Spain and Austria meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles, on July 2, with kickoff scheduled for 12:00 PM local time. Spain enter as heavy favorites at -320 with BetOnline, while Austria, appearing at their first World Cup since 1998, are priced as long shots at +1150 best available. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage begins in earnest here, and the World Cup 2026 bracket odds reflect a wide gap in expected quality between the two sides.

Spain finished Group H unbeaten, collecting wins over Saudi Arabia (4-0) and Uruguay (1-0) either side of a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde. Austria navigated a different path entirely: they beat Jordan (3-1), lost to Argentina (0-2), and drew with Algeria (3-3), advancing as one of the best third-placed sides. The gulf in recent competitive results gives context to the lopsided moneyline, though Austria’s willingness to score goals — five across their three group games — means dismissing them outright carries its own risk.

Why This Game Matters

For Spain, this is a chance to demonstrate that their Euro 2024 title was no aberration and that Luis de la Fuente’s side have the consistency to go deep in a World Cup for the first time since lifting the trophy in 2010. Austria, who had not appeared at a World Cup since 1998, are playing in the knockout rounds for the first time since 1982. Getting past Spain would represent the most significant result in Austrian football in decades. The stakes for both programs could not be more asymmetric: for one, validation of a golden generation; for the other, a historic upset.

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Our Pick

Spain to win at -320 with BetOnline, backed by their superior group-stage output and the depth of a squad built around eight Barcelona players and a core of Arsenal and Athletic Bilbao contributors. At that price the win market offers limited value, making Spain to win and over 2.5 goals the sharper angle given they scored five times across two decisive group games.

Spain vs. Austria: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Spain’s World Cup 2026 predictions center on a side with genuine attacking depth. Lamine Yamal (18) and Nico Williams (23) provide constant width, while Mikel Oyarzabal leads the tournament scoring charts for Spain with two goals in the group stage. The midfield trio of Rodri, Pedri, and either Fabián Ruiz or Martín Zubimendi gives Luis de la Fuente control in central areas that few teams at this tournament can match. Spain’s 21 goals scored and only two conceded in UEFA qualifying underscored a side that presses aggressively and transitions quickly, and that pattern has continued into the finals.

Austria, under their manager, present a different proposition from what a 0-2 loss to Argentina might suggest. Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer offer genuine intensity through the center, and Marko Arnautovic — 37 and still leading the line — has two goals in the tournament, including a penalty. The 3-3 draw with Algeria showed Austria’s capacity to score in high-tempo games, but it also exposed a defensive fragility that Spain’s forwards are well-positioned to exploit. Kevin Danso (Tottenham Hotspur) and Stefan Posch (Mainz 05) will need a near-perfect defensive performance to keep Spain to a manageable total.

The World Cup 2026 knockout stage format offers no second chances, and Austria’s historical tendency to concede in bunches — three goals against Algeria, two against Argentina — is a significant concern facing a Spain attack that has scored four or more goals in a single game three times in recent competitive fixtures. The World Cup 2026 bracket opens a path for Spain toward the quarterfinals, and the market reflects a widespread expectation that they will take it.

Recent Form & Trends

Spain’s last five competitive and non-competitive results:

Uruguay (A): Won 1-0 — FIFA World Cup

Saudi Arabia (H): Won 4-0 — FIFA World Cup

Cape Verde (H): Drew 0-0 — FIFA World Cup

Peru (N): Won 3-1 — Friendly

Iraq (H): Drew 1-1 — Friendly

Spain’s group-stage form was convincing where it needed to be. The 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia and the 1-0 defeat of Uruguay — a side that qualified from CONMEBOL — demonstrate control at both ends. The Cape Verde draw was the one flat note, a clean sheet preserved without Spain threatening, though that result still secured top spot in the group.

Austria’s last five results:

Algeria (A): Drew 3-3 — FIFA World Cup

Argentina (A): Lost 0-2 — FIFA World Cup

Jordan (H): Won 3-1 — FIFA World Cup

Tunisia (H): Won 1-0 — Friendly

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 — Friendly

Austria’s group-stage record reads one win, one draw, one defeat — adequate to advance but not a sign of a team in dominant form. The 3-3 with Algeria showed attacking firepower but also exposed the back line. Facing Spain’s width-based press, that defensive exposure becomes a more pressing concern.

Spain vs. Austria History & H2H Trends

Spain and Austria have met 16 times across all competitions. Of the eight most recent recorded meetings, Spain have dominated: a 9-0 win in a UEFA Euro qualifier in March 1999, a 4-0 World Cup qualifying victory on home soil in September 2001, and a 5-1 friendly win in Vienna in November 2009 underline how consistently Spain have handled this fixture. Austria’s most notable result against Spain came in the same era — a 1-1 draw in a World Cup qualifier in October 2000 and a 3-2 friendly win in Spain in March 1990.

The one World Cup meeting between the two sides came in 1978 in Argentina, where Austria won 2-1 in the group stage. That result gives Austria a perfect record in World Cup head-to-head meetings with Spain, a historical footnote that is unlikely to shift the market but is worth noting as context. Overall, Spain hold a commanding advantage across the full head-to-head record, and recent meetings have gone heavily in their favor.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Spain’s squad depth is a significant factor heading into this fixture. The core group of Rodri (captain, 62 caps), Pedri, Gavi, and Fabián Ruiz gives Luis de la Fuente flexibility in how he constructs the midfield, while the forward line features Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Mikel Oyarzabal — who has scored two of Spain’s three group-stage goals. No confirmed injury absences have disrupted the squad, and the side that faced Uruguay on June 26 is expected to be available for selection.

