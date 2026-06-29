Belgium and Senegal meet at Lumen Field in Seattle on July 1, 2026, in a World Cup 2026 Round of 32 knockout tie that leaves no room for error. Belgium finished their group as one of Europe’s more convincing qualifiers, while Senegal advanced from a competitive pool that included France and Norway. World Cup 2026 R32 Belgium vs. Senegal predictions point to a tight contest between a seasoned European side and an African outfit that has shown it can produce at both ends of the pitch.

Belgium are priced as modest favorites at +120 with BetOnline, reflecting their greater depth and a squad that still features Kevin De Bruyne (35 caps: 119, goals: 37), Romelu Lukaku (33, 90 international goals in 126 caps), and Thibaut Courtois (34) in goal. Senegal are available at +272 with BetOnline, with the draw sitting at +230 at best price. The under 2.5 goals line is trading at -140 at best available price, suggesting the market expects a close, controlled contest.

Why This Game Matters

This Round of 32 tie is a straight elimination contest. One side progresses to the Round of 16; the other goes home. Belgium, who exited in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup after reaching third place in 2018, are attempting to revive a tournament run worthy of their squad’s talent. Senegal, whose best World Cup finish remains the quarter-finals from their debut appearance in 2002, are aiming to match or surpass that milestone. Manager J. Koto’s side arrive having already beaten Iraq 5-0 in their final group game, a result that demonstrated clinical finishing when the pressure was highest.

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Our Pick

Belgium to win in 90 minutes, backed at +120 with BetOnline, is the headline selection for this fixture. Belgium’s group-stage form, including a 5-1 win over New Zealand, combined with Senegal’s vulnerability against top European opposition (three goals conceded against France), supports the case for a Belgian victory at this price.

Belgium vs. Senegal: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Belgium enter this World Cup 2026 knockout stage tie with the heavier squad credentials. R. Garcia’s side posted a 5-1 demolition of New Zealand in their final group match, recovering from two group-phase draws against Egypt and Iran that raised some tactical questions. Leandro Trossard leads the tournament scoring charts for Belgium with two goals, while De Bruyne and Lukaku have one apiece. The concern for Belgium is consistency: two goalless or one-goal draws earlier in the group suggest they can be contained by organized sides prepared to sit deep and absorb pressure.

Senegal’s World Cup 2026 bracket journey has been uneven. They lost to France (1-3) and Norway (2-3) before producing the 5-0 result against Iraq, a scoreline that sent them through but also leaves questions about the level of opposition faced. Ismaila Sarr leads their tournament scoring with three goals, and Pape Gueye has contributed two. Sadio Mane (34) remains the figurehead with 55 international goals in 127 caps, and his influence in a knockout game of this magnitude cannot be dismissed. Senegal’s strength is the quality of their attacking options when they have space; the question is whether they can create that space against Belgium’s defensive structure.

The World Cup 2026 bracket outcome for whichever side advances here sets up a potential Round of 16 tie against another European or African qualifier. Belgium’s superior depth in central midfield, with De Bruyne and Amadou Onana (24) providing both creativity and defensive cover, gives them the structural advantage in what should be a compact, low-event game. Senegal’s best chance lies in transitional moments, where Mane and Sarr can exploit space behind a high Belgian defensive line.

Recent Form & Trends

Belgium’s last five matches:

New Zealand (A): Won 5-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Iran (H): Drew 0-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Egypt (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Tunisia (H): Won 5-0 (Friendly)

Croatia (A): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Belgium’s tournament form is mixed in character if not in points. The 5-1 win over New Zealand demonstrated their attacking ceiling, but the back-to-back draws against Egypt and Iran, both competitive FIFA World Cup fixtures, showed that defensively sound opposition can frustrate them. Their pre-tournament friendlies against Tunisia and Croatia were convincing, but neither side tested their defensive line under the same pressure Senegal’s forwards will apply in a knockout game.

Senegal’s last five matches:

Iraq (H): Won 5-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Norway (A): Lost 2-3 (FIFA World Cup)

France (A): Lost 1-3 (FIFA World Cup)

Saudi Arabia (N): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

United States (A): Lost 2-3 (Friendly)

Senegal’s recent form tells a story of a side capable of high output against beatable opposition but prone to conceding in bunches against European sides with quality in behind. Three goals against France and three against Norway in competitive World Cup group fixtures suggest their defensive shape can be broken by direct, incisive play. The 5-0 win over Iraq provided a morale boost, but Iraq did not offer the level of midfield press Belgium will produce.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Belgium’s squad for this tournament is confirmed and largely settled. Thibaut Courtois (34) is expected to start in goal, bringing his 109 caps of experience to a high-pressure knockout fixture. Zeno Debast (22, Sporting CP) and Arthur Theate (26, Eintracht Frankfurt) are the likely centre-back pairing, with Timothy Castagne (30, Fulham) and Maxim De Cuyper (25, Brighton and Hove Albion) at full-back. No significant injury concerns have emerged from the squad announcements. Romelu Lukaku (33, Napoli) and Kevin De Bruyne (35, Napoli) are both fit and expected to feature prominently.

