creating chances in transition.

Bosnia and Herzegovina arrived at this World Cup 2026 round of 32 via a UEFA playoff and finished third in Group B. Their group campaign included a 1-1 draw with Canada, a 4-1 loss to Switzerland, and a 3-1 win over Qatar. The squad is built around the 40-year-old Edin Džeko, the nation’s all-time leading scorer with 73 goals in 148 caps, who continues to lead the line under manager Sergej Barbarez. Ermin Mahmić leads their scoring at this tournament with two goals. Bosnia and Herzegovina have the attacking talent to trouble any backline but were exposed defensively against Switzerland, which will concern Barbarez ahead of facing a home crowd and an energized United States side.

The World Cup 2026 r32 United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina winner will move into the Round of 16 in what is shaping up as a competitive bracket. The United States’ home-field advantage at Levi’s Stadium, a venue capable of holding around 75,000 fans, adds a factor that goes beyond statistics. Bosnia and Herzegovina will need to be defensively organized in a way they were not against Switzerland if they are to extend their historic first knockout appearance deep into the evening.

Recent Form and Trends

United States — last five results:

Turkey (A): Lost 2-3 (FIFA World Cup, June 25, 2026)

Australia (H): Won 2-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 19, 2026)

Paraguay (H): Won 4-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 12, 2026)

Germany (H): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, June 6, 2026)

Senegal (H): Won 3-2 (Friendly, May 31, 2026)

The United States have won two of their three World Cup group games against credible opposition. The 4-1 demolition of Paraguay showed a clinical edge, while the 2-0 win over Australia demonstrated defensive control. The Turkey defeat came in a match already managed with one eye on group position, and does not alter the broader picture of a side capable of scoring freely and winning matches at this level.

Bosnia and Herzegovina — last five results:

Qatar (H): Won 3-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 24, 2026)

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-4 (FIFA World Cup, June 18, 2026)

Canada (A): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 12, 2026)

Panama (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, June 6, 2026)

North Macedonia (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly, May 29, 2026)

Bosnia and Herzegovina showed in their final group game against Qatar that they can put goals on the board when the opposition permits space in behind. However, the 4-1 loss to Switzerland — a tournament-quality side — exposed vulnerabilities at the back that a United States attack led by Pulisic and Balogun will look to test. The pre-tournament draws against Panama and North Macedonia hinted at a side still finding its shape before the competition began.

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina History and H2H Trends

These two nations have met three times in total, all in friendly competition. The United States won the most recent encounter 1-0 on December 18, 2021, and the sides played out a 0-0 draw on January 28, 2018. The earliest meeting, on August 14, 2013, produced the highest-scoring contest in the series: a 4-3 United States win, with the Americans recovering from a deficit to take all three friendly points. The head-to-head record holds no knockout-stage precedent — this July 1 fixture is the first time the two have met in competitive World Cup action. All three prior meetings were staged in the United States, meaning Bosnia and Herzegovina have never hosted or visited a neutral venue against the Americans in a meaningful match. The sample size is small, but the United States hold an unbeaten record across all three encounters.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

The United States have their primary attacking options available heading into this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture. Christian Pulisic, Folarin Balogun, and Ricardo Pepi — who has 13 international goals in 37 caps — all traveled through the group stage and are expected to feature in the squad selection for July 1. Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams form a midfield spine with significant club-level experience, while Antonee Robinson and Sergiño Dest provide attacking width from the fullback positions. There are no confirmed suspensions or injury withdrawals from Mauricio Pochettino’s group following the Turkey match.

Bosnia and Herzegovina travel to Santa Clara with a squad that has shown its depth can fill attacking roles when required. Edin Džeko, at 40, carries the physical load of a tournament striker and the expectation of a nation, while Ermedin Demirović of VfB Stuttgart and Esmir Bajraktarević of PSV Eindhoven offer alternatives in forward areas. Sead Kolašinac of Atalanta provides experience in defense alongside Amar Dedić of Benfica. No confirmed injury absences or suspensions have been reported from Bosnia and Herzegovina’s camp following their 3-1 win over Qatar, and Sergej Barbarez is expected to name a full-strength side.

Both squads are managing fitness after three competitive group-stage matches played across a condensed schedule in June. The turnaround to a knockout fixture on July 1 means recovery has been a priority, though neither coaching staff has signaled rotation at this stage of the World Cup 2026 bracket.

