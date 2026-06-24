Croatia and Ghana meet in a decisive Group L clash at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on June 27, with both sides carrying genuine knockout-round ambitions into Matchday 17. Croatia sit third on three points, one behind Ghana and England who are level on four apiece. A win for Croatia sends them through; anything less keeps their fate contingent on other results.

The Croatia vs Ghana betting odds reflect that reality. Croatia are priced as favorites at -127 best available, with Ghana available at +475 to claim an outright victory. The draw sits at +245. With Panama already eliminated and England having played their fixtures, the group is effectively a straight head-to-head shoot-out between these two sides for the second automatic qualification spot.

Why This Game Matters

Croatia enter Matchday 17 on three points after beating Panama 1-0 and losing 4-2 to England. Ghana, meanwhile, have four points following a 1-0 win over Panama and a goalless draw with England. A Croatia win of any scoreline sends them through in second place regardless. A draw gives Ghana second and leaves Croatia needing to hope on goal difference. A Ghana win confirms the Black Stars in second and eliminates Croatia. For Zlatko Dalic’s side, this is a must-win situation with no room for patience or pragmatism.

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Our Pick

Croatia to win at -127 (best available at BetOnline) is the headline call for this fixture. Croatia’s World Cup pedigree, a functional squad built around experienced European club players, and the structural pressure of needing a win to advance all point toward an assertive performance from Dalic’s side.

Croatia vs Ghana: Preview, Picks & Betting Odds

Croatia’s situation is straightforward: only a win will do. The 4-2 defeat to England in their opener raised questions about defensive solidity, but the 1-0 victory over Panama showed the squad can manage a tight result when needed. Luka Modric (40) remains the creative hub with 198 caps and 29 international goals, and the midfield pairing of Mateo Kovacic and Mario Pasalic gives Croatia the quality to control possession. Andrej Kramaric leads their attacking output with 36 international goals from 116 caps and has been among their most consistent recent scorers.

Ghana, managed by Carlos Queiroz, have been defensively resolute. They kept a clean sheet against England in a goalless draw, which is no small achievement, and beat Panama 1-0 earlier in the group. Jordan Ayew (34) is their most experienced attacker with 120 caps and 34 international goals. Thomas Partey anchors midfield from his base at Villarreal. Ghana’s plan is unlikely to change: stay compact, protect the draw, and hit on the counter through the pace of Ernest Nuamah and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

The Croatia vs Ghana prediction hinges on whether Dalic’s side can break down a well-organized defensive block. Croatia have the individual quality to do it, but Ghana’s record in this tournament suggests Queiroz has the structure to make it difficult. The first goal will be decisive in shaping how each side approaches the final thirty minutes.

Recent Form & Trends

Croatia’s last five results across all competitions:

Panama (A): Won 1-0 (World Cup, June 23)

England (A): Lost 2-4 (World Cup, June 17)

Slovenia (H): Won 2-1 (Friendly, June 7)

Belgium (H): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, June 2)

Brazil (N): Lost 1-3 (Friendly, March 31)

Croatia’s form against top-quality opposition has been mixed. The 4-2 loss to England exposed vulnerabilities at the back, and pre-tournament defeats to Belgium and Brazil suggested defensive fragility. However, competitive fixtures have shown a different face: a disciplined win over Panama and a dominant qualifying campaign of seven wins from eight, scoring 26 goals and conceding only four.

Ghana’s last five results across all competitions:

England (A): Drew 0-0 (World Cup, June 23)

Panama (H): Won 1-0 (World Cup, June 17)

Wales (A): Drew 1-1 (Friendly, June 2)

Mexico (A): Lost 0-2 (Friendly, May 22)

Germany (A): Lost 1-2 (Friendly, March 30)

Ghana’s tournament form is more impressive than their pre-tournament friendlies suggest. Holding England to a 0-0 and grinding out a 1-0 win over Panama demonstrates genuine tactical discipline under Queiroz. The 5W 1D 0L CAF qualifying record, in which they scored 16 goals and conceded just one, reflects a side that has been organized and efficient throughout this cycle.

Injuries, Suspensions & Roster News

Croatia carry a deep and largely fit squad into this fixture. Goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic (31, 75 caps) is their established first choice between the posts, while Josko Gvardiol (24) provides quality and athleticism at left center-back. The squad includes players from Manchester City, Ajax, and Real Sociedad, giving Dalic a broad range of options across every line. Ivan Perisic (37) remains available with 154 caps and 38 international goals, adding veteran experience to the attacking positions.

