Germany face Paraguay in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at Gillette Stadium in Boston (Foxborough) on June 29, with kickoff at 4:30 PM ET. Germany enter as heavy favorites at -285 with BetOnline, looking to end a run of back-to-back group-stage exits, while Paraguay are massive underdogs at +1000 after advancing from the group stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

Germany are priced between -285 and -300 across the three approved operators, reflecting the weight of expectation on Julian Nagelsmann’s side. The four-time World Cup champions have scored eight goals in their three group games and carry the firepower of Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala into this knockout tie. Paraguay, meanwhile, have scored just twice in the group phase and conceded four against the United States, making their path here look considerably rougher.

Why This Game Matters

Germany are chasing a fifth World Cup title that would equal Brazil’s all-time record, and a stumble in the Round of 32 would mark a third consecutive tournament exit before the quarterfinals. For Paraguay, this is their first World Cup appearance since 2010 and their first knockout-stage opportunity in 16 years. A win over a four-time champion would rank as one of the defining moments in La Albirroja’s history.

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Our Pick

Germany to win in 90 minutes is the headline call, best priced at -285 with BetOnline. The gap in attacking quality between these two sides, with Germany scoring eight group-stage goals to Paraguay’s two, makes the German victory the most grounded position in the World Cup 2026 knockout stage market.

Germany vs. Paraguay: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Germany arrive in Foxborough having topped Group E but not without turbulence. They opened with a 7-1 win over Curaçao, followed it with a 2-1 victory against Ivory Coast, then lost 2-1 to Ecuador in their final group game. That defeat is the context for their World Cup 2026 bracket position, but the attacking depth Nagelsmann has available is genuine. Deniz Undav leads the tournament scoring charts for Germany with three goals, while Kai Havertz has added two. Wirtz and Musiala provide creative dynamism in the middle of the park.

Paraguay’s route here was more compact defensively. Gustavo Alfaro’s side beat Turkey 1-0, drew 0-0 with Australia, and lost 4-1 to the United States. Two goals scored across three group games signals a team that relies on structure rather than attacking output. Matias Galarza and Mauricio each scored once in the group phase. Against a German backline anchored by Antonio Rudiger of Real Madrid, Paraguay’s attackers will need to produce something well above their group-stage average.

The World Cup 2026 bracket has set this up as the clearest mismatch of the Round of 32. Germany have the personnel, the system, and the individual quality to control large portions of this game. Paraguay’s best hope lies in staying compact, limiting Germany to half-chances, and hoping for a set-piece or counter. That is a viable strategy for 60 minutes but historically difficult to sustain against a team of Germany’s caliber over 90.

Recent Form & Trends

Germany’s last five competitive and friendly matches:

Ecuador (A): Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup, June 25)

Ivory Coast (H): Won 2-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 20)

Curaçao (H): Won 7-1 (FIFA World Cup, June 14)

United States (A): Won 2-1 (Friendly, June 6)

Finland (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly, May 31)

Germany’s form across these five games shows a side capable of hitting high gear against lesser opposition and competing closely against stronger teams. The Ecuador loss was their first competitive defeat of this tournament cycle and came in a game where qualification was already secure. Their qualifying record of five wins and one loss, scoring 16 goals and conceding three across six matches, underpins the attacking confidence they carry into this fixture.

Paraguay’s last five matches:

Australia (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 25)

Turkey (A): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup, June 19)

United States (A): Lost 1-4 (FIFA World Cup, June 12)

Nicaragua (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly, June 5)

Morocco (N): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, March 31)

Paraguay’s competitive record of one win, one draw, and one loss across the group stage reflects a side that can frustrate organized mid-level opponents. The 0-0 against Australia demonstrated defensive discipline. However, the 4-1 loss to the United States exposed the gap when facing top-tier attacking pressure, which is the same pressure Germany are set to apply on June 29.

Germany vs. Paraguay History

These two nations have met just twice in recorded history. Their only World Cup encounter came on June 15, 2002, in the group stage of that year’s tournament, with Germany winning 1-0. A later friendly in August 2013 ended 3-3, adding some attacking color but leaving Germany with the only competitive win between them. With just two meetings in the books, there is limited head-to-head data to draw firm trends from, but Germany’s single competitive win and the absence of a Paraguay victory in either fixture does little to support the +1000 underdog price.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Germany’s confirmed starting lineup features Manuel Neuer in goal, with Joshua Kimmich, Nathaniel Brown, Jonathan Tah, and Antonio Rüdiger forming the back four. Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha start in the double pivot, with Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz, and Deniz Undav behind Kai Havertz. Notably, Jamal Musiala and Pascal Gross do not start, and David Raum is not in the confirmed XI. No confirmed suspensions or injury withdrawals from the German camp have been reported ahead of this fixture.