Austria’s key availability concern centers on Marko Arnautovic, who at 37 is the squad’s most experienced forward with 133 caps. He has been central to their attack at this tournament with two goals and will need to be managed carefully given the physical demands of a knockout game against Spain’s high-press system. David Alaba (34, Real Madrid), the captain, provides experience in the defensive structure and is expected to be available. No confirmed suspensions have been reported from either squad ahead of July 2.

Austria’s forward depth beyond Arnautovic relies on Michael Gregoritsch (32) and Sasa Kalajdzic, who scored once in the group stage. The midfield pairing of Marcel Sabitzer and Konrad Laimer (Bayern Munich) will be tasked with limiting Spain’s ability to dominate possession through the central third, though that represents a significant challenge given the quality available to de la Fuente.

Expected Lineups

Spain (4-3-3): Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri (c), Pedri, Fabian Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams

Austria (4-2-3-1): Patrick Pentz; Stefan Posch, Kevin Danso, Philipp Lienhart, Phillipp Mwene; Nicolas Seiwald, Konrad Laimer; Xaver Schlager, Marcel Sabitzer, Romano Schmid; Marko Arnautovic (c)

Predicted lineups based on group-stage selections. Squads to be confirmed ahead of kickoff.

Key Matchup to Watch

The central contest that shapes this game is Spain’s wide forwards — Lamine Yamal on the right and Nico Williams on the left — against Austria’s fullbacks, likely Stefan Posch and Phillipp Mwene. Both Yamal and Williams have averaged high-tempo, direct running in the group stage, and Austria’s back four was penetrated three times by Algeria and twice by Argentina across those two games alone. If the Austrian fullbacks are drawn into one-on-one situations at pace, Spain’s ability to overload the penalty area through Oyarzabal’s movement becomes the deciding factor. This width-versus-defensive-width duel will determine whether Austria can stay in the game long enough for their counter-attacking set piece threat to become relevant.

Best Bets & Expert Picks

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The World Cup 2026 R32 Spain vs. Austria best bets are built around Spain’s attacking output and Austria’s defensive record at this tournament. Below are four angles supported by the available data.

Spain to Win @ -320 (BetOnline). Spain were unbeaten in UEFA qualifying (5W 1D), scored 21 goals against two conceded across six games, and have continued that pattern into the finals. Austria conceded five goals in their three group games. The price is short, but the underlying evidence is strong. For World Cup 2026 R32 Spain vs. Austria picks, the win market is the baseline.

Over 2.5 Goals @ -114 (BetOnline). This is the sharper value angle among the World Cup 2026 R32 Spain vs. Austria betting tips. Spain scored four against Saudi Arabia and won three group games by a combined 5-0 margin in their two decisive fixtures. Austria scored five goals in the group stage. Three or more goals in this fixture is a reasonable expectation given the attacking quality on both sides and Austria’s exposed defensive record against top-quality opposition.

Mikel Oyarzabal to Score Anytime. Oyarzabal has two goals from three group-stage appearances and is Spain’s most productive forward at this tournament. His movement in central areas and ability to arrive late into the box make him the most consistent scoring threat in de la Fuente’s system. Check current anytime scorer prices with BetNow and Lucky Rebel for the best available price on this market.

Spain to Win and Over 2.5 Goals (Combination). For bettors seeking a single consolidated World Cup 2026 R32 Spain vs. Austria score prediction angle, combining the Spain win with the over 2.5 goals line reflects both the expected outcome and the likely game flow. Spain’s qualifying goal difference of plus-19 and their group-stage dominance support a winning margin of two or more, which naturally clears the total goals line. Check Lucky Rebel and BetNow for the best available price on this combination.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current World Cup 2026 R32 Spain vs. Austria odds from three approved operators as of the latest price snapshot:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Spain -320 -325 -325 Draw +425 +425 +420 Austria +950 +900 +900

Total (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 -114 -115 -117 Under 2.5 -102 -110 -112

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Spain vs. Austria kicks off at 12:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on July 2, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Los Angeles. The match is broadcast in the United States on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers can access coverage on ITV or BBC.

How to Bet

To place a bet on Spain vs. Austria through BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow, follow these steps:

Create an account or log in to your preferred sportsbook (BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow). Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Select FIFA World Cup 2026 from the tournament menu. Find the Spain vs. Austria Round of 32 fixture scheduled for July 2. Select your preferred market: moneyline, totals, or a combination bet. Enter your stake in the bet slip and review the potential payout. Confirm your bet and retain a record of your wager. Watch the match live on Fox Sports or Telemundo and track your bet in the sportsbook’s live section.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves financial risk, and no outcome is guaranteed regardless of form, odds, or historical records. Anyone experiencing difficulty with gambling can contact the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) helpline at 1-800-522-4700, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Bettors should only wager amounts they can afford to lose and should set firm limits before placing any bet.