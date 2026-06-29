Portugal and Croatia meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at BMO Field in Toronto on July 2, with kickoff at 7:00 PM ET. Portugal enter as modest favorites at -125, while Croatia, priced at +400, arrive as the underdog looking to extend their record of deep tournament runs under Zlatko Dalić.

The money line reflects Portugal’s superior group-stage output. Roberto Martínez’s side posted five goals in a 5-0 demolition of Uzbekistan and kept a clean sheet against group winners Colombia, advancing from Group K as runners-up. Croatia came through Group L the harder way, conceding four in an opening loss to England before winning back-to-back games against Panama and Ghana to clinch second place. Portugal’s world Cup 2026 R32 Portugal vs. Croatia odds open a clear gap in class on paper, yet the head-to-head record suggests Croatia can make this uncomfortable.

Why This Game Matters

This is a straight knockout tie with no second chances: the loser goes home. Both nations are runners-up from their respective groups, so neither enjoyed the smoother path a group winner might have hoped for. For Portugal, a quarterfinal place would match their best World Cup finish since 2006, when they finished fourth. For Croatia, advancing would extend the remarkable run that has seen them reach the final in 2018 and third place in 2022. Luka Modrić and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of Europe’s most-capped internationals, are both at the tournament and this round of 32 tie could represent the final World Cup appearance for either or both.

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Our Pick

Portugal to win at -125 with BetOnline, with the game finishing under 2.5 goals at -132. Portugal’s defensive solidity through Group K, including a clean sheet against Colombia, points to a controlled, low-scoring win against a Croatia side that has looked vulnerable to high-tempo pressure.

Portugal vs. Croatia: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Portugal’s group stage carried a mixed tone despite the headline 5-0 result. The win over Uzbekistan was convincing, but draws against DR Congo and Colombia showed that Martínez’s side can struggle to break down defensively organized opposition. Cristiano Ronaldo has scored two goals at this World Cup and João Neves, Nuno Mendes, and Rafael Leão have each added one. The attacking depth is genuine, with Bruno Fernandes providing creative threat from midfield and Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceição capable of stretching defenses from wide positions. The question against Croatia is whether Portugal can manufacture the same volume of clear chances they created against Uzbekistan when the defensive block is more disciplined.

Croatia’s resilience is well established. After the 4-2 loss to England, Dalić’s side showed composure to grind out consecutive wins, including a 1-0 result against Panama that required defensive discipline as much as attacking quality. Five different players have scored at this World Cup for Croatia, reflecting a spread of goal threat, but Andrej Kramarić remains the primary danger with 36 international goals to his name. Joško Gvardiol at left back and Mateo Kovačić in central midfield give Croatia genuine quality from their Manchester City contingent, and Modrić’s ability to control tempo remains central to how Dalić sets his team up. Croatia will look to stay compact and hit Portugal on the counter.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage context matters here. A tie between two runners-up means neither side had the luxury of a straightforward group. Portugal’s defensive record through three competitive matches, one goal conceded against DR Congo, makes them the more reliable side over ninety minutes. Croatia’s history of knockout football, however, means Portugal should expect a tight game rather than an open one. The World Cup 2026 bracket now demands a result, and Portugal’s squad depth gives them an edge if the game stretches into extra time.

Recent Form & Trends

Portugal’s last five matches:

Colombia (A): Drew 0-0 – FIFA World Cup

Uzbekistan (H): Won 5-0 – FIFA World Cup

DR Congo (H): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Nigeria (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Chile (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Portugal’s competitive form at this tournament has been unbeaten but inconsistent. The 5-0 against Uzbekistan inflates the numbers; the two draws showed a team that can be held and frustrated. Crucially, they did not concede against Colombia, the group’s top side, which is a meaningful defensive signal heading into a knockout game.

Croatia’s last five matches:

Ghana (H): Won 2-1 – FIFA World Cup

Panama (A): Won 1-0 – FIFA World Cup

England (A): Lost 2-4 – FIFA World Cup

Slovenia (H): Won 2-1 – Friendly

Belgium (H): Lost 0-2 – Friendly

Croatia’s recovery from the England defeat was disciplined and professional. They conceded only one goal across their two wins against Panama and Ghana, and their ability to manage games from a winning position suggests Dalić has this squad well organized defensively when they need to protect a lead. The loss to England, however, revealed that high-press teams can hurt Croatia when they get in behind the defensive line early.

Portugal vs. Croatia History & H2H Trends

The two sides have met ten times, with Portugal holding the stronger overall record. The most recent competitive encounters came in the 2024-25 UEFA Nations League: Portugal won 2-1 at home in September 2024, and the return in Zagreb finished 1-1 in November 2024. Going further back, Portugal won 4-1 in a Nations League meeting in September 2020 and beat Croatia 3-2 in another Nations League fixture in November 2020. Croatia’s most recent victory over Portugal came in a June 2024 friendly, winning 2-1.

