Netherlands and Morocco meet at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey on June 29 in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout tie, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM local time (UTC-6). Netherlands finished as Group F winners and Morocco advanced as Group C runners-up, setting up one of the more compelling last-32 matchups on the bracket. The World Cup 2026 R32 Netherlands vs. Morocco odds make the Dutch the clear favorites, though Morocco’s 2022 semi-final pedigree keeps this firmly a two-sided contest.

Netherlands enter off the back of a 3-1 win over Tunisia in their final group outing, having collected seven points from three games. Brian Brobbey leads the Dutch scoring charts at this tournament with three goals, while Cody Gakpo has added two more. Morocco, meanwhile, beat Haiti 4-2 in their group finale after winning 1-0 against Scotland and drawing 1-1 with Brazil — a group stage run that demonstrated both attacking punch and defensive resilience against elite opposition.

Why This Game Matters

This is a straight knockout: win and advance to the Round of 16, lose and go home. Netherlands have reached at least the quarter-finals at every World Cup they have entered since 2010, and a loss here would end that run. For Morocco, the stakes carry a generational weight — the 2022 fourth-place finish set a benchmark for African football, and advancing past Netherlands would signal that the class of 2022 was no aberration. With a potential Round of 16 tie against a fellow European or African side next, both teams know that progression here opens a realistic path deep into the bracket.

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Our Pick

Netherlands to win at +127 with BetOnline is the headline play, backed by superior attacking output across the group stage and a squad depth Morocco will struggle to match for 90 minutes. At just over evens for a side that has scored ten goals in three World Cup 2026 games, that price carries genuine value against a Morocco team that has conceded in two of its three group fixtures.

Netherlands vs. Morocco: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands side has functioned as one of the tournament’s most efficient attacking units through the group stage. A 5-1 dismantling of Sweden stands as the most eye-catching result, and a 3-1 win over Tunisia confirmed that the first-round draw against Japan was an outlier rather than a trend. Frenkie de Jong and Ryan Gravenberch provide control from midfield, while Tijjani Reijnders and Teun Koopmeiners add late-arriving threat. Brobbey’s physicality up front is a consistent problem for any back line, and the Dutch have multiple routes to goal in a way few teams in this field can match.

Morocco under coach H. Regragui have kept continuity from the 2022 core, with Achraf Hakimi providing constant danger from right back and Sofyan Amrabat anchoring the midfield as the primary defensive screen. Their 1-1 draw with Brazil demonstrated that Morocco are capable of absorbing pressure from elite sides, but the 4-2 concession against Haiti showed that their defensive structure can be stretched when teams commit men forward. Ismael Saibari is Morocco’s standout performer at this tournament with three goals and will be central to their attacking plan.

The World Cup 2026 R32 Netherlands vs. Morocco best bets discussion essentially comes down to whether Morocco’s defensive block can soak up a Dutch attack that scored ten goals in the group stage. The away odds of +272 available at BetOnline reflect the gap in attacking firepower, but Morocco’s World Cup knockout experience, including penalty shootout wins in 2022, means the bracket could stay open later than 90 minutes if they contain the Dutch in the first half. Both teams have shown they can score, which makes the goals market worth close attention.

Recent Form and Trends

Netherlands last five competitive and non-competitive results:

Algeria (H): Lost 0-1 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (N): Won 2-1 (Friendly)

Japan (H): Drew 2-2 (World Cup 2026)

Sweden (H): Won 5-1 (World Cup 2026)

Tunisia (A): Won 3-1 (World Cup 2026)

Netherlands’ three competitive World Cup 2026 results show a team that recovered quickly from an opening-day draw. The 5-1 win over Sweden was against a side that qualified from UEFA, while Tunisia pushed them briefly before Netherlands pulled clear. The pre-tournament friendly loss to Algeria was against a side ranked inside the top 40, but non-competitive results carry limited weight at this stage of a World Cup.

Morocco last five competitive and non-competitive results:

Madagascar (H): Won 4-0 (Friendly)

Norway (N): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Brazil (A): Drew 1-1 (World Cup 2026)

Scotland (A): Won 1-0 (World Cup 2026)

Haiti (H): Won 4-2 (World Cup 2026)

Morocco’s group results cover a wide range of opposition quality. Holding Brazil to a 1-1 draw is a credible data point, and the 1-0 win over Scotland demonstrated their ability to control a tight game. The 4-2 win over Haiti is the most complicated read: the goals conceded suggest Morocco can be opened up by direct attacking play, which Netherlands possess in abundance.

Netherlands vs. Morocco History and H2H Trends

The two sides have met three times in total, with Netherlands leading the all-time head-to-head by two wins to one. Their only World Cup encounter came in the 1994 group stage, a 2-1 win for Netherlands when Morocco were the home side. A 1999 friendly produced the sole Morocco win, also 2-1, and the most recent meeting — a 2017 friendly — again ended 2-1, this time in Netherlands’ favor. All three matches have finished 2-1, and no game between these sides has ever ended level. That pattern informs the World Cup 2026 R32 Netherlands vs. Morocco score prediction landscape: a one-goal margin is the historical norm, and draws have never featured.

The 1994 World Cup result is the only competitive precedent, and while player and coaching generations have turned over completely since then, the head-to-head record does provide a mild directional signal toward a close contest decided by a single goal. Morocco’s win in 1999 shows they are capable of beating Netherlands, but the Dutch have won the two most recent meetings. For World Cup 2026 bracket purposes, Netherlands hold the slight historical edge entering this Round of 32 tie.

