France face Sweden in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey on June 30, kicking off at 5:00 PM ET. The French are heavy favorites at -365 with BetOnline, while Sweden are available at +1050 to cause one of the tournament’s biggest upsets at this stage of the World Cup 2026 bracket.

France topped Group I with three wins from three, scoring 10 goals and conceding just two. Sweden advanced as a third-place finisher from Group F, their campaign including a 5-1 win over Tunisia offset by a 5-1 defeat to the Netherlands. The gulf in group-stage performance is reflected directly in the World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden odds, which place the French among the tournament’s outright title contenders at +350.

Why This Game Matters

France are chasing a third consecutive World Cup final appearance, having reached the title decider in both 2018 and 2022. Sweden are back at the World Cup for the first time since 2018, when they reached the quarter-finals, and a result here would represent the most significant outcome in the program’s recent history. The winner advances into the Round of 16, where the World Cup 2026 bracket opens up toward a potential quarter-final run.

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Our Pick

France to win in 90 minutes at -365 with BetOnline is the headline call for this World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden fixture. Sweden’s group stage included a 5-1 loss to the Netherlands and a draw with Japan, and that defensive frailty leaves them exposed against the most potent attacking unit left in the tournament.

France vs. Sweden: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

France’s group-stage form reads as commanding by any measure. Victories over Senegal (3-1), Iraq (3-0), and Norway (4-1) produced 10 goals scored and two conceded across three competitive World Cup matches. Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé each contributed four goals at this tournament, giving France a dual attacking threat that no opposing defensive unit has yet managed to contain. The French qualified automatically via UEFA with a record of five wins and one draw, underscoring their consistency over the past year.

Sweden’s path to the Round of 32 was less convincing. Graham Potter, appointed as coach in October 2025 with less than a year in charge before this World Cup, guided the side to a 5-1 opening win over Tunisia before the wheels came off against the Netherlands. The 5-1 defeat to the Dutch exposed real defensive vulnerabilities, and a draw with Japan meant Sweden scraped through as a third-place finisher. Viktor Gyökeres and Alexander Isak offer genuine quality in attack, but the squad’s depth across all positions does not approach what France can deploy.

The World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden winner market reflects a significant talent differential. France’s outright title odds of +350 place them as the tournament favorite, while Sweden’s +20000 price confirms their status as rank outsiders for the whole competition. For this individual match, the World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden best bets are anchored in France’s attacking volume and Sweden’s proven vulnerability to top-level opposition.

Recent Form & Trends

France’s last five matches:

Norway (A): Won 4-1 – FIFA World Cup

Iraq (H): Won 3-0 – FIFA World Cup

Senegal (H): Won 3-1 – FIFA World Cup

Northern Ireland (H): Won 3-1 – Friendly

Ivory Coast (H): Lost 1-2 – Friendly

France’s three competitive World Cup results speak to an attack firing consistently at the highest level. The 4-1 defeat of Norway was particularly notable given that Norway also featured in Sweden’s pre-tournament schedule, providing a useful common-opponent reference point. The single friendly defeat to Ivory Coast has no bearing on their competitive record at this tournament.

Sweden’s last five matches:

Japan (A): Drew 1-1 – FIFA World Cup

Netherlands (A): Lost 1-5 – FIFA World Cup

Tunisia (H): Won 5-1 – FIFA World Cup

Greece (H): Drew 2-2 – Friendly

Norway (A): Lost 1-3 – Friendly

Sweden’s group-stage record tells two contrasting stories: capable of scoring freely against weaker opposition, but badly exposed by sides with real attacking quality. The Netherlands put five past them; Norway beat them 3-1 in a friendly. France represent a step above either of those opponents in attacking terms, which makes Sweden’s defensive fragility a central concern for World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden picks.

France vs. Sweden History & H2H Trends

France and Sweden have met 23 times in total. Of the most recent meetings on record, France claimed a 4-2 home win in the 2020 UEFA Nations League and a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture in Gothenburg. The two sides also met in World Cup qualification in 2017 and 2016, splitting those two games with one win apiece. France’s heaviest recent defeat in this fixture came at Euro 2012, where Sweden won 2-0. The historical record offers no strong basis for dismissing Sweden entirely, as they have taken results off France in competitive football, but the current French squad and form line represents a different level to those historical editions.

The historical backdrop to this fixture includes the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, where France’s Just Fontaine scored 13 goals in a single tournament, a record that still stands. France finished third that year; Sweden were runners-up on home soil. Both nations carry significant World Cup histories into this Round of 32 matchup, though the on-pitch balance of power currently sits firmly with France.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

France’s squad is well-stocked across all positions. Didier Deschamps has five Paris Saint-Germain players available, alongside internationals from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Arsenal, Liverpool, and Inter Milan. Mbappé (Real Madrid) and Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain) are both in form at this tournament with four goals each. Mike Maignan is confirmed as the starting goalkeeper. The confirmed defensive unit features William Saliba and Dayot Upamecano at center-back, with Jules Koundé at right back and Lucas Digne at left back. No confirmed injury concerns have been reported for France ahead of this fixture.

