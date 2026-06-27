South Africa and Canada meet in the World Cup 2026 Round of 32 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on June 28, with kickoff set for 12:00 PM local time. Canada enter as clear favorites at -139 best price, while South Africa, fresh from beating South Korea in the group stage, are priced as heavy underdogs at +465. The World Cup 2026 knockout stage begins in earnest here, with both sides making only their second or third appearance in the tournament’s knockout rounds.

Canada’s Jonathan David leads all scorers in this fixture with three goals at this World Cup, and Cyle Larin has added two more, giving Jesse Marsch’s side a firepower edge that the odds reflect. South Africa held firm defensively through the group stage, conceding just one goal across two competitive matches after their opening loss to Mexico, but they now face a Canadian attack that put six past Qatar. The World Cup 2026 bracket sets the winner of this tie on course for the last 16 proper, making every minute count.

Why This Game Matters

For South Africa, this is only their fourth World Cup appearance and the first time they have reached the knockout stage. A win at SoFi Stadium would represent the most significant result in the nation’s World Cup history, surpassing anything from their 2010 hosting experience. Canada, playing their first back-to-back World Cups and their first as co-hosts, carry the weight of a nation’s footballing ambitions: the generation that broke through in 2022 now has a genuine chance to move past the group-stage ceiling for the first time.

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Our Pick

Canada to win at -139 best price (BetOnline). South Africa’s defensive discipline is real, but Canada’s attacking depth, led by Jonathan David (three goals in the tournament) and a squad packed with European-based talent, makes them the more likely side to find a winner in 90 minutes or extra time.

South Africa vs. Canada: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

South Africa qualified automatically through CAF, topping their group with a record of three wins, two draws, and one loss. Manager M. Ntseki has built a compact, defensively organized side that picked up four points from their three group-stage games, including a 1-0 win over South Korea and a 1-1 draw with Czech Republic. Their goals in this tournament have come from Teboho Mokoena and Thapelo Maseko, and both moments were taken clinically from limited chances. The concern is volume: South Africa have not shown the ability to sustain attacking pressure against high-quality opposition.

Canada qualified automatically as a co-host and enter this Round of 32 fixture with seven goals scored across their three group games. The 6-0 demolition of Qatar flattered the goal difference, but the 1-2 loss to Switzerland on June 24 showed Canada can be vulnerable to a disciplined side that presses high and disrupts Stephen Eustaquio’s control of midfield. Manager J. Marsch favors a high-pressing identity, and with Alphonso Davies (25, Bayern Munich) providing width and Jonathan David (26, Juventus) leading the line, Canada carry a constant goal threat. The World Cup 2026 bracket rewards the winner here with a last-16 berth and a potential run deep into the competition.

South Africa’s route to an upset runs through their defensive shape and a low-block counter-attack using the pace of Oswin Appollis and Lyle Foster. If they can keep Canada scoreless into the final 20 minutes, the pressure on the Canadian side, playing in front of a largely partisan crowd at SoFi Stadium, will become a factor. But Canada’s squad depth, especially off the bench with the likes of Tajon Buchanan and Cyle Larin, gives Marsch the options to shift the game if it stays tight.

Recent Form & Trends

South Africa Last 5

South Korea (H): Won 1-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Czech Republic (A): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Jamaica (N): Won 1-0 (Friendly)

Nicaragua (H): Drew 0-0 (Friendly)

South Africa’s three World Cup group-stage outings tell a layered story. The 0-2 loss to Mexico exposed their limitations against a possession-dominant side, but they responded with a draw against Czech Republic and a controlled win over South Korea. Their clean sheet against South Korea, achieved through disciplined low-block defending and fast transitions, is the form indicator M. Ntseki will point to heading into this fixture. Goals remain scarce, however: two in three competitive matches is a modest return against the quality Canada will bring.

Canada Last 5

Switzerland (A): Lost 1-2 (FIFA World Cup)

Qatar (H): Won 6-0 (FIFA World Cup)

Bosnia And Herzegovina (H): Drew 1-1 (FIFA World Cup)

Republic Of Ireland (H): Drew 1-1 (Friendly)

Uzbekistan (H): Won 2-0 (Friendly)

Canada’s group-stage campaign was uneven. A draw with Bosnia And Herzegovina on the opening matchday, a six-goal romp against Qatar, then a defeat to Switzerland showed that Marsch’s side can blow weaker opposition away but are not yet consistent against organized European teams. South Africa’s defensive setup resembles Switzerland more than Qatar, so Canada’s World Cup 2026 knockout stage performance here will depend on how quickly they can break down a low block. Jonathan David’s three tournament goals show the clinical edge is present when chances arrive.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

South Africa’s squad is built heavily around players from Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, with eight players each from those two clubs. Goalkeeper Ronwen Williams (34, 62 caps) is the experienced anchor between the posts. Lyle Foster (25, Burnley) is the primary forward threat with 10 international goals, while Oswin Appollis (24, Orlando Pirates) brings direct pace on the flanks. Themba Zwane (36, Mamelodi Sundowns) provides veteran creativity, though his age means he is unlikely to start for a full 90 minutes in the heat of a knockout tie. Teboho Mokoena (29, Mamelodi Sundowns) is the midfield engine with 51 caps and nine international goals, and his delivery from set pieces remains a set-play threat.