Expected Lineups

United States (4-3-3): Turner; Dest, Richards, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; McKennie (c), Adams, Reyna; Weah, Balogun, Pulisic

Bosnia and Herzegovina (4-2-3-1): Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Hadžikadunić, Kolašinac (c); Tahirović, Hadžiahmetović; Bajraktarević, Mahmić, Demirović; Džeko

Predicted lineups — squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Edin Džeko and the United States central defensive pairing of Chris Richards and Miles Robinson is the duel that shapes the game. Džeko, who has 73 international goals in 148 caps for Bosnia and Herzegovina, is a physically imposing center-forward who wins aerial duels, holds the ball under pressure, and creates space for runners. Richards, who has 36 caps and three international goals from Crystal Palace, and Robinson, with 40 caps from FC Cincinnati, have to manage that threat without the comfort of a defensive midfielder assigned purely as a marker. If Džeko is given time on the ball to link play and bring Demirović and Bajraktarević into the game, Bosnia and Herzegovina can build dangerous sequences. If the United States center backs cut off that supply line early and force long balls into space rather than feet, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s attacking structure becomes significantly more limited.

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Main pick: United States to win @ -270 (BetOnline)

The United States finished as Group D winners with six points, scored six goals across three group games, and face a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that conceded four to Switzerland. Mauricio Pochettino’s squad has depth, home advantage at Levi’s Stadium, and a clear edge in World Cup knockout-stage experience. At -270, the price is short, but the underlying case for the hosts in this World Cup 2026 r32 United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina fixture is solid.

Goals market: Over 2.5 goals @ -118 (BetOnline)

Five of the six goals in the United States’ group matches came in wins, and Bosnia and Herzegovina scored four goals across their three group games while conceding six. Both teams have shown they can be opened up: the Americans gave up three against Turkey and Bosnia and Herzegovina shipped four against Switzerland. The over 2.5 line at -118 reflects the attacking intent both sides bring into a knockout match where one goal may not be enough. This is one of the stronger World Cup 2026 r32 United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina betting tips available.

Scorer market: Folarin Balogun anytime scorer

Balogun leads the United States at this tournament with two World Cup goals from the group stage. The 24-year-old Monaco striker has the movement and finishing to get in behind a Bosnia and Herzegovina back line that was exposed in behind by Switzerland. With no confirmed price available at time of publication, check leading operators for anytime scorer lines on Balogun before kickoff.

World Cup 2026 r32 best bet: United States -1.5 goals

Given the margin by which the United States have beaten the teams within their range, Paraguay 4-1 and Australia 2-0, a two-goal winning margin is a credible outcome against a Bosnia and Herzegovina side that has a soft defensive record at this tournament. Check BetNow and Lucky Rebel for the Asian handicap or alternative lines that reflect this read on the scoreline.

Betting Odds and Lines

The table below shows the current match odds for United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina across BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow, as of the most recent price snapshot.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow United States -270 -275 -275 Draw +400 +400 +400 Bosnia and Herzegovina +800 +850 +800

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -118 -120 -120 Under 2.5 +102 -109 +100

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina kicks off at 17:00 local time (UTC-7) on July 1, 2026, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can access the fixture on CTV, TSN, and RDS. UK viewers can watch on ITV or BBC. Fans in Australia can follow proceedings on SBS or Optus Sport.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to place a wager on the World Cup 2026 r32 United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina can follow these steps to get on at the best price:

Compare the odds table above and identify the best available price for your preferred selection. Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow — all three are listed with current prices for this fixture. Create an account or log in if you already hold one with the operator. Navigate to the FIFA World Cup 2026 section and locate the Round of 32 fixture: United States vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Select your market — match result, totals, or an anytime scorer line. Enter your stake and review the potential return before confirming. Check for any pre-match promotions on the fixture, particularly for parlay or same-game parlay options. Confirm the bet and retain your betslip reference for tracking.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk, and no outcome in sport is certain. Anyone placing a wager on this fixture or any other should bet only within their means and set a clear budget before placing any stake. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, through the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional resources and self-exclusion tools are available through the National Council on Problem Gambling at ncpgambling.org and Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org. If gambling is causing financial or personal harm, these organizations provide confidential assistance free of charge.