Sweden’s squad carries greater uncertainty given Potter’s short tenure in charge. Victor Lindelöf, with 76 caps, leads the defensive unit and provides the most experienced voice at the back. Gyökeres (Arsenal) and Isak (Liverpool) are the attacking focal points, having combined for two goals at this tournament. Isak has one World Cup goal to his name so far, while Gyökeres added one to his tournament tally. Sweden’s qualifying record of two wins from eight games in the primary phase suggests structural issues that Potter has not had sufficient time to fully resolve before this knockout fixture.

Confirmed Lineups

France (4-2-3-1): Maignan; Koundé, Saliba, Upamecano, Digne; Tchouaméni, Rabiot; Dembélé, Olise, Barcola; Mbappé.

Confirmed starting XI.

Sweden (3-4-2-1): Widell Zetterström; Lindelöf, Lagerbielke, Stroud; Svensson, Bergvall, Ayari, Gudmundsson; Elanga, Isak; Gyökeres.

Confirmed starting XI.

Key Matchup to Watch

The contest between France’s forward line and Sweden’s central defensive unit will define the scoreline. Lindelöf, Gustaf Lagerbielke, and Elliot Stroud form Sweden’s back three and will be asked to contain Mbappé, who has four World Cup goals at this tournament, alongside Dembélé with another four. Sweden’s defense was beaten five times by the Netherlands and three times by Norway in friendlies before the tournament. France generate attacking volume through width and central overloads, and with Lucas Digne pushing forward from left back and Bradley Barcola active on the flank, Sweden’s defenders will face pressure from multiple angles throughout the match. Michael Olise adds a further creative dimension in the attacking midfield role. The question is not whether France create chances, but how many Sweden can withstand before the game is settled.

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Main Pick: France to Win (-365, BetOnline)

France have won all three World Cup matches at this tournament and scored at least three goals in each competitive game. Sweden’s defensive record against top-level opposition is the biggest red flag in this fixture, and the -365 price for a French win in 90 minutes reflects that reality. This is the foundation of any World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden betting tip.

Goals Market: Over 3 Goals (-124, BetOnline)

France have scored 10 goals in three group games, averaging more than three per match. Sweden have conceded five in a single game at this tournament and struggled against pace-based attacks. The over 3 goals line at -124 with BetOnline aligns with both teams’ patterns in this World Cup. This is one of the stronger World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden best bets on the board.

Scorer Market: Kylian Mbappé Anytime Scorer

Mbappé has four goals at this World Cup and has scored in all three of France’s group-stage matches. He is France’s all-time leading scorer and the central figure in Deschamps’ attacking system. Check leading operators for the best available price on Mbappé to score at any point during the 90 minutes.

Score Prediction: France 3-1 Sweden

A 3-1 scoreline reflects France’s attacking dominance while acknowledging that Sweden carry enough threat through Gyökeres and Isak to find the net against any opposition. Sweden scored five against Tunisia and have genuine forward quality even if their defensive numbers are concerning. A France win by two or three goals is the most probable range for this World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden score prediction.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 R32 France vs. Sweden odds across approved operators are listed below.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow France Win -365 -370 -375 Draw +515 +550 +500 Sweden Win +1050 +950 +900

Total (Line: 3) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 3 -124 -130 -134 Under 3 +108 +110 +112

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

France vs. Sweden kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on June 30, 2026 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The match is broadcast on Fox Sports in the United States. The fixture is also available on Fox and Telemundo for US audiences, with international coverage on TF1 and beIN Sports in France, ITV and BBC in the UK, and NOS in the Netherlands.

How to Bet

To place a wager on this World Cup 2026 knockout stage fixture, follow these steps:

Choose one of the approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow. Navigate to the operator’s website or mobile app and create an account if you do not already have one. Complete the identity verification process as required. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method, including crypto options where available. Navigate to the soccer or football section and locate the World Cup 2026 bracket markets. Find France vs. Sweden under the Round of 32 listings for June 30. Select your market, enter your stake, and review the potential return before confirming. Submit your bet and retain your confirmation receipt for reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk and no outcome is guaranteed. Anyone who bets should do so within their means and set strict limits on the amounts they wager. If betting is causing concern for yourself or someone you know, support is available 24 hours a day through the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-522-4700, Gamblers Anonymous at gamblersanonymous.org, and the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER. Setting deposit and time limits through an operator’s responsible gambling tools is recommended before placing any wager.