For Senegal, Kalidou Koulibaly (35, Al-Hilal) anchors the defence and is expected to captain the side in what could be one of his final major tournament appearances. Edouard Mendy (34, Al-Ahli) is the established first-choice goalkeeper with 56 caps. Idrissa Gueye (36, Everton), one of the squad’s most experienced midfielders with 130 caps, provides the defensive midfield foundation alongside Lamine Camara (22, Monaco). Nicolas Jackson (25, Bayern Munich) leads the attacking line, with Ismaila Sarr (28, Crystal Palace) providing pace and directness from wide areas. No confirmed injury or suspension concerns have been flagged in the squad announcements.

The one area to monitor is Senegal’s defensive availability around Koulibaly. At 35 and playing in the Saudi Pro League, his minutes load and physical sharpness at this tournament will influence how Belgium approach the attacking third. Belgium’s midfield depth, with Youri Tielemans (29, Aston Villa) and Hans Vanaken (33, Club Brugge) as options beyond the starting XI, gives R. Garcia flexibility to manage game states that Senegal’s bench may struggle to match.

Expected Lineups

Belgium (4-3-3): Courtois; Castagne, Debast, Theate, De Cuyper; Onana, De Bruyne (c), Tielemans; Doku, Lukaku, Trossard.

Predicted lineup – squad confirmations to follow closer to kickoff.

Senegal (4-2-3-1): E. Mendy; Jakobs, Koulibaly (c), Niakhate, El Hadji Malick Diouf; Gueye, Camara; Sarr, Pape Matar Sarr, Iliman Ndiaye; Jackson.

Predicted lineup – squad confirmations to follow closer to kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Kevin De Bruyne and Senegal’s double pivot of Idrissa Gueye and Lamine Camara shapes this game most directly. De Bruyne, with 37 international goals from midfield in 119 caps, has the capacity to receive in the half-space, draw pressure, and release Lukaku or Doku in behind. Gueye (36, 130 caps) is the experienced screen, but his age and the intensity of the tournament schedule are factors. Camara (22, Monaco) is the energetic counter, tasked with pressing De Bruyne’s first touch and limiting his time on the ball. If Senegal’s double pivot can restrict De Bruyne’s space in the central channel, the match becomes significantly more competitive. If De Bruyne operates freely, Belgium’s creativity advantage becomes decisive.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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These are the World Cup 2026 R32 Belgium vs. Senegal best bets based on available odds and form data.

Pick 1: Belgium to Win (90 Minutes) @ +120 (BetOnline)

The World Cup 2026 R32 Belgium vs. Senegal winner market favors Belgium as a reasonable price. Belgium’s squad depth, their 5-1 group win, and Senegal’s defensive record against European sides (conceding six goals across two group games against France and Norway) collectively support a Belgian victory. At +120, this is the primary recommendation.

Pick 2: Under 2.5 Goals @ -140 (BetNow)

The World Cup 2026 R32 Belgium vs. Senegal score prediction leans toward a controlled, lower-scoring contest. Belgium drew 0-0 against Iran and 1-1 against Egypt in competitive group fixtures. Knockout pressure tends to compress scoring further. Under 2.5 at -140 on BetNow reflects the market’s assessment of a tight game and aligns with Belgium’s recent competitive pattern.

Pick 3: Ismaila Sarr Anytime Scorer

Ismaila Sarr (28, Crystal Palace) leads Senegal’s tournament scoring with three goals in three games. Sarr’s direct running against Belgium’s full-backs is Senegal’s most consistent attacking threat, and her goal contributions make him the natural selection in the anytime scorer market for those wanting a Senegal-side bet.

Pick 4: Belgium to Win and Under 2.5 Goals (Combined)

A Belgium win in a game with two or fewer total goals reflects both the form evidence and the knockout-stage dynamic. Belgium’s group phase saw two clean-sheet draws in competitive games, and Senegal are unlikely to produce the same volume of chances against a better-organized European defense than Iraq provided.

Betting Odds and Lines

Current World Cup 2026 R32 Belgium vs. Senegal odds from approved operators are listed below. Belgium hold the favorite position at best available price of +120.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Belgium Win +120 +117 +116 Draw +222 +222 +215 Senegal Win +272 +262 +270

Total Goals (2.5 Line) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +125 +120 +120 Under 2.5 -155 -145 -140

How to Watch and Where to Bet

How to Watch

Belgium vs. Senegal kicks off at 1:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on July 1, 2026, at Lumen Field in Seattle. US viewers can watch live on Fox Sports and Telemundo. The match is also broadcast on Fox and Telemundo for the wider US market.

How to Bet

Bettors looking to act on the World Cup 2026 R32 Belgium vs. Senegal betting tips listed above can follow these steps:

Choose a licensed operator from the approved list: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete identity verification as required by the operator. Make a deposit using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the Soccer or World Cup section of the sportsbook. Locate the Belgium vs. Senegal fixture under Round of 32 markets. Select your market (match result, totals, or scorer) and enter your stake. Review your bet slip and confirm the wager before the kickoff deadline.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk and is not suitable for everyone. Readers should only wager amounts they can afford to lose, and should never chase losses. If betting is causing concern for you or someone you know, free and confidential support is available around the clock from the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER, from Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org, and from the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700. Betting should remain a form of entertainment, not a financial strategy.