Paraguay’s confirmed starting lineup sees Orlando Gil in goal, with Juan Jose Cáceres, Júnior Alonso, Gustavo Gómez, and José Canale across the back four. Andrés Cubas anchors the midfield, with Miguel Almirón, Damián Bobadilla, Matías Galarza, and Julio Enciso in the midfield line, and Gabriel Ávalos leading the attack. Notably, Antonio Sanabria, Diego Gomez, and Gatito Fernandez are not in the confirmed XI. There are no confirmed suspension issues for Paraguay entering this game.

Confirmed Starting Lineups

The starting XIs for both sides have been confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Germany (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Kimmich, Brown, Tah, Rüdiger; Pavlovic, Nmecha; Sané, Wirtz, Undav; Havertz.

Paraguay (4-1-4-1): Gil; Cáceres, Alonso, Gómez (c), Canale; Cubas; Almirón, Bobadilla, Galarza, Enciso; Ávalos.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Germany’s midfield pair of Aleksandar Pavlovic and Felix Nmecha against Paraguay’s midfield block of Andrés Cubas and Miguel Almirón will shape how much space Florian Wirtz and Deniz Undav receive in the attacking third. Almirón’s energy and Cubas’s defensive positioning will test whether Paraguay can disrupt Germany’s rhythm in the middle of the park. If Wirtz finds space early alongside Leroy Sané and Kai Havertz, Paraguay’s defensive structure faces serious strain.

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Below are the recommended World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Germany vs. Paraguay best bets for June 29.

Germany to Win (90 minutes) @ -285 (BetOnline)

Germany’s attacking depth across the group phase, with eight goals from three games, is the clearest statistical argument for backing them in regulation. Paraguay scored just twice in the group stage and conceded four against the United States. Germany’s record of five wins from six qualifying matches with 16 goals scored adds further weight. At -285 this is a short price, but the quality differential is substantial and the World Cup 2026 Germany vs. Paraguay winner market leaves little reason to look elsewhere.

Over 2.5 Goals @ -135 (BetOnline)

Germany’s group games produced totals of 8, 3, and 3 goals across their three matches. Even accounting for Paraguay’s defensive discipline in the 0-0 draw with Australia, Germany’s forward line is likely to generate enough to push this over the 2.5 line. The best available price on the over is -135 at BetOnline, which offers reasonable value for a game featuring one of the tournament’s highest-scoring attacks.

Deniz Undav Anytime Scorer

Undav has scored three goals across Germany’s three group games, making him the standout anytime scorer consideration in this fixture. At 29 years old and in the form of his international career, the VfB Stuttgart forward is operating as Germany’s primary forward threat. Paraguay have struggled to contain mobile strikers, and Undav’s movement in behind defensive lines has been a consistent feature of Germany’s attacking play at this tournament.

Germany to Win and Over 2.5 Goals (Combo)

Combining a German win with the over market reflects the likeliest game script. Germany tend to control possession and create sustained pressure, which historically inflates final scorelines even against defensively-minded opponents. Paraguay’s attacking limitations reduce the probability of a low-scoring, tense affair. A scoreline in the range of 2-0 or 3-1 to Germany fits the evidence from both sides’ group-stage performances.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Germany vs. Paraguay odds from the three approved operators are listed below. Germany’s moneyline sits between -285 and -300 depending on the book, with Paraguay available between +750 and +1000.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Germany -285 -300 -300 Draw +425 +440 +425 Paraguay +850 +950 +750

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -135 -138 -140 Under 2.5 +115 +114 +110

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Germany vs. Paraguay kicks off at 4:30 PM ET on June 29 at Gillette Stadium in Boston (Foxborough). The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers have coverage on ITV and BBC. German viewers can follow on ARD, ZDF, or MagentaTV. Paraguayan viewers can access coverage through TyC Sports or TV Publica.

How to Bet

Follow these steps to place a wager on the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 Germany vs. Paraguay game through one of the approved operators.

Choose an operator from BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s official website or mobile app. Create an account or log in to an existing account. Complete any identity verification steps required in your state or territory. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Soccer or FIFA World Cup 2026 section of the sportsbook. Locate the Germany vs. Paraguay Round of 32 market and select your preferred bet. Enter your stake, review the potential return, and confirm the wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone who feels their gambling is becoming a problem can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors should only wager with funds they can afford to lose and should set firm limits before placing any bet.