The only previous competitive knockout meeting between the sides came at UEFA Euro 2016, where Portugal won 1-0 in the round of 16. That result aligns with the broader pattern: Portugal tend to edge Croatia in high-stakes matches. The last five meetings have produced an average of over three goals per game, which cuts against the under 2.5 case, though the Nations League encounters were played in a different competitive context than a World Cup knockout tie. At this World Cup, both sides have shown they can keep things tight when the pressure demands it.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

No official injury or suspension information has been confirmed for either squad ahead of this fixture. Portugal carry a full complement of attacking options, with Gonçalo Ramos providing a physical center-forward option alongside Ronaldo, and João Félix, Rafael Leão, Pedro Neto, and Francisco Conceição all available from wide and attacking midfield positions. The depth in the final third gives Martínez multiple tactical options depending on the game state.

Croatia’s squad is similarly available in full as far as confirmed reports indicate. Modrić, now 40, has started every match at this World Cup and remains Dalić’s first-choice midfield organizer. Luka Sučić and Martin Baturina have both contributed in the group stage, with Baturina scoring once, giving Dalić some younger midfield options if he needs to manage Modrić’s minutes or introduce fresh energy late in the game.

Both squads traveled through the group stage without significant attrition, which means this tie is unlikely to be shaped by absentees. The selection decisions will be tactical rather than forced, with both managers able to name close to their strongest available eleven.

Expected Lineups

Portugal (4-3-3): Diogo Costa; Diogo Dalot, Rúben Dias, Gonçalo Inácio, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes (c); Francisco Conceição, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão.

Croatia (4-3-3): Dominik Livaković; Josip Stanišić, Duje Ćaleta-Car, Josip Šutalo, Joško Gvardiol; Mateo Kovačić, Luka Modrić (c), Mario Pašalić; Nikola Vlašić, Andrej Kramarić, Ivan Perišić.

Predicted lineups – squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between Bruno Fernandes and Luka Modrić in the central midfield zone is the duel most likely to determine the game’s shape. Fernandes has scored 29 international goals in 88 caps and functions as Portugal’s primary creator from a number eight or ten role, capable of finding the third man with late runs into the box. Modrić, with 198 caps, controls rhythm and uses short combinations to release runners in behind. If Modrić can slow Portugal’s tempo in the middle third, Croatia will stay in the game long enough to threaten on the break through Kramarić and Perišić. If Fernandes gets time and space, Portugal can open Croatia up and settle the tie inside ninety minutes.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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Portugal to win (-125 at BetOnline) is the main recommendation. Their unbeaten group record, defensive solidity against Colombia, and greater squad depth make them the logical selection in a straight knockout tie. Ronaldo has scored twice at this tournament and Fernandes provides consistent creative output; Croatia will need everything to go right to knock them out.

Under 2.5 goals (+117 best available, -132 under at BetNow) offers value given how both sides have approached high-stakes matches. Portugal conceded only once in three group games; Croatia kept consecutive clean sheets after the England defeat. Knockout football at this stage typically produces tight, controlled games, and five of the last six meetings between these sides in competitive or high-profile fixtures have been close-margin results. At +117 the over carries value too, given the Nations League history, but the under at -132 is the more defensively supported position.

Cristiano Ronaldo anytime scorer is the third recommendation, though anytime scorer prices are not confirmed at time of writing and bettors should check current lines at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow directly. Ronaldo has scored two goals in three World Cup appearances at this tournament and remains Portugal’s primary penalty-area threat. In a game where Portugal are expected to dominate possession and create more clear-cut chances, his involvement in any goal is the most likely individual scoring outcome.

As a fourth angle, consider the draw at +265 with BetOnline if backing a longer-priced outcome. The H2H record shows Croatia capable of holding Portugal, as demonstrated by the 1-1 in Zagreb in November 2024 and the 1-1 friendly in September 2018. If Dalić sets Croatia up to absorb pressure and play for extra time, the draw at full-time is a realistic scenario, and +265 represents a fair price for that outcome in a knockout context where both sides know a draw takes them to thirty more minutes.

Betting Odds & Lines

Match odds for Portugal vs. Croatia at the World Cup 2026 Round of 32, as available across approved operators:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Portugal -125 -125 -127 Draw +265 +245 +244 Croatia +370 +390 +380

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +117 +112 +111 Under 2.5 -137 -143 -132

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Portugal vs. Croatia kicks off at 7:00 PM ET on July 2, 2026, at BMO Field in Toronto, Canada. In the United States, the match is broadcast on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers can access coverage on ITV or BBC. The match is also broadcast across major territories including Germany (ARD, ZDF, MagentaTV), France (TF1, beIN Sports), Brazil (Globo, SporTV), and Australia (SBS, Optus Sport).

How to Bet

Bettors looking to place a wager on this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 tie can follow these steps to get on at the best available price:

Compare the money line odds across BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, and BetNow using the table above. Create or log into an account at the operator offering the best price for your intended selection. Navigate to the soccer or football section, then select World Cup 2026. Find the Portugal vs. Croatia Round of 32 match listing for July 2. Select your market: match result (1X2), total goals over/under 2.5, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake. Review the potential payout before confirming. Confirm the bet. Screenshot or note your bet slip reference number. Check back before kickoff for any line movement, as late team news can shift prices significantly.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and losses are always possible. Anyone placing a wager on this match or any other sporting event should do so only with money they can afford to lose and within limits they have set in advance. US bettors seeking support or information about responsible gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at ncpgambling.org. Setting deposit limits, time limits, and self-exclusion options are available through all licensed operators.