Canada’s squad is stocked with European-based players. Alphonso Davies (25, Bayern Munich, 58 caps, 15 goals) is the standout name at left back and provides a genuine attacking weapon from deep. Jonathan David (26, Juventus, 77 caps, 39 goals) leads the line and is Canada’s most dangerous finisher. Cyle Larin (31, Southampton, 90 caps, 30 goals) offers an experienced second striker option, having already scored twice in this tournament. Midfielder Stephen Eustaquio (29, Los Angeles FC) controls tempo and is the key link between defense and attack. There are no publicly confirmed suspensions for either side ahead of this fixture.

Expected Lineups

South Africa (4-4-2): Williams; Mudau, Sibisi, Okon, Modiba; Appollis, Mokoena, Sithole, Zwane; Foster, Makgopa.

Canada (4-3-3): St. Clair; Johnston, Cornelius, Bombito, Davies; Eustaquio, Kone, Osorio; Buchanan, J. David, Larin.

Predicted lineups based on available squad information. Starting elevens to be confirmed by team management.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Alphonso Davies and South Africa’s right flank will shape this game more than any other individual contest. Davies (25, Bayern Munich) carries 58 caps and 15 international goals, and his ability to arrive late into attacking positions from left back has been a consistent threat throughout Canada’s tournament. South Africa are likely to deploy Khuliso Mudau (31, Mamelodi Sundowns, 32 caps) at right back, an experienced operator but one who will face a consistent aerobic and technical test over 90 minutes. If Marsch allows Davies license to attack from deep, South Africa’s defensive structure will be stretched wide, creating pockets for Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan to exploit centrally.

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Main Pick: Canada to Win

Best price: -139 (BetOnline). Canada’s World Cup 2026 knockout stage record here is being made in real time, but their attacking personnel, seven goals in three group games and Jonathan David’s three-goal tournament haul, makes them the value side to advance. South Africa are well-organized but have scored just twice in competitive matches at this tournament.

Goals Market: Over 2 Goals

Best price: -143 (BetOnline). Canada put six past Qatar and scored in every group-stage fixture. South Africa have found the net in their last two competitive matches. With both sides carrying live goal threats and Canada’s high-press likely to open spaces, matches exceeding two total goals represent the highest-probability goals outcome based on the group-stage scoring rates of both sides.

Scorer Market: Jonathan David Anytime Scorer

Jonathan David (26, Juventus) has scored three goals in Canada’s three group-stage games and leads all scorers for Canada at this World Cup 2026 tournament. He has 39 international goals in 77 caps and is the first call for a set piece or counter-attack finish. At the prices available, he is the single most likely scorer to find the net in this fixture.

World Cup 2026 Score Prediction: Canada 2-0 South Africa

South Africa’s compact shape will keep this closer than the group-stage numbers suggest, but Canada’s quality across all areas of the pitch, and South Africa’s limited scoring output in this tournament, points to a professional Canadian win without conceding. The World Cup 2026 bracket outcome from SoFi Stadium looks most likely to send Canada through to the next round.

Betting Odds & Lines

The following match odds are sourced from approved operators ahead of the June 28 kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Canada are the clear favorite across all three books, with South Africa available at their best price of +465 at BetOnline.

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow South Africa +465 +460 +450 Draw +264 +260 +266 Canada -140 -145 -142

Totals (O/U 2) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2 -143 -145 -145 Under 2 +126 +120 +125

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

South Africa vs. Canada kicks off at 12:00 PM local time (UTC-7) on June 28, 2026, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. US viewers can watch live on Fox and Telemundo. Canadian viewers can follow the match on CTV, TSN, and RDS. The game is also broadcast across multiple international markets including ITV and BBC in the UK, TF1 and beIN Sports in France, and ARD, ZDF, and MagentaTV in Germany.

How to Bet

To place a wager on this World Cup 2026 Round of 32 fixture, follow these steps using any of the three approved operators: BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow.

Visit BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow and create or log into your account. Navigate to the soccer or football section of the sportsbook. Select FIFA World Cup 2026 from the tournament menu. Find South Africa vs. Canada under the Round of 32 fixtures dated June 28. Select your preferred market: match result, totals, or anytime scorer. Enter your stake in the bet slip. Review the odds displayed and confirm they match the prices listed above before submitting. Confirm your bet and retain your receipt or booking reference.

Responsible Gambling

Betting carries financial risk and should only be undertaken with funds you can afford to lose. If you or someone you know is experiencing problems with gambling, contact the National Council on Problem Gambling helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537), available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Additional support is available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Set deposit limits before placing any wager and take regular breaks from betting activity.