Injuries, Suspensions and Roster News

Netherlands head into this match with a squad that appears largely intact after the group stage. Virgil van Dijk leads the backline alongside Micky van de Ven and Nathan Aké, with Jan Paul van Hecke deployed as the third center-back in a 3-4-2-1 shape. Bart Verbruggen starts in goal. Brobbey’s form up front — three goals at this tournament — makes him the focal point of the Dutch attack, with Gakpo and Crysencio Summerville providing attacking support. No formal suspension concerns are flagged for Netherlands ahead of this fixture.

Morocco arrive with their primary personnel available, including Hakimi, Bounou in goal, and a midfield built around Neil El Aynaoui and Azzedine Ounahi. Saibari’s form — three goals in the group stage — makes him the danger man in the final third. Brahim Díaz adds technical quality in support, while Ayyoub Bouaddi and Issa Diop partner Chadi Riad and Noussair Mazraoui in the back four. Note that Sofyan Amrabat and Nayef Aguerd do not feature in the confirmed starting XI. Morocco’s squad depth is narrower than Netherlands’ across the board, particularly in wide attacking areas, which may become relevant if the game extends into extra time.

Yassine Bounou, 35, is Morocco’s experienced first-choice goalkeeper with 90 caps, and his penalty shootout record from 2022 — when he saved three spot-kicks against Spain — is a factor if this tie reaches that stage. Memphis Depay (109 caps, 55 international goals) provides an experienced alternative off the bench for Netherlands if a goal is needed late.

Confirmed Lineups

Netherlands (3-4-2-1): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Van de Ven, Aké, Van Dijk, Van Hecke; Gravenberch, De Jong; Summerville, Brobbey; Gakpo.

Morocco (4-2-3-1): Bounou; Hakimi, Mazraoui, Bouaddi, Diop; Riad, El Aynaoui; Díaz, Saibari, Ounahi; El Khannouss.

These are the confirmed starting XIs for both sides.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central duel in this game runs through Frenkie de Jong against Neil El Aynaoui. De Jong (66 caps) dictates the tempo and rhythm of Netherlands’ possession phases, and his ability to find space between Morocco’s midfield and defensive lines will determine how frequently Brobbey and Gakpo receive service in dangerous areas. El Aynaoui starts alongside Chadi Riad as Morocco’s double pivot, tasked with breaking up opposition transitions and recycling possession. If El Aynaoui and Riad can suppress De Jong’s influence, Morocco have the structure to limit Netherlands to speculative efforts. If De Jong operates freely, the Dutch attacking depth — ten goals in three group games — will likely be decisive in a World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie of this quality.

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Main Pick: Netherlands to Win @ +127 (BetOnline)

Netherlands have scored in every group game, conceded only twice, and possess greater squad depth than Morocco at every position. The +127 price for a Dutch win reflects a moderate favorite status that looks fair given the attacking output already shown at this tournament. Morocco are capable of a result, but the structural evidence favors Netherlands across 90 minutes.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ -136 (Best Available)

The total sits at 2.5 goals, with the under priced at -136 across the market. Morocco’s three World Cup 2026 games have produced 1-1, 1-0, and 4-2 results — that last scoreline against Haiti is an outlier against a limited side. Their wins over Scotland and their draw with Brazil were low-scoring affairs. Netherlands drew 2-2 with Japan and beat Tunisia 3-1, but knockout football typically suppresses scoring. The under at 2.5 is a credible play for the World Cup 2026 R32 Netherlands vs. Morocco picks list, particularly at -136 with BetNow.

Scorer Market: Ismael Saibari Anytime Scorer

Saibari has three goals in three group games and is Morocco’s primary creative and goal-scoring threat from midfield. He has scored in every group fixture and is operating with confidence. The Netherlands midfield is capable but has been breached in each of their three group games. Saibari at anytime scorer represents Morocco’s best route to the betting markets for this fixture.

Score Prediction Pick: Netherlands Win, Both Teams to Score

All three previous Netherlands vs. Morocco meetings ended 2-1, and both sides have scored in two of Morocco’s three group games. A Netherlands win with Morocco finding a consolation goal aligns with historical H2H patterns and the current form of both attacks. This combination supports both the World Cup 2026 R32 Netherlands vs. Morocco winner lean toward the Dutch and a both-teams-to-score read.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current World Cup 2026 R32 Netherlands vs. Morocco odds from approved operators are listed below. Netherlands are priced as favorites at +127 with BetOnline, the best available moneyline price for a Dutch win across the three operators.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Netherlands +127 +125 +125 Draw +212 +217 +215 Morocco +272 +255 +255 Over 2.5 Goals +122 +120 +116 Under 2.5 Goals -138 -140 -143

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Netherlands vs. Morocco kicks off on June 29 at 7:00 PM local time (UTC-6) from Estadio BBVA in Monterrey (Guadalupe), Mexico. US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports. The match is also available via Telemundo for Spanish-language coverage.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Netherlands vs. Morocco at one of the approved operators — BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow — follow these steps:

Choose an operator from the list above (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow). Visit the operator’s website and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Navigate to the deposit section and fund your account using your preferred payment method. Open the sports betting section and locate the World Cup 2026 markets. Find the Netherlands vs. Morocco Round of 32 fixture scheduled for June 29. Select your preferred market — moneyline, totals, or scorer — and check the price matches what is listed above before confirming. Enter your stake, review the bet slip in full, and submit.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk and should be treated as entertainment, not as a source of income. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, mental health, or relationships is encouraged to seek support. The National Council on Problem Gambling helpline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional resources include Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org and the NCPG at www.ncpgambling.org. Bet only what you can afford to lose, and set limits before placing any wager.