For Ghana, Lawrence Ati-Zigi (29) is expected to continue in goal after his clean sheet against England. The back line is built around experienced heads including Abdul Rahman Baba (31, 51 caps) and Gideon Mensah (27, 40 caps). Antoine Semenyo (26, 34 caps) provides energy and width from midfield, while Thomas Partey’s presence in the engine room gives Ghana their most important controlling influence. No significant injury concerns have been reported from either camp ahead of kickoff.

Both squads were confirmed ahead of the tournament, and Matchday 17 selections are expected to reflect full-strength lineups given the winner-takes-all context. Croatia’s Croatia vs Ghana lineups will almost certainly feature Modric from the start despite his age, with Kovacic and Pasalic completing the midfield three.

Expected Lineups

Croatia (4-3-3): Livakovic; Stanisic, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Sutalo; Kovacic, Modric (c), M. Pasalic; Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Ghana (4-4-2): Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Opoku, Mumin, Baba; Semenyo, Partey (c), Owusu, Sulemana; Nuamah, J. Ayew.

Predicted XI – squads to be confirmed.

Key Matchup to Watch

The duel between Luka Modric and Thomas Partey is the axis on which this game turns. Modric, 40, brings 198 caps and extraordinary spatial awareness; he dictates Croatia’s tempo and is the primary trigger for their attacking combinations. Partey, operating from deep midfield for Ghana, is tasked with disrupting exactly that kind of influence. His physicality and reading of the game have been central to Ghana’s defensive structure throughout this tournament. If Partey can limit Modric’s time on the ball in central areas, Ghana’s compact defensive block becomes far harder to break down. If Modric operates freely, Croatia’s route to goal opens significantly.

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Main Pick: Croatia to Win @ -127 (BetOnline)

The Croatia vs Ghana best bets analysis starts with the match result. Croatia need a win to advance and carry the deeper World Cup experience, having reached the final in 2018 and finished third in 2022. Ghana are well-organized but their attacking output in this tournament has been limited to one goal in 180 minutes. At -127, Croatia to win reflects appropriate market pricing for a side with structural motivation and individual quality advantage in every area of the field.

Goals Market: Under 2.5 Goals @ -140 (Lucky Rebel)

The Croatia vs Ghana score prediction leans low-scoring. Ghana have conceded zero goals in this World Cup and Croatia’s 1-0 win over Panama was their only clean sheet. Both sides have shown defensive discipline in competitive matches here. With Ghana’s incentive to play for a draw and Croatia needing only one goal, the game has the shape of a tight, low-event contest. Under 2.5 goals at -140 is the best available price across operators.

Croatia to Win to Nil @ available price

Ghana have scored just one goal in this tournament, and that came from Caleb Yirenkyi against Panama. With Croatia controlling possession and Queiroz likely to set up defensively, Ghana’s attacking threat may be limited to counterattacking moments. Croatia shutting out Ghana is a credible scenario given the Black Stars’ output so far.

Andrej Kramaric Anytime Scorer @ available price

Kramaric (35) leads Croatia’s recent international scoring charts with seven goals from his last counted appearances for the national side. He has 36 career international goals from 116 caps and is the focal point of Croatia’s attacking setup. If Croatia are to break down Ghana’s defensive block, Kramaric is the most likely source of the decisive moment.

Betting Odds & Lines

Current Croatia vs Ghana betting odds across approved operators for the Matchday 17 Group L fixture:

Outcome BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Croatia Win -127 -130 -130 Draw +235 +240 +240 Ghana Win +450 +468 +468

Totals (2.5) BetOnline Lucky Rebel BetNow Over 2.5 +125 +123 +123 Under 2.5 -165 -140 -140

How to Watch & Where to Bet

How to Watch

Croatia vs Ghana kicks off at 5:00 PM ET on June 27 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The match is broadcast live in the United States on Fox Sports and Telemundo. Viewers in Canada can watch on CTV, TSN, or RDS. UK viewers have coverage on ITV and BBC. For a full list of broadcast options by country, check local listings for Fox, TF1, ARD, SBS, Globo, and other licensed regional broadcasters.

How to Bet

Here is how to place a bet on Croatia vs Ghana at BetOnline, Lucky Rebel, or BetNow:

Choose a licensed operator from the list above. Navigate to the operator’s website or download their app. Create an account and verify your identity as required. Deposit funds using your preferred payment method. Navigate to the soccer or World Cup 2026 section. Locate the Croatia vs Ghana Group L match. Select your preferred market and price. Enter your stake, review the bet slip, and confirm your wager.

Responsible Gambling

Betting involves risk, and no outcome is guaranteed regardless of form, odds, or analytical context. Anyone who feels that gambling is affecting their finances, relationships, or mental health is encouraged to seek support. In the United States, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a 24-hour helpline at 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Additional resources are available through Gamblers Anonymous at www.gamblersanonymous.org. Only bet with money set aside for entertainment purposes, and stay within your personal limits.